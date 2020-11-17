You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Get 2 Charleston holiday traditions for the price of 1, while supplies last

  • Updated
CSO Holiday Pops (copy)

Yuriy Bekker will conduct the Charleston Symphony's annual Holiday Pops concert at the Gaillard Center this December to a limited-capacity audience. File/Jay Wayne/Charleston Symphony/Provided

A Charleston Symphony tradition is back this December, despite the pandemic, and comes with an extra sweet deal for participating patrons. 

The symphony, led by concertmaster Yuriy Bekker, will perform three Holiday Pops! shows at the Gaillard Center to a limited-capacity crowd of 400 spaced-out guests.

The shows, which will feature a festive mix of symphonic and popular music, are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and at noon and 7:30 p.m. Dec 19.

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


And the purchase of a pair of tickets comes with a free entrance to the drive-thru James Island County Park Festival of Lights this season. 

It's two holiday traditions for the price of one, while supplies last. The complimentary pass to the Festival of Lights will be granted when using the code CSOLIGHTS at checkout.

Visit charlestonsymphony.org/event/holiday-pops-2 for tickets and more details. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Tags