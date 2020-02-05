Get in the Valentine's Day spirit early in Charleston with date ideas, bevs and bivalves

Early Valentine’s events

Valentine’s Day isn’t until the end of next week, but if you want to celebrate early, or twice, or thrice, or you’re just lookin’ for some entertainment, here are a few things that may tickle your fancy.

The Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Walk returns to Magnolia Plantation & Gardens on Saturday and Sunday. Guests will pick up a “passport” in the Conservatory and stroll through the romantic-style gardens along the Ashley River, where nine areas will be “transformed into a different country.” There will be wine (and beer) samplings, dessert tastings and live music along the way. There’s even a “chocolate only” option, which is free with paid garden admission. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 8-9; Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston; $6 with general garden admission (includes souvenir wine glass, five tastings, all sweets); Members: $5 chocolate, $10 chocolate and wine; 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

The Charlestones, a local all-male a cappella quartet, will present the annual "Love is in the Air" concert at the Circular Congregational Church on Saturday, featuring love songs in all genres — Renaissance to jazz, Broadway to barbershop, country to pop. They want you to bring your valentine and “fall in love all over again.” 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; $5-$20; bit.ly/37V0uzj

Saturday’s Cupid’s Chase has moved to downtown Summerville this year, but it is still a certified 5K course for interested runners, walkers and rollers (strollers and wheelchairs). Presented by Community Options, this annual event raises funds and awareness for the organization’s mission of providing residential and employment services to individuals with disabilities. 8 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. race Feb. 8; 208 W. Doty Ave., Summerville; $35; bit.ly/37H0LWx

The "Spread the Love" Valentine’s charity event on Sunday at Charles Towne Fermentory will be an evening full of “speed dating and photo booth shenanigans,” presented by Charleston Charity Queen to benefit AMOR Healing Kitchen, which provides meals for people with serious health challenges. Register for speed dating in advance. There will be two one-hour rounds. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 9; Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston; Free general admission, $14 per speed dating round; 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com

The Galentine’s Day Beer & Dessert Pairing at Frothy Beard Brewing Co. on Tuesday will feature four pairings and is for “Ladies Only, Please.” Once costs have been covered, the remaining proceeds will be donated to The Undergarment Society, a local organization that provides new undergarments to women in need, whether in transitional housing because of homelessness, domestic violence or other unsafe conditions. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11; Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 1, Charleston; $20; 843-872-4201, bit.ly/36SZlqz

Midtown Productions will present an evening of romantic music with “A Night at the Opera” at Midtown Theatre on Wednesday, featuring soprano Leah Edwards, mezzo-soprano Leah Megli, baritone Daniel Megli and Chee-Hang See on piano. Selections include, but aren’t limited to, Mozart, Puccini and Bizet. Wine, a charcuterie plate and dessert will be available for purchase. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12; Midtown Theatre, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston; $15-$25; 843-906-9981, midtownproductions.org

Gracie & Lacy will present “Unforgettable,” a special Valentine’s week concert at Forte Jazz Lounge on Wednesday, but this performance is also in celebration of their 25 years in showbiz. More than two decades ago, the song-and-dance sisters produced their first show in their St. Louis suburb driveway, appropriately entitled, “Broadway on the Driveway,” which became a regular thing. Until they got too big for the driveway. The duo will be joined by the Joe Clarke Trio. 7 p.m. Feb. 12; Forte Jazz Lounge, 477 King St., downtown Charleston; $15-$30; 843-637-4931, gracieandlacy.com

Ohm Radio 96.3 FM wants to share the love this year with special deliveries of Valentine’s Day Singing Telegrams. The most awesome part about this is the song options: “I Swear” (All-4-One), “My Girl” (The Temptations), “Close To You” (The Carpenters), “More Than Friends” (Jason Mraz and Meghan Trainor), “What Are You Listening To” (Chris Stapleton) and “You Are My Sunshine.” OR, they will sing the song of your choice for a little extra dough. Both singing delivery options come with a customized Valentine note and orders must be made by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. All proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit radio station. $35 provided options, $60 outside-the-box selection; bit.ly/39991Pn

Foodie fun

The second annual Charleston Winter Wine Fest at Memminger Auditorium on Saturday will feature more than 50 wines for tastings, as well as mimosas, beers and ciders for sampling. Food will be available for purchase, and entertainment will be provided by Mike Huhn and DJ Moo Moo. According to the event website, “no kids, no babies, no pets” and Uber or Lyft rides are encouraged. 1-5 p.m. Feb. 8; Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston; $50-$60; charlestonwinefestivals.com/winter

The annual Cork Shuckin’ Festival returns to Deep Water Vineyard and Firefly Distillery on Saturday, featuring local oysters from Oyster Point Seafood and beverage tastings offered from the vineyard and distillery. Scheduled food trucks include The Immortal Lobster, Gorditas Locas, Wings 'N' Things, Braised in the South and Holy City Cupcakes. Additional adult beverages (mimosas, wine-a-ritas, Bloody Marys) will be available, as well as beer from Low Tide Brewing. Brantley Harris and Dallas Baker & Friends will provide the musical entertainment, and the kiddos will have plenty to do with swings, a swurfer, a jump castle and more. Four-legged leashed companions also are welcome and vendors will be on site. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8; Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island; $10-$20 per carload; 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com

The sixth annual Charleston Coffee Fest at LO-Fi Brewing on Sunday will celebrate the emerging craft coffee culture in town, featuring local coffee shops and local and regional roasters, as well as local brunch purveyors. There will be “Best Coffee” and “Latte Art” challenges, demos and unlimited tastings in a take-home mug provided at admission. In addition to coffee, there will be tea from Rishi Tea and beer from LO-Fi. This family-friendly event will have crafts and other games and activities for the wee ones. Additional entertainment will be provided, and a variety of local vendors will be on site. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9; LO-Fi Brewing, 2038 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston; $20-$30, free for ages 12 and younger; charlestoncoffeefest.com

Big bivalve bashes

Keeper of the Wild will host its annual oyster roast and silent auction fundraiser at Magnolia Plantation & Gardens on Sunday, featuring single-select roasted oysters, chili (vegetarian and non), veggie dishes and other food options. All proceeds go toward the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned and injured wildlife. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 9; Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston; $35 (includes garden admission), free for ages 12 and younger; 843-557-9008, keeperofthewild.org

This month’s Oysters on the Point at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina is Saturday and will feature buckets of locally steamed oysters and blue crabs, and a “wide selection of other creative dishes” to go with the beer and Bloody Mary bar selections. Holy City Steel Collective and their steel drums will provide the entertainment, and local vendors will be on site. 2-6 p.m. Feb. 8; Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant; $5-$7, free for ages 12 and younger; 843-856-0028, bit.ly/2UrbHUe