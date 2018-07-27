Columbia-based record label Bitta Records is presenting a free fashion show and music conference in North Charleston.
The weekend event will take place from Aug. 17-19 and will kick off on Friday night with a fashion show at the Green Room at 11 Center St., Folly Beach, featuring South Carolina models and clothing lines spanning from Charleston to Canada.
The following morning, the music conference will begin, hosted by Benni Banxx and Vaughn "VP" Radio Personality for Z93 Jamz. There will be panels about mainstream urban music and advice from local DJs and artists. Anyone interested in garnering some industry tips and tricks is welcome to attend at no cost.
There will also be opportunities for networking with industry professionals during the weekend, including at a breakfast mixer on the last day of the event at the iHop at 7361 Mazyck Road in North Charleston.
"Charleston is huge on arts and fashion and currently becoming a major corporate power," says Bitta Records CEO, Seraphin Benjamin. "This event will serve as a platform for those talented individuals within those communities that need and want their voice to be heard.”
Other music conference panelists include Mike Matthews of Digital Radio Tracker, Kermit Henderson of ECMD Radio, DJ D Da God of 520 Radio and DJ GMoney.
For more information, visit bittarecords.com or contact bittaent@gmail.com.