The ninth annual Garden & Gun "Made in the South" Awards recognizes quality products created across the region.
Award winners in categories such as home, food, crafts, style and outdoors have been announced and will be recognized during a weekend of festivities Nov. 9-11. This will lead up to an editorial edition of the popular Charleston-based magazine featuring the winners and runner-ups.
Among winners are the High Wire Distilling Co. New Southern Revival Brand's Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Charleston; White Oak Pastures' Iberico Pancetta of Bluffton, Ga.; Skylar Morgan Furniture + Design's Arciform Sofa of Atlanta; Ole Mason Jar's Sport Coat of Charlotte; Boyd’s of Texas' Eau de Parfum from San Antonio; and Hollifield Bamboo Fly Rods of Sapphire, N.C.
Three finalists in each category also are being recognized, and all 24 products will be represented during this year's inaugural Made in the South Weekend.
On Friday, the weekend will kick off with a performance by Nashville artists Amanda Shires and Aaron Lee Tasjan at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall. Tickets are available for $35-$55 at charlestonmusichall.com.
Then, on Saturday, there will be a "Meet the Makers" event from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Garden & Gun headquarters in the Cigar Factory at 701 East Bay St., No. 115, before a special awards dinner.
Tickets to the "Meet the Makers" event are $25 for a half-day session and will include "Conversations with the Editors." Topics will cover each category of the awards with panelists including Vivian Howard (Chef & the Farmer), Bobby McAlpine (McAlpine), Laura Vinroot Poole (Capitol), Brooks Reitz (Jack Rudy Cocktail Co.) and Radcliff Menge (Tom Beckbe).
There will then be a pop-up brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Henrietta's with reservations.
More information on the winners and events is available online at gardenandgun.com/made-south-awards-2018 and gardenandgun.com/event/mitsweekend.