The Charleston Depot Event Gallery, formerly Scarecrow restaurant and Feathertop bar, is hosting its first installment of Funky Friday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Aug. 3 at 23 Ann Street.
The new, weekly pop-up party will include some of Charleston's favorite beverage and culinary artists, dance bands, bottle and table cocktail service and more.
There will be a special curated cocktail menu of five "shaken" cocktails and five "stirred" cocktails created by guest mixologists each week. The Charleston Depot's culinary team has also created small shareable plates to go along with those beverages.
Each week, admission is free, but patrons will need to purchase food and drinks. Well drinks will be $8 and craft cocktails include classics like Old Fashioned and Martinis, along with special curated blends.
The small bites, ranging from $7-$15 include deviled eggs carbonara, Caribbean crab cakes with smoked pineapple tartar sauce, fire-roasted oysters, zucchini fries, burger sliders and a charcuterie and cheese board.
The first Funky Friday's funk music will be performed by Motown band, The Secrets.
For more information, head to facebook.com/CharlestonDepot.