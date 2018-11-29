Holiday Happenings
Here’s the dill, pickles. There are many, many holiday activities and goings-on this weekend. I won’t be able to include all the nitty-gritty details, but a little leg work on your end wouldn’t be so bad. All holiday events are free admission unless otherwise noted.
Downtown Charleston:
The Charleston Parks Conservancy presents its annual Light the Lake at Colonial Lake, with holiday music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear red and green for a special photo. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org/event/light-the-lake
The annual Holiday Parade from Colonial Lake to Marion Square (by way of Broad and King streets) will feature marching bands, floats, performers, community organizations and other delights. 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. 843-724-7305, charlestonarts.org/programs/holiday-magic
The 64-foot Holiday Tree of Lights will be illuminated in Marion Square with a special ceremony, featuring performances from musicians and other artists. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. 843-724-7305, charlestonarts.org/programs/holiday-magic
Daniel Island:
The Holiday Festival at Volvo Stadium will feature performances from community bands, school choruses and dance groups, with major-league kids’ activities and games and a holiday shopping village with “scores of Charleston’s finest vendors.” $5 admission; free for ages 3 years and younger. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. 843-971-9200, danielisland.com/event/2018-daniel-island-holiday-festival
The Daniel Island PTA will host Light Up the Lake at Smythe Park, featuring luminaries along the pathways around the lake, holiday music and warm beverages and treats available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. danielisland.com/event/dis-pta-light-lake-luminary-event
Goose Creek:
The Lakeside Light Display kicks off at Goose Creek Municipal Center, featuring a special tree lighting ceremony, holiday musical entertainment from local groups, a hayride, crafts, cookies, Santa and more. 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/lakeside-light-display-opening-night
Hanahan:
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Movie in the Park at Hanahan Amphitheater will include performances from local school choirs and bands, as well as a visit from Santa, followed by a special screening of “Shrek the Halls” (2007). 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. 843-266-0723, cityofhanahan.com/events/christmas-tree-lighting-movie-in-the-park-2018
Isle of Palms:
The Holiday Street Festival on Front Street returns with live music, carnival rides, food and craft vendors, kids’ activities and a visit from Santa, with the official lighting of the tree. 2-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. 843-886-8294, iop.net/holiday-street-festival
James Island:
James Island County Park continues with the Holiday Festival of Lights each evening, but there also will be a Town Tree Lighting Ceremony, with carolers from the Camp Road Middle School Choir, hot chocolate, marshmallows and s’mores, as well as a special screening of the animated “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (1966). Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy for the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity toy drive. 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. 843-795-4141
Moncks Corner:
The annual Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting on Main Street will feature the S.C. State University Marching Band, followed by a Holiday Fair at the recreation center, with vendors, food, entertainment and carnival rides. $5 donation to Holiday Fair includes the Holiday Lights Driving Tour at Santee Cooper. 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. facebook.com/events/1822642774693278
Mount Pleasant:
The Old Village Holiday StreetFest along Pitt Street will include photos with Santa, art and food vendors, trunk shows, live music from the Derek Deakins Bluegrass Band and more. 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. facebook.com/events/332429447533748
North Charleston:
The mayor will lead the Christmas Tree Lighting at the Felix C. Davis Community Center, with carols performed by the Emanuel Baptist Church Combined Choir and the additional tree and light displays around Park Circle will also be illuminated. 6-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. 843-554-5700, facebook.com/events/183227565942414
The Christmas Parade & Festival, up East Montague Avenue, around Park Circle and down again, will include visits with Santa, children’s activities, a petting zoo, music from Wayne Daws and DJ Moo Moo, an artists market and food vendors. 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. 843-554-5700, facebook.com/events/187105168843260
Sullivan’s Island:
The Fire Station and Park Holiday Lighting Ceremony will feature the Wando High School Chorus, pizza and lemonade for the kids, with the possibility of a special visitor from the North Pole. 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. 843-883-5726
Special Events, Markets:
The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry brings back its Holiday Extravaganza, a celebration of international holiday rituals and traditions, and each exhibit will feature a local group with hands-on activities, stories and more, ranging from Gullah to Hanukkah, to the Chinese New Year and Christmas. $5-$15 admission; free for children under 1 year. 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. 843-853-8962, explorecml.org/calendar/holiday-extravaganza
Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will open its Children’s Holiday Village in the new Children’s Garden, featuring rides on the Holiday Express, visits with Santa in his workshop, holiday-themed games, Candy Cane Lane and additional attractions. The village will be open daily, with special events and performances each weekend through Dec. 17. Free with general garden admission ($10-$20; free for ages 5 years and younger). 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2. 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/holiday_childrens_village.html
The Holiday Sip & Shop at Drayton Hall will feature “perfectly curated Lowcountry-inspired gifts,” live music from Chris Dodson and more. Free admission to the shop; grounds passes and house tours available separately ($15-$32; free for ages 7 years and younger). Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org/event/december-2-holiday-sip-shop-at-drayton-hall
The 26th annual Made in the South holiday shopping exhibition returns to Exchange Park in Ladson, with artisans and crafters, entertainment, food vendors and “one-of-a-kind” designs, all to assist in getting your gift list in order. $7 general admission; free for ages 12 years and younger (one admission price is good for all three days with a hand stamp). 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. madeinthesouthshows.com/charleston-christmas.html
The Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square kicks off its Holiday Market with additional festive vendors, live music and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus each weekend through Dec. 16. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2. facebook.com/events/2834934023198694
The Yuletide on the Ashley arts and crafts fair at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will feature vendors with handcrafted items, from wreaths to ornaments, jewelry to textiles. Free and separate from general garden admission. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2. 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html
The Islanders Farmers Market on Johns Island presents the fifth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar, featuring local vendors with crafts, food and other goods, as well as seasonal-themed games and kids’ activities, live music from the Ocean Drive Party Band and the Jeep White Band and visits from Santa. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. 843-793-1234, seaislandschamber.org/holiday-bazaar
The Royal American in downtown Charleston will host its Thrifters & Drifters Market, with dozens of vendors with local art, goods and vintage collections. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. 843-817-6925, facebook.com/events/279945329313533
Charleston Mac-Off
“When cheese gets its picture taken, what does it say?” – George Carlin
Praise it! Popular Lowcountry restaurants will compete to win the coveted title of “Best Mac & Cheese in Charleston” at the ninth annual Charleston Mac-Off on Saturday at the Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium. It will be a glorious day full of macaroni and cheese — different shapes, different sizes, some with bacon, some with pork, some with lobster, some with things I can’t pronounce. It’s all just flat-out fantastic. This family-friendly event will also have a kids’ zone, kitchen demos, a Christmas artisan market, live music from The Black Diamond Band and adult beverages available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. No pets or coolers allowed and purchases within the event are cash-only.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1
WHERE: Johnson Hagood Stadium, 68 Hagood Ave., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $15 general; $2 tasting sample tickets; $5 kids’ zone day pass; VIP options available
MORE INFO: charlestonmacoff.com
Wine Under the Oaks
“Beer is made by men, wine by God.” – Martin Luther
It will be time to tickle those taste buds on Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation’s annual, and very popular, Wine Under the Oaks holiday event. Eight wineries and 15 distributors will provide the opportunity to sample some of the finest wines around, paired with gourmet food from several of Charleston’s top chefs. In addition, there will be complimentary breads and spreads, oysters and desserts, live music from local jazz saxophonist Michael Quinn, artwork displays and showcases for local authors. This event is for ages 21 years and older only and tends to sell out, so make haste.
WHEN: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 2
WHERE: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $55-$65; VIP options sold out
MORE INFO: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com/special-events/wine-under-the-oaks