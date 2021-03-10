Get Leo DiCaprio, an evil leprechaun and live music into your St. Patrick's Day weekend

With no parades, no block parties and no Leprechaun 5K this year, we're left to celebrate the March 17 death of a fifth-century Irishman and national apostle on our own.

In the lead-up to St. Patrick's Day, I asked my colleagues to share their ideas on "the most Irish movie" they could think of, presuming it would be one of a dozen that I already had in mind. One of them came back with Walt Disney's "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" (1959), starring Sean Connery, about "a wily old codger (who) matches wits with the King of the Leprechauns." I have never heard of it, but the description alone makes me curious enough to grab a Guinness and head to Disney+.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Beginning March 12, for a limited time, the Terrace Theater on James Island will screen (indoors) the holiday's traditional movie "The Quiet Man" (1952), starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, as well as the 1993 horror film "Leprechaun," starring Warwick Davis and Jennifer Aniston, which will be screened at the drive-in and indoors for one late-night viewing. 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island; $11 tickets; 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

For those who prefer to do their movie viewing at home, suggestions include "The Irishman" (2019), "Waking Ned Devine" (1998), "The Commitments" (1991), "Boondock Saints" (1999), "Far and Away" (1992), "The Departed" (2006 — Leo DiCaprio), "Michael Collins" (1996), "The Field" (1990), "Miller's Crossing" (1990), "Gangs of New York" (2002 — Leo) and pretty much anything else with Daniel Day-Lewis. Before you harp on me about him being born in London, he has dual citizenship and his father was Irish, so he totally counts.

There are still some socially distanced tickets available for "The Patti O'Furniture Drag Spectacular: St. Patty's Day in Hollywood," March 19 at Charleston Music Hall downtown. In addition to Ms. O'Furniture, the self-proclaimed "Camp Queen of the Carolinas," this performance will feature "celebrity illusions" by Versage, Jamie Monroe, Kristin Collins, Emory Starr and Symone N. O'Bishop. Be sure to take your mask and prepare yourself for a night of song, dance and comedy. 8 p.m. March 19; 37 John St., downtown Charleston; $20; 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

The Historic Charleston Foundation will present "Charleston's Irish: From Sullivan's Island to 'The Joe' " March 12, a virtual event in the organization's Food for Thought Luncheon Lecture Series. Dr. Joe Kelly, director of Irish-American studies at the College of Charleston, will share stories related to more than 350 years of South Carolina's Irish history, from Andrew Jackson to former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley. Noon March 12; $20 webinar access; 843-722-3405, historiccharleston.org

Celtic band Gaelic Storm, the "steerage band" that was entertaining passengers in the film "Titanic" (1997 — Leo) and now internationally known award winner, will livestream a St. Patrick's Day concert, "One for the Road," at 8 p.m. March 17. $20; gaelicstorm.com

Be entertained in the great outdoors

Wine Down Wednesday will return to Old Towne Creek County Park in West Ashley on March 17, featuring live music from Ward Buckheister of Sol Driven Train and the Street Bird food truck. 5:30-7:30 p.m.; 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston; $15 (includes commemorative wine glass); 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1724/Wine-Down-Wednesday

Camp Jam at Woodlands Nature Reserve in West Ashley, hosted by Slim Soul on March 13, will feature performances from Stop Light Observations, Little Bird, Keon Masters, Aggie Flores & The Wild Flowers, and a Sunset Songwriter Session. Camping options available. 2 p.m. gates, 4-10 p.m. March 13 (morning arrival permitted for other reserve areas); 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston; $40 general admission; 843-400-3003, woodlandsnaturereserve.com/camp-jam

ArtFest returns to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on March 13, featuring performances and presentations from local music, dance and visual arts studios, as well as opportunities for arts and crafts, demos, an Easter egg hunt, food and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 13; 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant; Free and open to the public; 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com/event/ArtFest-2021/2145548098

Paws on the Patio returns to Burtons Grill in Mount Pleasant for a March 11 Yappy Hour to benefit the Charleston Animal Society. Reservations are mandatory. 6-8 p.m. March 11; 1875 U.S. Highway 17 at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre; $30 per person (includes two drink tickets and appetizers), free for dogs; 843-606-2590, bit.ly/3l1f1kd

The Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull in St. George March 13 will include an antique car, truck and tractor show, a kids' pedal pull, RC airplane show, craft vendors, food trucks and fun for the entire family. 8 a.m. gates, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 13; 762 Mount Zion Road, St. George; $10 admission; 843-563-4114, 843-560-0328, bairlypulling.com

The American Lung Association will host its fifth annual Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle at The Bend in Park Circle on March 11. This drive-in event will feature local celebrities and raise funds to provide lung-health programs in South Carolina and pay for lung disease research. Participants include Charles Carmody of Charleston Music Hall, Bryan Mahanes of Other Brother Entertainment, Lois Smith of Gold's Gym, Eric Elliott of Craft Creative and Dr. Edward Rak of Rak Specific Chiropractic Care. This event will be livestreamed, as the in-person tickets are sold out. 7 p.m. March 11; 3775 Azalea Drive, North Charleston; $25 livestream; one.bidpal.net/lipsyncforlungs/welcome

Additional virtual nugget: Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) of North Charleston will host its free eighth annual Dream Girls Conference on March 13, designed for middle and high school-aged girls and featuring live music and motivational speakers. “It’s important for young girls to fully understand their value, and to learn the skills necessary to build meaningful lives for themselves," said Y.E.S. Executive Director Roslin Fields. "We can’t wait to provide them with information on relevant, thought-provoking and life-changing community resources.” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 13; 843-767-9969, yescouncil.org/dream-girls-us