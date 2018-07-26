Caribbean Jerk Fest
“Betta belly buss dan good food waste” — “It is better to overeat than to waste great food.”
It’s time to put on your red, gold and green because the taste of the islands returns Saturday with the family-friendly Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. This fifth annual festival aims to highlight Caribbean food, culture and music. Food vendors will compete for the title of Top Jerk 2018 and last year’s winner, Ma Gloria’s Trinidad catering, will fight for bragging rights against Reggae Grill, which won the three previous contests. Attendees also can compete for Jerk King and Queen honors in a 30-second wing-eating contest. As for beverages, just plan on drinking some lively concoction out of a pineapple. You’ll be able to get your reggae-groove on with the Sahara Reggae Band out of Greensboro, N.C., and local favorite Mystic Vibrations. Additional clothing and craft vendors also will be onsite. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: shed your worries, it’s time to get irie!
WHEN: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, July 28
WHERE: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
PRICE: $10 advance; free for ages 12 years and younger
MORE INFO: 843-437-1531, chsjerkfest.com
Rock Camp Showcase
“I pledge allegiance ... to the band.” — “School of Rock”
Completing its eighth year, Carolina Youth Action Project, formerly Girls Rock Charleston, is going to bring the noise at the annual Rock Camp Showcase on Saturday at Charleston Music Hall. New and returning campers have formed 10 bands and will perform original music for your listening pleasure. Rock Camp is a one-week camp for girls, transgender and gender non-conforming youth ranging in ages from 9-17 years. In addition to learning how to play guitar, bass, drums or keyboard, they attend workshops designed to use art and music to explore social issues that affect them and their community. Get ready to rock out.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 28
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $10-$20 sliding scale; free for ages 17 years and younger
MORE INFO: scyouthaction.org
Charleston Zine Fest
“Oh my stars and garters,” fanboys and fangirls need to head to Charleston Zine Fest at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art on Saturday. This third annual festival will put a plethora of comic book writers, illustrators and artists together in a collective space to “celebrate creativity” and get their publications and other works out to the masses. There will be multiple vendors, panel discussions, workshops and more. Speaking of vendors, expect more than 30 of them hailing from Greenville, Savannah, Atlanta, Wilmington and various other locales, including a considerable share of Charleston folks. “By Odin’s beard,” that’s a lot to look at. Organizers say that you can bring your own shopping bag, but there will be “commemorative totes” available for purchase. SHAZAM! Who would pass up a commemorative tote?
WHEN: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 28
WHERE: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 803-370-8798, bit.ly/2NCQ64D
RiverDogs: Boiled Peanuts Night
Tony the Peanut Man — the late, legendary Anthony Wright — was a beloved presence at The Joe when the Charleston RiverDogs had home-field advantage. At Saturday’s game against the Greenville Drive, the baseball team will honor the joyous man with the sweetgrass hat and red bowtie as they rebrand for one night as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts. The team will wear special jerseys: The logo is a plump goober with a sweetgrass hat, sweatin’ it out in a silver pot. Before the game, there will be a peanut festival on the general concourse and the first 1,000 fans will receive a peanut bucket to throw away their soggy shells (that’s a game changer!). Also part of the festivities will be the new member induction for the 2018 Charleston Hall of Fame, longtime youth umpire Lewis Elmore “Lukey” Dudley, former Citadel standout and Mount Pleasant mayor Dick Jones and high school baseball coach Jerry Stoots, as well as a helicopter drop with a chance to win $6,000.
WHEN: First pitch 6:05 p.m. Saturday, July 28
WHERE: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $8-$20
MORE INFO: 843-577-3647, milb.com/charleston
Jimmy Buffett Tribute
We all know you can’t “reason with hurricane season” around here, so Friday at the Charleston Music Hall, all “Parrot Heads, Parakeets and sons of sons of sailors” are invited to partake in a night of all things Jimmy Buffett with the Folly Pirates Over 40: margaritas, cheeseburgers, boat drinks, harbors, tides and coconuts ... well, figuratively, not literally. The Folly Pirates are a Buffett tribute band from Folly Beach, who joke that they started as a group of musician friends that got together and “after a bottle of rum or seven,” decided to play the classic favorites. They know all the greatest hits by heart and are sure to have you singing along. P.S. I don’t think actual parrots are permitted.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, July 27
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: $17-$25
MORE INFO: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com