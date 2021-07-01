Get out on the water this summer with these Charleston ferries

Imagine you're out on the water, skimming along with sea salt spray cooling your sunkissed cheeks and marshland surrounding you.

An egret takes flight from an oyster bank. A dolphin fin emerges just yards away with a bright splash. A sea turtle pops her head from behind a hunk of floating driftwood and then dives deep after a school of fish.

You're on the Bulls Island Ferry, an eco-tour excursion that takes you from a dock in Awendaw to the uninhabited wildlife refuge with 16 miles of trails, 7 miles of coastline and the breathtaking Boneyard Beach marked by skeletal limbs and sprawling trunks clawing from the sandy shore.

On the ride there, Capt. Nick Johnson and First Mate Annie Owens spew out a series of facts about the landscape. They point out the snowbird yachts heading up to Boston, pelicans spiraling into the sea in pursuit of lunch.

On a table in the middle of the ferry sits a pile of ocean artifacts: an alligator skull, horseshoe crab shell, giant conchs, wave-lapped bark. You can't bring driftwood back with you from the island, though there's more than a lot of it, the captain cautions. It's considered a living thing.

Once the engine idles and docks ashore, journeyers are left to their own devices, with a map of the island in hand and water bottles strapped to their backpacks. By the shoreline, breezes tickle palm fronds and rush through undergrowth with a summoning whistle.

Cicadas, just about bigger than anywhere else, buzz in sync. Down Sheepshead Ridge Road is Alligator Alley and an observation tower out over the swamp. Across Beach Road awaits a private oceanfront oasis with whole Sand dollars and a spattering of Angel Wings underfoot.

Summerhouse Creek trickles into the unscathed wilderness on the right, while a pathway blazed through cattails and palmetto tree forests beckons in the opposite direction. An ancient oak draped with Spanish moss offers a shady refuge before the more than two mile-long trek to Boneyard Beach.

After a half-day of exploring, it's time to bid adieu to the refreshment of an afternoon escape and cruise back home.

The Bulls Island Ferry, which holds up to 49 passengers and departs twice daily on four days of the week in the summertime, is an option offered by Coastal Expeditions, the same company that sells Shem Creek kayak rides and paddleboard tours. There's also the St. Phillips Island Ferry that arrives at Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort.

"You need to commute to the wild places and not just the workplaces," offers Coastal Expeditions owner Chris Crolley.

While East Coast ferries up North deliver cars across waterways, ferries down South follow in the tradition of self-powered vessels that have been shortcutting around the Charleston Peninsula for centuries.

A recently discovered prehistoric canoe, buried in pluff mud in the Cooper River and dating back 4,000 years, tells us a little more about that history — of how Native people traversed the Lowcountry landscape.

"You can't leave out the history of how it started," says Crolley.

History, albeit a more modern history, also ties in to another popular local ferry, the Fort Sumter Ferry.

It's a must-do tour if you live in the area, with a compact history lesson of the start of the Civil War and then an up-close-and-personal view of where some of the first shots were fired.

There's also a barbecue dinner cruise option if you're looking to combine some newfound knowledge with recreation and good eats.

The Coastal Expeditions and Fort Sumter ferry boats are just some of a few Charleston area vessels that will get you from Point A to Point B (with some fun and discovery in between) via Lowcountry waterways.

These adventure options allow time for nature and history exploration, while other more practical endeavors are all about cutting out highway traffic snarls by sailing instead.

The Charleston Water Taxi and Daniel Island Ferry, for instance, have been used as commuting options, especially when the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando River was suddenly closed for repairs in May 2018.

"We pivoted quickly and started offering people a commute from Daniel Island to downtown and vice versa," said Daniel Island Ferry owner Colby Hollifield.

Hundreds of local employees who worked at Blackbaud, MUSC and College of Charleston took advantage. COVID-19 then derailed plans to make that commute trip more permanent, though Hollifield plans to revisit the idea.

Now, a ferry does run between Daniel Island and downtown but at nighttime, allowing residents to make dinner reservations "across the pond" and then arrive back home without having to put the keys in the ignition.

The new Kingstide restaurant on Daniel Island has drawn more people away from the Peninsula as well. And an upcoming restaurant destination at Sea Breeze Marina will be available as a stop soon, too.

Beer and wine are served onboard the ferry, initiating happy hour as the open water melts away tension from the work day and waterway views allow for a much-needed respite from landlocked Charleston.

"There's nothing like a 20-foot walk to dinner and starting off the evening with a beer in hand," said Hollifield.

Dolphin watches, sightseeing tours and sunset cruises are also popular uses for these ferries.

The sunset views with the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge somehow are even more impressive from the water.

For all you non-boat owners out there, hop aboard the ferry train this summer. For as little as $12 for for a water taxi day pass, you can enjoy a splash of the salt life and maybe gain an experience or two along the way.