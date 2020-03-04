Get out with your girls and more to celebrate International Women's Day in Charleston

Some things to celebrate the ladies

In honor of our International Women’s Day issue, here are some things going on around town that are for ladies, by ladies, or both.

On Saturday, The Balancing Effect will present, and Park Cafe will host, A Toast to Women, an evening full of fun to benefit the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN), a state organization with the mission to advance the health, economic well-being and rights of South Carolina’s women, girls and their families. Along with food and beverages, there will be entertainment from DJ Sista Misses, Dance Lab, tarot readings, and photo opps with Lit by Lumos. A silent auction will feature self-care goods and services from more than a dozen local artisans and businesses. Cocktail attire is requested for this 21+ all-inclusive event. 7-10 p.m. March 7; The Park Café, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston; price reduced to $75; the-balancing-effect.com

Forte Jazz Lounge will present Femmes de Jazz on Friday (lounge) and Saturday (Circular Congregational Church), in celebration of the social, economical, cultural and political achievements of women. Featured performers are Alva Anderson on vocals and violin, Jackie Pickett on bass and Patience Clements on piano, with song selections that “celebrate our love of jazz music and our love of playing together,” Anderson said. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 6 at Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston; $20-$30; 843-637-7931, fortejazzlounge.com; Women’s Day Concert 7-10 p.m. March 7, Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; $20 admission; 843-577-6400

One look at April B. & The Cool of Asheville and I know she’s absolutely going to bring it at her Tribute to Lauryn Hill at the Pour House on Friday. Hill was frontwoman for the Fugees and broke records with her award-winning solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” April Bennett takes some hip-hop and R&B, a little soul and jazz, some funk, rock and reggae, and “puts it all together in sultry and alluring fashion.” Her band features members of the Marcus King Band and Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band; DJ Sista Misses will open. 9:30 p.m. March 6; Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island; $10 admission; 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Up-and-coming country-pop singer-songwriter Lauren Hall will lead Country Night with her band at Bay Street Biergarten on Friday. Her influences include female powerhouses Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss and Miranda Lambert, to name a few. Drink specials will be made with Jason Aldean’s Wolf Moon Whiskey and Kenney Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum, and there will be a raffle for a Chesney-signed guitar, with proceeds to benefit Carolina Studios. Cowgirl/cowboy boots and hats are strongly encouraged. 8-11 p.m. March 6; Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston; Free admission; 843-266-2437, bit.ly/38gdsqA

The Grand Bohemian Hotel Gallery will host an artist reception and opening of the Masculine/Feminine exhibit on Friday, featuring new works from Briahna Wenke, Samantha Reuter and Amanda Bolton, the first time all three artists have been exhibited together. Local artists Wenke and Reuter “explore the gender binary in their new bodies (!) of work” with a play on the masculine/feminine dichotomy. Bolton’s ceramic figurative sculptures “embody (!) the sexiness of the torso and explore how we adorn and express ourselves.” This will be the first exhibit in Charleston for Bolton, who is from Wilmington. This meet-and-greet is in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk. 5-8 p.m. March 6; Grand Bohemian Hotel, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston; Free and open to the public; 843-724-4130, bit.ly/3auBT5n

Get the dogs ready, get the kids ready and get yourself ready for some special dog-centric events this weekend.

On Saturday, Woofstock 2020: A Lowcountry Dog Music Festival will take over the Hanahan Amphitheater with headliner Drivin N Cryin (woo hoo!). In addition to Kevn Kinney and company, expect performances throughout the day from Ken & Drew of Sister Hazel, Lauren Morrow (formerly of The Whiskey Gentry), Greg West, Gaslight Street, Sunflowers & Sin, Matt Mackelcan, Emily Curtis and David Higgins. The festival, presented by Lowcountry Dog Magazine, The Bridge at 105.5 and 98 Rock, will benefit eight local animal rescues and shelters. Food trucks and local vendors and artisans will be on site with their goodies and wares. Local craft beer and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be available for purchase. “Leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome,” but you’ve got to leave the coolers at home. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 7; Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road; $28-$40 adult, $5-$10 ages 12 and younger, free parking; lowcountrydog.com/woofstock

Saturday is Bulldog Day, so you know the folks over at The Citadel have some things planned. The Citadel Football Association and Bullies 2 the Rescue will celebrate with a 5K Fun Run in the morning, followed by a Bulldog Beauty Contest and The Citadel’s Spring Football Game. Dogs, strollers and wagons are allowed for the Fun Run, and costumes are encouraged. Categories for the Bulldog Beauty Contest include Overall King and Queen Bullie Supreme, Best Wiggle Butt, Best Dressed/Costume and others separated by age. 9:30 a.m. 5K, 11 a.m. beauty contest, 1 p.m. spring game March 7; Johnson Hagood Stadium, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston; Free for spectators, $40 Fun Run, $45 Bulldog Beauty Contest entry, free admission for the Spring Game; bit.ly/2P2w0Ur

Family fests

More stuff for you to do with the kids, your parents, anyone else in the fam-damily, and that fun neighbor lady who likes to hide her wine in a sippy cup, too.

The annual Front Beach Fest returns to Isle of Palms on Saturday, featuring live music from The Holiday Band and The Tams, “back by popular demand.” A vendor village will include handmade arts and crafts, and local restaurants and food trucks will offer up some grub. Expect carnival amusements “for kids of all ages,” street performers, a climbing wall and jump castles. Noon-4 p.m. March 7; Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms; Free admission; 843-886-8294, iop.net/island-gras

The sixth annual Charleston STEM Festival at Exchange Park on Saturday is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math, and will feature approximately 80 exhibitors with hands-on activities, live performances, interactive demonstrations and family-oriented STEM entertainment. In case you didn’t catch it, STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The festival is an initiative of the Lowcountry STEM Collaborative and will include an Early Childhood Pavilion and Career Concourse. Around a dozen food vendors will be on site for when all that smartness starts to make you hungry. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7; Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson; Free admission; charlestonstemfest.org

Drifter Fest: The Inaugural Bert Griggs Memorial Jam will take place throughout the weekend in honor and celebration of Griggs, who was the co-owner of Drifter Merch and died unexpectedly in December. He designed and created music-inspired, innovative designs and custom goods for his customers in the jam band music scene. Friday’s Pre-Jam at Home Team BBQ downtown will feature live music from Shonuff. The Memorial Jam at the Pour House on Saturday also will feature Shonuff, as well as Gaslight Street, Travelin Kine, Solid Country Gold, Reid Stone and more of Griggs’ favorite musicians and friends. Drifter Merch will have a vendor booth at Sunday’s Reckoning in the Park, a family-friendly event at James Island County Park, featuring Grateful Dead cover band, The Reckoning. Rusty Bull Brewing Company’s new Sun’s Out Pale Ale will make its debut at Sunday’s event. Additional beverages and food will be available for purchase, and craft vendors will be on site. Pre-Jam: 8-11 p.m. March 6, Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston (843-225-7427), free admission; Memorial Jam: 8:30 p.m. March 7, Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island (843-571-4343), $10 suggested donation will benefit Griggs’ wife and daughter; bit.ly/39HLF3o; 2-5 p.m. March 8, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, $2 per person park admission, 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park

As Hanna Raskin explained in a 2019 story, “Purim commemorates the foiling of an ancient Persian politician’s plot to kill every Jew in the empire, a turn of events so joyful that Jews are commanded to celebrate it by getting so drunk they can’t tell good from evil. (Specifically, they’re supposed to be unable to distinguish between the Purim story’s hero, Mordechai, and its villain, Haman.)” Well, the Center for Jewish Life will present two Purim celebrations this weekend.

Friends of Chabad invite folks to join them at the Music Farm on Monday for vocalist and beat-boxer and reggae/hip-hop-jam band artist Matisyahu, the Hebrew stage name of Matthew Paul Miller of New York. There also will be the Megillah reading (Book of Esther), hamantaschens and a buffet. 6:30 p.m. March 9; Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston; free, but ticket and costume required; 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2x8EPWT Tuesday’s Hopping Family Purim at Sky Zone will include hamantaschens, the Megillah reading and dinner. You can jump in costume, but don’t forget your socks! 4:45 p.m. March 10 (dinner at 5:45 p.m.); Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 411 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant: $14 admission and registration required; 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2PK3RSr

Charleston Wine + Food

This year is the 15th anniversary of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday, boasting more than 130 experiences, including signature dinners, chef collaborations, excursions, cooking classes, beverage workshops and tastings and professional panel programming (say that three times fast). Some cool new events this year are the Night Bazaar at Holy City Brewing, “a globally-inspired, multi-night celebration” with tastings and vendors, as well as Cans+Kegs, featuring “top-notch canned and kegged wine.” Not boxed wine, mind you. The festival is always a hit and the events tend to sell out, so be sure to check the website for details and ticket availability and download the app on your smart device. March 4-8; Venues and ticket prices vary; charlestonwineandfood.com