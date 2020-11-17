Get 2 Charleston holiday traditions for the price of 1, while supplies last

A Charleston Symphony tradition is back this December, despite the pandemic, and comes with an extra sweet deal for participating patrons.

The symphony, led by concertmaster Yuriy Bekker, will perform three Holiday Pops! shows at the Gaillard Center to a limited-capacity crowd of 400 spaced-out guests.

The shows, which will feature a festive mix of symphonic and popular music, are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and at noon and 7:30 p.m. Dec 19.

And the purchase of a pair of tickets comes with a free entrance to the drive-thru James Island County Park Festival of Lights this season.

It's two holiday traditions for the price of one, while supplies last. The complimentary pass to the Festival of Lights will be granted when using the code CSOLIGHTS at checkout.

Visit charlestonsymphony.org/event/holiday-pops-2 for tickets and more details.