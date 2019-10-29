CHARM, a Charleston nonprofit's initiative that provides free health care to local musicians and music industry professionals, is running a 48-hour GoFundMe campaign, asking for $5 donations to help fuel future initiatives.

The goal is to raise $3,500.

"Plain and Simple, creatives (artists and musicians) are the least insured population of all persons," the campaign page reads. "We are giving musicians in the SC area money, so they can pay for Health Insurance Policies, and tour."

CHARM serves as a branch of Becca Finley's nonprofit organization This is Noteworthy, which she started to support Charleston's music ecosystem through education, media programs and health care. This year, it paid for the monthly health care fees for 18 Charleston-based musicians in addition to providing assistance in navigating plan options.

CHARM hosted a benefit concert in May to raise funds for the initiative, during which Susto, Human Resources, Dylan Dawkins of Persona La Ave, Danielle Howle and Mel Washington performed. All are involved with the initiative in some capacity.

"I had to give up doing what I love for a period of time to work a job strictly so I could get insurance to pay for insulin to stay alive," CHARM board member Heather McDonald shares. "CHARM makes sure that doesn't happen to the people who make, record, promote and stage the music we all love so much."

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2BVqJay.