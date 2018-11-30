Angela-Carbonetti Holiday Magic.jpg (copy)

"Radio City Holiday Spectacular," New York City

 File/Provided/Angela Carbonetti

It's the time of year for holiday cheer...and events, a lot of holiday events. Here's our comprehensive guide. 

HOLIDAY MUSIC EVENTS

Sunday, Dec. 2

Sweets with Santa

What: Musical performance from Charlton Singleton & Friends, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts, story time and more, with proceeds to benefit the Gaillard’s arts education in schools initiative. RSVP requested.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Christmas with The Charlestones

What: Charleston’s a capella men’s quartet will present a program of Christmas music ranging from the Renaissance through current popular favorites.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-873-0631, sjbsummerville.org/sjb-concert-series

‘Holiday Swing’

What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra (CJO) will present “Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition,” with maestro Charlton Singleton and guest vocalist Quiana Parler.

+24 
Charlton Singleton

Charlton Singleton and the Charleston Jazz Orchestra will present "Holiday Swing" at the Charleston Music Hall on Dec. 2.

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$60

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

‘Oh Happy Day’

What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative. December performances will be a special Christmas celebration.

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 16

Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$21

More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2BCGXFW

‘A Simple Christmas Pageant’

What: Summerville Presbyterian will present its annual SPC Kids’ Christmas program with music, carols and sing-alongs in the gym.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St.

More Info: 843-871-0280, spcweb.org/event/spc-christmas-program-2018

Carol Fest

What: The Charleston Music Club will present a holiday carol fest. Guests are encouraged to bring an instrument if they can sight-read or participate in singing along.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Franke at Seaside’s Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-224-9933, charlestonmusicclub.org

Christmas Candlelight Services

What: The Citadel will host its 81st annual Christmas Candlelight Services, featuring cadets from the Protestant, Catholic and Gospel choirs, along with the Cadet Chorale and members of The Citadel Regimental Band.

When: 7-9 p.m. Dec.2

Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2PKScVt

Monday Dec. 3

College of Charleston Concert Choir

What: The Holiday Candlelight Concert, conducted by Robert Taylor.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 120 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 general; free for CofC students

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2ScTWUc

Tuesday Dec. 4

‘Holiday Brass’

What: The Charleston Symphony brass band will perform holiday classics with legendary trumpet player Doc Severinsen, former band leader for "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," and Phil Smith, the former principal trumpet player with the New York Philharmonic.

+24 
Doc Severinsen

Doc Severinsen, former band leader for "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," will perform at the Gaillard Center on Dec. 4 for "Holiday Brass."

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Friday Dec. 7

‘Christmas with Kem’

What: R&B/soul singer-songwriter Kem with special guest Calvin Richardson.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $69-$130; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Sound of Charleston’

What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season, followed by light refreshments.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21, 26 and 30

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-577-6400, soundofcharleston.com

Saturday Dec. 8

‘Gospel Meets Jazz’

What: Mt. Zion will present Charlton Singleton and Lowcountry Voices, which performs with an emphasis on the tradition of Lowcountry African-American music, including gospel music, spirituals, hymns, jazz, and classical choral music. The theme of this Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert is “Overjoyed.”

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Mt Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-860-0079, mtzioncharlestoname.org/new-index-1

‘A Christmas Musical’

What: The Allen University Symphonic Band and Concert Choir will present “A Christmas Musical,” showcasing special choral arrangements and holiday standards.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-697-8438

‘Big Band Holidays’

What: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis present the magic of the holiday with soulful renditions of holiday classics with “Big Band Holidays.”

+24 
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and special guest Wynton Marsalis will offer a soulful take on holiday classics on Dec. 8 at the Gaillard Center.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30-$110

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

‘Holy City Messiah’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will continue its tradition of performing Handel’s “Messiah,” with the CSO Chamber Chorus. The Dec. 6 performance is sold out.

+24 
CSO and CSO Chorus Messiah

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present two performances of Handel's "Messiah" this year.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 8 (Mount Pleasant); 4-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 (Summerville)

Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant; St. Theresa Little Flower Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville

Price: $10-$35

More Info: charlestonsymphonychorus.org/event/holy-city-messiah-10

Sunday Dec. 9

‘3 Sopranos & a Piano’

What: Three local sopranos will celebrate the coming of Christmas with timeless holiday classics colored with elaborate trio harmonies (and a complimentary dessert bar).

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 273 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-722-8449, trinityumccharleston.com

‘Christmas at the Sottile’

What: Celebrate the holiday season with the annual Charleston Men's Chorus concert, featuring joyful and sacred holiday music, joined by piano, a string quartet and percussion.

+24 
Charleston's Men's Chorus

The Charleston Men’s Chorus will present the annual "Christmas at the Sottile" concert on Dec. 3.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-790-3168, charlestonmenschorus.org

Moravian Lovefeast

What: The Moravian Love Feast is a special service of holiday music and the public is invited to celebrate this Christmas season by sharing a simple meal, a “love feast.” A roll and warm apple cider will be served and the name of the service is a literal translation of the New Testament word “agape.” A Lovefeast (not to be confused with Holy Communion) seeks to remove social barriers and strengthen the spirit of unity and goodwill among all people.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org

‘Chris Tomlin Christmas’

What: “Chris Tomlin Christmas: Christmas Songs of Worship” from one of the most often heard and sung contemporary Christian artists, singer-songwriter Christ Tomlin.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $29-$99

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Monday Dec. 10

Taylor Festival Choir Sing-Along

What: The Taylor Festival Choir will host its annual holiday sing-along, featuring traditional Christmas carols from the hymn book and movements from the “Messiah.”

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: tmgcharleston.com

Tuesday Dec. 11

‘Swingin' Christmas’

What: Back by popular demand, celebrated vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare will join the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) to perform Christmas favorites in the enduring style of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Wednesday Dec. 12

Holiday Celebration

What: An afternoon of festive carols at this holiday concert featuring performances by the Lowcountry Senior Center Olde Pipes Consort and Chorus. Register in advance online and bring a dessert to share.

When: 1 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

‘Holiday Magic’

What: “Holiday Magic” performance featuring the School of the Arts (SOA) Middle School Orchestra and Singers.

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13

Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 B West Enterprise St., North Charleston

Price: Donations accepted

More Info: 843-529-4990, bit.ly/2BCJyzI

Friday Dec. 14

‘Christmas Collective’

What: “Christmas Collective LIVE” is an evening of Christmas music and worship, headlined by Seacoast Worship and featuring Robbie Madison, with special guests, Kidscoast Worship.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $13-$48

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Christmas with The Charlestones

What: Charleston's premier a cappella quartet with renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the 40s and 50s, modern pop stylings from Pentatonix and Straight No Chaser and holiday parody songs.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: First Scots Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-513-3050, bit.ly/2P8v4v8

Saturday Dec. 15

‘Lowcountry Christmas: Celtic and Classical’

What: Na Fidleiri, the Taylor Festival Choir and internationally renowned guest stars soprano Saundra Deathos and Celtic harpist Kim Robertson will headline the ninth annual musical celebration of the holiday season, featuring traditional carols, lively jigs and reels.

+24 
Na Fidleiri and the Taylor Festival Choir Celtic Christmas

Local Celtic fiddling ensemble Na Fidleiri and the Taylor Festival Choir will present "Lowcountry Christmas: Celtic and Classical" Dec. 15 at the Circular Congregational Church.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: tmgcharleston.com/buy-tickets

Sunday Dec. 16

Lessons and Carols

What: St. Philip’s tradition celebrating Lessons and Carols, wherein God’s plan of salvation is traced in Scripture and song from the creation of the world through the incarnation of Jesus Christ at Christmas, based upon the service instituted at King’s College Cambridge in 1918 in the aftermath of World War I.

When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16

Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-7734, stphilipschurchsc.org

Holiday Jazz Concert

What: The Terrence Young Experience presents a Holiday Jazz Concert featuring smooth R&B and jazz guitarist Terence Young and special guest, local saxophonist Chris Williams.

+24 
Terrence Young

Smooth R&B and jazz guitarist Terence Young will present his Holiday Jazz Concert at Exquis on Dec. 16

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Price: $20 general; table reservations available

More Info: bit.ly/2RlBwAR

Beach Boys Christmas Tour

What: The Beach Boys present their “Reason for the Season” Christmas Tour

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $67-$97; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Monday Dec. 17

‘Sounds of the Season’

What: The Olde Pipes Recorder Consort will present a performance of traditional carols and holiday music.

When: 1 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/sounds-season

‘Holiday Spectacular’ Concert

What: The award-winning Charleston School of the Arts (SOA) Symphony and Singers will present the festive sixth annual Holiday Spectacular Concert, feature holiday favorites for the whole family.

+24 
SOA Holiday Spectacular

The Charleston School of the Arts will present its Holiday Spectacular Concert on Dec. 17.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

Wednesday Dec. 19

Community Carols

What: St. Philip’s will host a Community Carols Sing-Along, followed by fellowship and a boxed lunch in the Parish Hall

When: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-7734, stphilipschurchsc.org

Thursday Dec. 20

‘Carol of the Belles’

What: The What If? Productions “Holiday Piano Bar: Carol of the Belles” will feature a night of cabaret with Nakeisha Daniel, Becca Anderson and Tiffany Gammell, as well as other special guests.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22

Where: American College of the Buildling Arts, 649 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25; VIP table options available

More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/carolofthebelles

Saturday Dec. 22

‘The Night Before Christmas’

What: Chamber Music Charleston (CMC) will present “The Night Before Christmas: A Classical Kids Concert,” will holiday favorites, well-loved stories and classical music.

When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Sottile Theatre, 66 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org/classic-kid-concerts

‘Holiday Pops!’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and CSO Chorus will present its annual celebration of holiday favorites.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org

‘The Wanderland Tour’

What: Lindsey Stirling, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist, in promotion of the re-release of her top-selling Christmas album from 2017.

+24 
Lindsey Stirling - The Wanderland Tour

Lindsey Stirling will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Dec. 22.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $54-$84; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

HOLIDAY STAGE & SCREEN EVENTS

Sunday Dec. 2

Holiday Magic Show

What: Holiday-themed magic show with singing illusionist Russell Anderson entitled, “It’s a Magical Christmas.” Some illusions may be "too scary or loud" for children under age 7.

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; various performance times through Dec. 23

Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org

Princess Storytime

What: Holiday-themed interactive storytelling event told by The Snow Queen, The Frog Princess and Beauty. Snacks, a goodie bag and photos will be available.

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org

‘The Nutcracker’

What: The Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company will present a production of the Christmas ballet classic, “The Nutcracker.”

+24 
Nutcracker

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$26

More Info: 843-971-7880, mtpballet.com

Folly Jolly Holiday Hour

What: The annual holiday show featuring a display of dynamic singers and dancers, hundreds of costumes and nightly appearances by Santa.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2; various performance times Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 13-15

Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $12-$50

More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org

‘We Three Thieves’

What: Black Fedora’s holiday show featuring audience participation about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2; various performance times through Dec. 26

Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$24

More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com

‘Christmas Carol’

What: Charleston Stage’s production of Charles Dickens’ immortal holiday classic “A Christmas Carol,” back for another run by popular demand.

+24 
A Christmas Carol Scrooge

Charleston Stage’s production of "A Christmas Carol" will run at the Dock Street Theatre through Dec. 19

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 2; various performance times through Dec. 19

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $28-$71

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

Saturday Dec. 8

‘Charleston Christmas Special’

What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new family-friendly show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme, featuring baritone Matthew Billman of New York, the return teenage operatic vocalist Jenna Flaherty, Wando High School student Eliza Turner, local artist Manny Houston, ventriloquist Michael Minor and more.

+24 
Charleston Christmas Special Moranz

Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz bring the "Charleston Christmas Special" to the Charleston Music Hall through Dec. 23.

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8; various performance times through Dec. 23

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $19-$41

More Info: 843-853-2252, bradandjennifermoranz.com or charlestonmusichall.com

Junie B.: ‘Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!’

What: An encore performance of the contemporary holiday classic starring first-grader Junie B. Jones, who’s super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. When Junie B. draws her nemesis’ name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her a lesson in this endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 8; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30.75

More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com

‘Great Russian Nutcracker’

What: Presenting world-class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian snow maidens and jubilant nesting dolls, the Moscow Ballet presents its “Great Russian Nutcracker” as part of its Dove of Peace Tour.

When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $23-$89; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Sunday Dec. 9

Christmas Carol Reading

What: Presented by Traveling Literary Theater of Charleston and Ohm Radio, English stage actor James Dyne will portray Mr. Dickens in a one-hour reading of Dickens’ own hand-edited version of “A Christmas Carol,” alongside the beloved characters come to life through professional actors as the audience is surrounded by 19th century costume and design. The show will not be suitable for children ages 10 years and younger.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2P7fkbQ

‘Christmas in Charleston’

What: Award-winning sister act Gracie & Lacy present "It's Christmas in Charleston," a show combining the city's rich musical heritage in rhythm and jazz with the holiday hits of the Golden Era through music, dance, fashion and history.

+24 
Gracie & Lacy Christmas

Gracie & Lacy present "It's Christmas in Charleston" Dec. 9-10.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10

Where: Forever Charleston Theatre at the Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$30

More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com

Monday Dec. 10

‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation’

What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday Dec. 11

‘It's a Wonderful Life’

What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “It’s A Wonderful Life” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. with Manny Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.

+24 
It's a Wonderful Life

Charleston Music Hall's Holiday Film Series will feature a screening of "It's a Wonderful Life" on Dec. 11

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday Dec. 12

‘Die Hard’

What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “Die Hard” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. led by Babe Club.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Thursday Dec. 13

‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

What: The Restoration Hotel will host a special screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Tickets will include popcorn, a soft drink or bottled water and your choice of a movie candy. Adult beverages and additional snacks will be available for purchase, including a featured specialty cocktail "Bourbon Spike Hot Cocoa." Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for cooler temperatures.

+24 
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Restoration Hotel will host a special screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 13.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: The Rooftop at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2FJ7VQA

Friday Dec. 14

Movie in the Park

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a holiday movie night in the park with free popcorn and holiday-themed activities. Food trucks Area 51 Foods, Dashi and Pure Fluff Co. will also be on site. The community is invited to vote on one of three movies until Dec. 3: “A Christmas Story”, “Santa Clause” or “The Muppets Christmas Carol” and the winner will be the selection to be screened.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Hampton Park, 20 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org

‘Christmas Carol’

What: An adaption of Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” into a family-friendly one-man show with award-winning theatre teacher and actor George Younts. The production will run through Dec. 22.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22; 3 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: South of Broadway Theatre Company, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-745-0317, touringchristmascarol.com

Saturday Dec. 15

‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’

What: “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” with singer and ventriloquist Darcy Lynne, one of the youngest contestants to win “America’s Got Talent.”

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $28-$48; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Sunday Dec. 16

HoHoHoliday Variety Show

What: The Village Repertory Ensemble invites guests to spend an evening celebrating the holiday season with festive songs, adult beverages and the Village Rep’s unique and slightly cracked take on beloved Christmas classics. This event is not suitable for young kids.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2DPW0Ok

Monday Dec. 17

‘Elf’

What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “Elf” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. led by Irene Rose.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Wednesday Dec. 19

‘Rudolph’ Musical

What: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is an adaption of the favorite holiday film special, featuring elaborate projections, costumes and characters against a nostalgic set of designs.

+24 
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center presents “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” on Dec. 19.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $29-$49; $10 cash-only parking

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

‘Santa's Naughty & Nice Burlesque’

What: Step back to the 1950s to a show honoring the roots of vaudevillian burlesque in the fifth annual holiday-themed original dance-musical. The show is suitable for children ages 13 years and older; there is no nudity.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 19-20; 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 21-22

Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $18-$50

More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org

Friday Dec. 21

‘The Snow Queen’

What: Ballet Evolution will present a production of “The Snow Queen,” based on the classic fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, which follows young Gerda as she journeys to the Snow Queen’s ice palace with the help of a friendly Blackbird to save her true love from the queen’s grasp. Performed with a live chamber ensemble.

+24 
"Snow Queen" ensemble

Ballet Evolution presents "Snow Queen" at the Sottile Theatre Dec. 21-22.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22

Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$50

More Info: 843-864-4809, balletevolution.org

HOLIDAY MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Sunday Dec. 2

Charleston Holiday Farmers Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market will have special hours, additional festive vendors, live music activities and visits from Santa and Mrs. Clause for the holiday season.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2, 8-9, 15-16

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Yuletide on the Ashley Arts & Crafts Fair

What: Artisans will exhibit their handcrafted items including festive wreaths, holiday ornaments, wood working, paintings, textiles, jewelry, driftwood furniture, leather items, photography, gift baskets and more.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free and separate from general garden admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Children’s Holiday Village at Magnolia

What: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will open its Children’s Holiday Village in the new Children’s Garden, featuring rides on the Holiday Express, visits with Santa in his workshop, holiday-themed games, Candy Cane Lane and additional attractions. The village will be open daily, with special events and performances each weekend, including a Storybook Christmas with the Snow Queen, Snow Princess and The Grinch, as well as carolers and dancers, on Dec. 8-9, and an Old-Fashioned Christmas event with special activities, carolers and dancers on Dec. 15-16.

+24 
Holiday Market

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2, 8-9 and 15-16

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free with general garden admission: $10-$20; free for ages 5 years and younger

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/holiday_childrens_village.html

Christmas Charity Boutique

What: This is the last day of the Community Outreach Center of the St. Matthew's annual Christmas Charity Boutique - a Christmas shopping experience with a selection of festive items with gifts for all ages.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-579-0420, smlccharleston.org/ChristmasBoutique

Thrifters & Drifters Holiday Market

What: Charleston-based Thrifters & Drifters will host a special holiday market of artisans, collectors and crafters, bringing patrons a collection of vintage and locally curated art, jewelry, vintage clothing, crafts and more.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-817-6925, thriftersanddrifters.com

Del Webb Cane Bay Holiday Boutique

What: Over 40 local artists and vendors will help you wrap up your holiday shopping and find the perfect gift for those on your not-so-naughty list this year.

When: Noon Dec. 2

Where: Del Webb Cane Bay, 325 Palmetto Drive, Summerville

More Info: 843-444-2139

Holiday Tour of Homes

What: Third annual Holiday Tour of Homes to benefit the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society, featuring seven houses and a reception at the Bedon-Lucas House.

When: 1-4 p.m. tours, 2-5 p.m. reception Dec. 2

Where: Bedon-Lucas House, 205 Church St, Walterboro

Price: $35

More Info: 843-538-4353, cchaps.com

Wine Under the Oaks

What: Eight wineries and 15 distributors will provide the opportunity to sample some of the finest wines around, paired with gourmet food from several of Charleston’s top chefs. In addition, there will be complimentary breads and spreads, oysters and desserts, live music from local jazz saxophonist Michael Quinn, artwork displays and showcases for local authors. This is the perfect opportunity to see the plantation house fully decorated for Christmas.

+24 
Wine Under the Oaks glasses and boots
Buy Now

Boone Hall Plantation will host its annual Wine Under the Oaks holiday event on Dec. 2.

When: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $55-$65

More Info: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com

Monday Dec. 3

Hanukkah Dinner

What: Butcher & Bee will host a traditional family-style Jewish spread by chef Michael Zentner to celebrate Hanukkah.

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com

Wednesday Dec. 5

Holiday Workshop

What: The Charleston Museum will host its annual holiday workshop where children can sip hot chocolate, eat cookies, create ornaments and decorate the little Heyward-Washington House in the KidStory exhibit.

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$12 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Friday Dec. 7

Candlelight House Tour

What: Step back in time with a tour of the stately 19th century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting. A wine reception will follow the tour.

When: 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 22

Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-723-1623, historiccharleston.org

Christmas 1860

What: The annual theatrical performance reenacting life at the Edmondston-Alston House during Christmas in 1860, presented by the Middleton Place Foundation.

+24 
History: Christmas 1860

"Christmas 1860" at the Edmondston-Alston House features actors portraying historical figures, including Sarah Middleton and Emma Alston.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-7171, middletonplace.org

Saturday Dec. 8

Holiday Character Breakfast

What: Lowcountry Parent invites you to attend its special breakfast while getting to meet holiday characters including the Snow Sisters, Magical Snowman, Elf Buddy and Christmas Thief. Tickets will include breakfast.

When: 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8

Where: The Ashley, 1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: $20- $25

More Info: 843-937-4831, tickets.postandcourier.com/e/holidaycharacterbreakfast

Market & Craft Show

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market has curated a show that will combines all the parts of its traditional food market with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans, an assortment of Christmas ornaments, glass work, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. The market will also feature live entertainment with a holiday twist and children’s activities including face painting, balloon art, a craft area and a visit with Santa Claus.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Moultrie Middle School Pavilion, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, experiencemountpleasant.com

Holiday Artisan Market

What: A showcase of more than 75 vendors offering a variety of local and handmade gifts and treats for sale, holiday music, a visit from Santa, food trucks and more.

+24 
Vintage soldier ornament
Buy Now

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

More Info: 843-513-7742, carnescharleston.com

Decoration Celebration

What: The Garden Club of Charleston and The Charleston Museum will host a holiday decoration celebration, allowing attendees to explore the house while sipping on hot chocolate and apple cider as Christmas music resonates through the house by The Charleston Caroling Co.

When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$12 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Family Yuletide in the Stableyards

What: Gather the family and make nature-inspired holiday decor and crafts around warm fires. The blacksmith, potter, cooper and seamstress will be plying their trades in candle-lit shops and interacting with guests about their roles at Middleton Place in the 18th century. Additionally, a live nativity scene will take place including several animals from the Stableyards. Seasonal refreshments will be provided.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $5 -$15

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Sunday Dec. 9

V-Tones Extravaganza

What: Join Charleston's premiere ukulele band The V-Tones and enjoy kid-friendly holiday festivities that include hijinks, harmony, hilarity, holiday favorites, tap dancing, crowd participation and festive costumes.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Chanukah in the Square

What: Eleventh annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston to bring the community a family friendly celebration including the tradition of lighting the menorah candles, holiday food, live music and more.

+24 
Chanukah in the Square (copy)
Buy Now

The annual Chanukah in the Square event will be held in Marion Square on Dec. 9.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4930, facebook.com/citschs

Friday Dec. 14

Holiday Traditions

What: Tour the decorated Adam-style house and learn about the Christmas meals, songs, games and stories as well as other Christmas traditions that were popular during the antebellum era.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 14

Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$12 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Madrigal Dinner

What: Travel back to the Renaissance with the award-winning and state champion Cane Bay Cobra Chorale for a night of food and music. The event will include a three-course meal with entertainment throughout the evening and will culminate with a 25-minute concert of holiday music. Reservations required.

+24 
Madrigal Singers

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 5 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Cane Bay High School Athletic Field, 1624 State Road, Summerville

Price: $30

More Info: bit.ly/2regmJA

Saturday Dec. 15

Christmas Wreath Class

What: Wreath-making class for students to learn how to create a beautiful holiday wreath from natural materials found around the park. Attendees will go on a short nature walk to gather and discuss the items to be used in this wreath.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner

Price: $20

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org

Holidays on the Plantation

What: Join the McLeod Plantation staff as they explore how Christmas was spent on the plantations and what that might have meant to enslaved people at McLeod.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Cigar Bazaar Holiday Market

What: Join the Cigar Factory for a day of holiday shopping and celebration of our local artisans, regional vendors and retailers. The event will feature live music and drink specials.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/events/1863175480427190

Drop, Shop & Play

What: A day of holiday crafting, music and a bites and delights bar. The event will also include a trivia game.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-608-9416, facebook.com/krystalklearproductions

Saturday Dec. 22

Johns Island Holiday Market

What: Holiday shopping with local artisans and creators, farmers and vendors, Low Tide Brewery, pony rides, inflatables, soap-making classes, food trucks and more, hosted by the Johns Island Farmers Market.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Drive, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/events/915001042022948

Saturday Dec. 29

Kwanzaa Celebration

What: Be a part of The St. Julian Devine Community Center’s annual Kwanzaa celebration commemorating the strength, courage and endurance of the forefathers from Africa who paved the way of freedom for generations.

+24 
Kwanzaa at St. Julian Divine

Arteka Ramsey lights the Kwanzaa Kinara during a previous Kwanzaa Community Celebration at St. Julian Divine Community Center.

When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7350, charleston-sc.gov

Get the Charleston Scene newsletter

Live your most local life with the help of our handpicked music, events and food stories. Delivered to your inbox every Thursday.


Tags