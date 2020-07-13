Gibbes Museum offering new face masks featuring art from collection, plus virtual jazz

Artistic face masks available from Gibbes Museum

The Gibbes Museum now offers face masks imprinted with details of four popular works in its collection. The $12 masks, which can be purchased in the museum store and online at https://bit.ly/3gVo9no, feature images derived by Jonathan Green's "Corene," Corrie McCallum's "Cupolas and Rooftops," Katsushihka Hokusai's "The Great Wave" and Robert Gordy's "In a Garden: For Julian Green."

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Children's masks also are available for $12, featuring illustrations by Gibbes' Creative Director Erin Banks from the "G is for Gibbes: A Museum ABC Book."

Virtual 'Art of Jazz' series presents The Absolutes online

During the final show of the second annual Art of Jazz Series, presented in August 2018 by the Gibbes Museum, Charleston Jazz and 5Church Charleston, The Absolutes saxophonist Kevin Patton and pianist Maxx Bradley debuted eight original compositions inspired by artwork on exhibit at the Gibbes Museum. The quartet included Fisher Wilson on bass and Miller Boone on drums.

Producers will post the concert online at 7 p.m. Thursday for free viewing. Songs by Patton and Bradley referred to works by Charles Wilbert White, Corrie McCallum, Thomas Fransioli, William Merritt Chase, Lonnie Holley and Alice Ravenel Huger Smith.

To watch the virtual concert, go to https://bit.ly/2OnrFL4, where you will find links to the YouTube video and Facebook page.