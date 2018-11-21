Cathy Aycock stopped going home for Thanksgiving five years ago.
"I've avoided all holidays at my family’s house," says the 29-year-old Charleston business owner and artist who identifies as a lesbian. "I used to give them a pass for the racist comments and nasty things they would say, but then I decided enough was enough."
Aycock is one of the many millennials who are skipping a traditional Thanksgiving with family and replacing it with "Friendsgiving," an alternative potluck feast enjoyed with friends before the holiday. Some who seek a more accepting alternative but don't want to cut out the family get-together simply add it to their calendars.
These dinners are for those who, like Aycock, might not want to talk politics with their relatives, or for those who simply want to give thanks with their friends. Millennials, the driving force behind the phenomenon, are starting their own families later and finding solidarity among friends who share their anxieties and concerns, according to articles in The Atlantic and LA Times.
"We are one of the first generations to realize that if your family is putting you through emotional turmoil, you don’t have to put up with that," Aycock says. "A lot of time, in the past, people were sticking with family because that’s what you had to do. Now, it's easier to find friends, and we're realizing self-care is more important."
Gatherings with friends also are for those far away from home and who might not have the means to buy a plane ticket home for a holiday that is so close to Christmas. To some, it's just another chance to eat scrumptious food and hang out with friends.
Aycock now considers her friends her family — one that, unlike her biological family, embraces her fully.
"These people are my chosen family," she says. "I would be very upset if I didn’t get to spend the holiday with them."
Charleston resident Kelly Couch understands that not everyone wants to be sitting at the dinner table with extended family on Thanksgiving, particularly during a time when she believes political divisions are heightened.
"It's a very difficult time to be around family if they're not in the same mindset as you," Couch says.
She's hosted a Friendsgiving at her apartment on Vanderhorst Street for the last five years, along with various roommates. While for Couch, Friendsgiving is supplemental to a family Thanksgiving with her mom, dad and sister in Myrtle Beach, she recognizes that for some of her friends who come, it's their only Thanksgiving.
"At Friendsgiving, it always seems that everyone fills the traditional Thanksgiving tropes," she adds. "We all become one dysfunctional family."
Couch likes to host Friendsgiving because it gives her a chance to reconnect with her extended group of friends who she might only see once or twice a year. It's a big party, she says. Plus, she gets to be in charge of the decorations and playlist.
"My favorite part is subjecting people to Christmas music early," she says with a mischievous laugh. "Oh, and we dress up every year, too. Everyone looks nice. Some people even wear suits and get aggressive about taking group pictures. It's an excuse to look cute and take pictures for Instagram or the 'scrapbook,' you could say."
As a Friendsgiving host, one of her typical tasks is organizing the potluck: Who is bringing what? While she's taken on the turkey every year, guests provide the sides, from traditional fare like mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, stuffing and apple tart to unique treats like buffalo chicken dip, meatballs, lasagna and cupcakes.
"It's fun because some people have food traditions that I had never heard about," Couch says. "One of my friends makes jalapeno poppers with her family every Thanksgiving and that is their tradition. She's brought that to our Friendsgiving."
Couch says there are typically between 15 and 30 people who show up with food, wine or dinnerware to offer.
And it's not just about the food, though that is a main focus. At Couch's Friendsgivings, there have been dance battles, Christmas carol singalongs, group Pictionary matches, heated card games and more.
Nicole Houck, 27, a return guest to Couch's Friendsgiving, said she enjoys the camaraderie. She typically attends three or four Friendsgivings, in addition to a family Thanksgiving.
"I like them because they’re usually more casual, and my friends are like family to me, so I’m happy I get to celebrate with them," Houck says.
Friendsgiving events seemed to become trendy about five or six years ago, when Houck started going to them, she says. She hasn't hosted one yet, but hopes to do so in the coming years.
In the meantime, it gives her an excuse to make and share some of her favorite dishes, like a French apple tart, and green beans with brown butter and almonds. She brought one of those tarts to Couch's Friendsgiving last weekend.
Couch says she will continue the trend that has become her annual tradition as long as she can.
"Everyone likes a themed party," she says. "It's really a pyramid scheme to get leftovers. People are bringing four desserts? Great, that's not a problem. I'll eat pumpkin pie for a week."