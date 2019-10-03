I’m the type that tends to tip-toe into October, waiting a wee bit before putting the Halloween decorations up. But for those of you that come in like a wrecking ball, putting your fake coffins in the yard and hanging ghosts in the trees before September is even in the rear view, this is your weekend.

Boone Hall Fright Nights

The Boone Hall Fright Nights are back and there’s a little more to it than the Monster Mash or some little Werewolves of London. The descriptions of this year’s attractions have me quakin’ in my boots already.

Death has a name and it’s The Undertaker, who you will meet in a “dilapidated funeral home where the bodies and souls of haunted demons and the criminally insane come to rest.” But they aren’t resting, you see, they come to life, so to speak. A haunted funeral home ... all the heebie-jeebies with that one.

Beware, they say, if your enter The Playground because it’s “not your normal schoolyard ... It’s a battleground of good vs. evil. A wasteland overrun by the unimaginable in a fight to stay alive.” I think “wasteland” is the word that creeps me out the most with this one ... like “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” meets “The Omen” or something like that.

Lastly, on the Scary Tales Haunted Hayride, you will “enter a world of dark fairy tales” on board a “terror tram.” They are quick to note, “There is no ‘happily ever after’ here.” Great. I’m thinking a little less Disney and a lot more The Brothers Grimm. Super.

WHEN: 7:15 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 7:15-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, Oct. 4-Nov. 2

WHERE: Boone Hall Plantation, 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant (½ mile north of Long Point Road; no access from the main entrance gate on Long Point)

PRICE: $15 per individual attraction; $30 “Scream Pass” for all three attractions; $45 VIP “Faster to the Fear Pass” for all three attractions

MORE INFO: boonehallfrightnights.com

Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze have also returned, featuring pumpkin-pickin’, “old-timey tractors,” kids’ games and activities, a family-friendly “monster” hayride, petting zoo and the ABC News 4 corn maze. One of my favorite things to do at every Boone Hall festival is feed the goats. That’s probably because of all of the YouTube videos I’ve seen of baby goats in pajamas. Yes, it's a thing. Pumpkins are self-pick and are priced by the pound. A retail tent will include vendors with fall-themed items and food, like jams, jellies, fresh produce and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31

WHERE: Boone Hall Plantation, 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant (½ mile north of Long Point Road; no access from the main entrance gate on Long Point)

PRICE: $12 general admission; free for ages 2 and younger

MORE INFO: 843-884-4371, boonehallpumpkinpatch.com

Into the Woods music festival

When I first saw that “Into the Woods” was in Charleston for a weekend, I was excited because I missed the musical on Broadway on a late-1980s school field trip to the Big Apple. To my chagrin, but in a good way, and completely on-brand, this weekend’s Into the Woods is actually a music festival presented by the Charleston Pour House at the Charleston Woodlands across from Middleton Plantation in West Ashley. And there’s camping.

This inaugural festival will feature multiple stages and the lineup is stellar: Leftover Salmon, John Medeski’s Mad Skillet, Doom Flamingo and Andy Frasco & The U.N. Also scheduled to perform are local acts (Sol Driven Train, Kozelski, Reckoning, The Motown Throwdown, Robotrio, Schema, Easy Honey, Brushfire Collective), regional acts (Travers Brothership, Rev. Jeff Mosier, The Fritz, Funk You, Electric Kif) and a band from Montana (Kitchen Dwellers), all favorites of the folks at the Pour House.

The venue covers 6,000 acres and features 11 freshwater lakes, a black water swamp and more than 60 miles of wooded forest trails. General admission tickets include “two nights of primitive camping” with the three days of music. “Camping upgrades” for lakeside or with a vehicle or RV are available.

If you can’t make the festival, but want the vibe, head to the Pour House on Thursday for the official pre-party with Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and DJ Logic (9 p.m. Oct. 3; 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island; $22-$25; charlestonpourhouse.com)

WHEN: Oct. 4-6

WHERE: Charleston Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston

PRICE: $145 general admission; $35-$65 daily tickets; $30 ages 6-15 years; free for ages 5 and younger

MORE INFO: intothewoodscharleston.com

More Oktoberfest

This is my third week writing about Oktoberfest, so as not to run the risk of repeating myself, I’ll just say this: hops and barley, hops and barley, here’s where you can party, party.

Bay Street Biergarten will host its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, with bier specials, kielbasa and brats and live music from Dan’s Tramp Stamp and DJ Natty Heavy. “Carnival games” include Blade & Bull ax throwing (self-explanatory), a high striker (the strongman one with the mallet and the bell at the top, like in “Grease”) and the wrecking ball (not real savvy on this one, but it’s an inflatable thing). There also will be a stein-hoisting competition and some other traditional German goings-on. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 5; Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston; Free admission; 843-266-BIER, facebook.com/BayStreetBiergarten

The annual family-friendly Summerville Rotary Oktoberfest/German Festival on Saturday will feature a Food Truck Showcase (makes me think of “The Price is Right”) and authentic German food (with a brat-eating contest), an oompah band, stein-hoisting competition, kids’ activities, barrel races and some corn hole. Additional contests include Best German Costume and Best Beer Belly. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 5; Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville; Free admission; summervilleoktoberfest.com

The Taylor Festival Choir will open its 2019-20 season on Sunday with Oktoberfest in Song: Bach & Brahms, Beer & Brats, featuring selections from Bach and Brahms (alleged to be lovers of good German beer), symphonist Anton Bruckner, and drinking songs from the Beer Choir Hymnal (there it is!). Locally-produced craft beer and bratwursts will be available for purchase after the concert. 4 p.m. Oct. 6; Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston; $10-$35; 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com

Fall Home Tours

Autumn weather (or something close to it) means it’s time again for the Preservation Society’s annual Fall Tours: Homes, History & Architecture, which kick off Thursday. These tours are an opportunity to explore the private interiors and gardens of some of America’s most distinguished historic residences in downtown Charleston, such as ones on King Street and along The Battery, on Church Street and Tradd Street. Just don’t touch anything. Bonus: There’s a “Haunts and Haints: Spirits Among Us” tour. Additional tours focus on ironwork in the Holy City, the ABCs of Charleston architecture, the history of the Grimke Sisters and more. Photography walkabouts and workshops also are available.

WHEN: Oct. 3-Nov. 2

WHERE: Downtown Charleston

PRICE: $30-$60 general tours; $110-$125 curated garden tours

MORE INFO: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours

ZZ Top

ZZ Top is turning 50, y’all — fifty! — and the real Tres Hombres out of Houston are celebrating with a massive North American tour, and making a Lowcountry stop at Volvo Car Stadium on Wednesday. The bearded band found consistent success over the years with hits like “La Grange,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man.” The “lil' old band from Texas” is made up of Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard (yes! his last name is beard!) and they are still ready to rock. “It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get good at this,” says Gibbons, lead guitarist and singer. “The beards ... are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We’re keeping it that way.”

Joining ZZ Top at this show will be the one and only Cheap Trick, who have been rockin’ and rollin’ and wantin’ you to want them since 1973, as well as Frankie & The Witch Fingers out of L.A., self-described as “not your trip sitter, just your head splitter.”

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9

WHERE: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

PRICE: $30+

MORE INFO: 843-856-7900, volvocarstadiumconcerts.com