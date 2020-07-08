Get out of Charleston with these 12 virtual summer vacation experiences

It's the prime of summer vacation season, but this year, some travel roadblocks might prevent those sunshiny, carefree getaways you've been looking forward to.

Remember packing your car with beach toys or hiking gear, filling it up with gas, turning up the radio and heading out on a road trip states away? Or cramming your carry-on suitcase full of breezy summer outfits in an overhead compartment for an overseas flight?

While those trips may not be preferable right now in the middle of a global pandemic, there are still some ways you can get out of Charleston for a much-needed escape — while remaining in the safety of your home and without spending a dime.

From Pinterest pics of Santorini shores you've never set foot on to documentaries on cultures you can't explore in person, the internet has opened up ample opportunities to experience the world through a screen.

And the coronavirus has prompted museums, national parks and other attractions to create online, 3-D experiences for the millions of folks who can't (or won't) make it there in person right now.

We're here to help you plan a virtual summer vacation — with family, friends, someone special or on your own — from your couch. Here are some destinations that you can check off your bucket list.

Go on a roller coaster ride at Disney World

Go virtual park hopping at Disney World with a YouTube video from a roller coaster rider's point of view. Start off at Splash Mountain (a sprint through the sprinklers might add to the effect) and then journey over to Expedition Everest (you'll need to eat a snow cone for this part). Star Wars Ride of the Resistance might just inspire a marathon screening of the classic space series after you've finished the video. Get to ridin'!

Link: youtu.be/ME5WJoHCaFU

See the spectacle of the Northern Lights

I've been to Alaska once, but I didn't get to see the Northern Lights until I caught a glimpse of them from the plane on my way back home. If you want to see the magical occurrence in its full glory, many videos online showcase the spectacle, some in real time. Some videos, shot in Alaska, Norway or Finland, even offer 360-degree views.

Link: youtu.be/fNsYzXDJg_8; lightsoverlapland.com/virtual-aurora-tours

Go on a Napa Valley virtual wine tasting

There's nothing like a long summer road trip with the windows rolled down. Well, put on the fan and wear a scarf and pretend the couch is your car as you head down Highway 1 along the California coast. Though you won't be able to stop at the Hollywood Walk of Fame or for a glass of wine in Napa Valley, you can live those experiences virtually in your living room. You can even have Napa wines shipped to you in advance for a more authentic experience. (Add a charcuterie board for bonus points.)

Link: youtu.be/ThJVNvl-dYM; visitnapavalley.com/blog/post/napa-valley-comes-to-you-virtual-tastings-and-special-shipping-offers

Learn something at the Smithsonian

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum was a destination on my 8th grade D.C. trip, in which we learned about American history and government. Of everything I saw there, I mostly just remember eating packs of freeze-dried astronaut ice cream. So I want to revisit this one, and luckily I can with the virtual tour of this magnificent museum. You can also tour the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Get ready to learn something!

Link: airandspace.si.edu/anywhere; naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour

Look down at the Grand Canyon

Maybe you've never made a trip out West to one of the most breathtaking locations on Earth. Now's your chance. Without any possibility of falling over the edge, you can look down at the Grand Canyon with its layered bands of red rock revealing millions of years of geological history. Play the song "Holocene" by Bon Iver for an added transcendent effect.

Link: 360virtualtour.co/portfolio/the-grand-canyon-virtual-tour

Visit Stonehenge and the Cliffs of Moher

Plane tickets from Charleston to the U.K. typically are around $1,000, but you can save all that money and take a tour of some of the area's natural wonders online. Stand in the center of Stonehenge, the best-known prehistoric monument in Europe. Or, stand on the edge of the Cliffs of Moher and look out from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, toward the U.S., at the Western horizon.

Link: youtube.com/watch?v=_RyqU1r1Fmk; cliffsofmoher.ie/virtual-visit-tour

See a Metropolitan Opera production

Get cultured with nightly opera live streams from The Met. Each evening, a different encore performance from the company's "Live in HD" series is free to stream and lasts for 23 hours. Hundreds of thousands of people have been joining in for each "show," and you could be one of them.

Link: metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams

Watch animals at the San Diego Zoo

Can't take the kids to the zoo or aquarium right now? Don't fret! Cute and quirky animals can be viewed online via the San Diego Zoo's many live webcams. You can keep an eye on the tigers, hippos, penguins, polar bears, baboons, koalas and more.

Link: zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams

Stroll through galleries at the Louvre

You can officially say you've "seen the Mona Lisa" after going on this virtual tour of The Louvre in Paris. (In fact, you'll see it better than if you were to go in person.) Scan the walls of the Petite Galerie, get lost among fascinating Egyptian antiquities and "walk the perimeter" of The Louvre's moat. There's a great YouTube video that also explores the world's largest art museum from a gallery visitor's perspective.

Link: louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne; youtube.com/watch?v=6vuFh6NNa70

Hike the terrain of Yosemite National Park

If you're a nature lover, then you'll appreciate the new, breathtaking virtual tours that have been posted by national parks around the country. You may not get to jump into the hot springs or see a black bear with your own eyes, but you can explore epic parts of the park in ways you wouldn't be able to on foot. 360-degree views through the screen await. Just scroll! (You can also tune into the Old Faithful geyser at Yellowstone live via a webcam.)

Link: virtualyosemite.org; nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm

Walk a mile of the Great Wall of China

To experience this one right, you've got to get on the treadmill first. Then you can embark on this "hike" along the Great Wall of China. It's more than 3,000 miles across, but we'll cut you some slack. One mile on the treadmill will do just fine. Hey, look at you staying in shape on your summer vacation!

Link: thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china

Relax on the beach in the Bahamas

Your cruise might have been canceled, but you can still enjoy sandy shores and crystal clear waters with a virtual tour of the Bahamas. You can "swim with the pigs" on Pig Island, meditate in the Botanical Garden or soak up some sun with the Allen Cay iguanas. For the full relaxing effect, wear your shades, bathing suit and flip-flops and sip on a tropical beverage.

Link: bahamas.com/360-virtual-reality-tour

Places to explore virtually locally: