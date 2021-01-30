Gibbes moves forward with two annual events

At the Gibbes Museum of Art, the form may have changed, but the function abides. The institution has announced details on two of its signature annual initiatives, which this year have both shifted to a virtual format.

On Feb. 4 at 6 p.m., the Gibbes and its Society 1858 present the Amy P. Coy Virtual Forum, which celebrates Stephen L. Hayes, the 2020 winner of the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art.

A North Carolina-based artist, Hayes creates works from found materials that draw on social and economic themes ingrained in the history of the U.S. and African Americans. Ranging in size, the artist's works take the form of woodcuts, sculptures and installations.

“His creations contribute to the understanding of the South and demonstrate a powerful vision from an artist on the forefront of contemporary Southern art," said Angela Mack, the Gibbes Museum of Art's executive director and chief curator.

Along with Hayes, this year’s shortlist of finalists included Namwon Choi of Savannah, Ga., and Jennifer Shaw of New Orleans.

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at gibbesmuseum.org.

On March 5 at 11:45 a.m., the Gibbes' Women's Council hosts its 11th annual Art of Design, to be held virtually for general admission this year (with some limited in-person availability for event sponsors).

This year's featured speaker is Melissa Biggs Bradley, founder and CEO of Indagare, the boutique travel planning company. Bradley will discuss the subject of travel in today’s world, especially as the industry grapples with unprecedented issues of safety and cost.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to offer this event safely despite the pandemic, as it provides crucial support to the museum each year,” Mack said. “Melissa Biggs Bradley is a pioneering entrepreneur in the luxury travel industry. As many of us contemplate traveling after the pandemic, we know Melissa will inspire guests to plan and book their next authentic, memorable and educational travel experience safely.”

Due to current COVID-19 guidance, all general admission tickets will be for live-stream access only. Guests can purchase a $50 ticket to live-stream the lecture. The Women’s Council and Indagare will also raffle off a trip for two, valued at $20,000, to support the museum. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $100.

For more information and to purchase tickets, which will be available on Feb. 1, go to gibbesmuseum.org/artofdesign.