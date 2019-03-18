The Gibbes Museum of Art is bringing back its spring Garden Concert Series, which introduces live music performances to the Lenhardt Garden.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a plein-air performance at sunset. This spring's lineup includes a jazz quintet and an all-female group paying homage to soul singer Sam Cooke.
“Music enhances the creative process and we hope that the Gibbes can be a place where visitors can enjoy and be inspired by many different art forms," said Gibbes Museum of Art Executive Director Angela Mack.
The Charlton Singleton Quintet is slated for April 17. Singleton, who is a part of popular Charleston Gullah group Ranky Tanky, draws from traditional jazz for a set of popular tunes and standards.
Then, "Women & Sam Cooke" will be the evening performance May 8. The "Women &" series is the brainchild of local musicians Lindsay Holler and Hazel Ketchum and a staple at the Charleston Music Hall. A variety of women vocalists will take the microphone and pay homage to the late American singer, songwriter and civil rights activist Sam Cooke.
Doors for both events open at 5:30 p.m. with an introductory performance by students from the Allegro Charter School of Music as guests arrive. The main concert will take place from 6:30-8 p.m.
The location is Lenhardt Garden at the Gibbes, 135 Meeting St. Tickets, which include admission to the museum and are available at https://bit.ly/2UulshT, are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. There will be a cash bar and chairs available for rent for $5.