As Halloween edges closer, here are more creepy, crawly, spooky and scary events around town, as well as some family-friendly festivals for the wee ones and several worthy fundraisers thrown in for good measure.

Flare for the dramatic

“Dracula: Ballet with a Bite!” returns on Tuesday, this time to the Charleston Music Hall. The production, created by William Starrett, artistic director with the Columbia City Ballet, is based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” The Count perseveres in his “seductive reign of terror,” aided by his Brides of Darkness. With that said, please note that this is for, ahem, a mature audience. 7 p.m. Oct. 29; Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston; $10-$45; 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Local illusionist Howard Blackwell has a created a “spooky all-mentalism show” just for Halloween. “Purely Mental” at Holy City Magic will run on Friday and Saturday, with extra performances on Nov. 1-2. On Saturday afternoon, the venue will host “A Meeting of the Macabre,” focusing on Edgar Allan Poe and Bram Stoker, presented by Traveling Literary Theater, with dramatic readings and discussion (in period costume). Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston; Mental: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2; $25-$30; Macabre: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 26; $25; 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

The Phantasmagorical Extravaganza concert at the Unitarian Church on Friday will celebrate Halloween with haunting music, ghostly dance and spooky poetry by candlelight, followed by a guided ghost tour of the church’s historic graveyard. Costumes are encouraged. 7 p.m. Oct. 25; Unitarian Church of Charleston, 4 Archdale St., downtown; $5-$20, free for ages 12 and younger; 843-723-4617, bit.ly/2MizoJR

Family-friendly community haps

Frothy Beard and Zombie Bob’s Pizza in West Ashley will host the Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, with kids’ games and activities, arts and crafts and animal encounters with the Edisto Island Serpentarium and the Avian Conservation Center: The Center for Birds of Prey. This fundraiser for Puppetry Arts will include an appearance from Tuffy Tiger, the charity’s mascot, along with his friends Cool Ray from the S.C. Stingrays and the Chick-Fil-A Cow. Costumes are encouraged. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 26 (there’s some grown-up stuff from 6-9 p.m.); Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston; Free admission ($3 bounce house); bit.ly/2pIqGf3

Citadel Mall will host the Lowcountry Halloween Fest on Sunday with trick-or-treating, bounce houses, a photo booth, laser tag and additional activities, hosted by Touch of Magic Events. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 27; Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston; Free admission; 843-936-1510, bit.ly/2oabwPC

Goose Creek will have its Halloween Carnival on Saturday at the community center, featuring an evening of games, Halloween crafts, costume contests and candy. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26; Goose Creek Community Center, 519-A N. Goose Creek Blvd; Free admission; 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2ynqsNl

SK8 Charleston will host its second annual Ghouls and Groms Halloween party on Monday, featuring live music from local horror-punk band, The Monsters from Outer Space, a street skating Best Trick competition and the Cheesed Up food truck. The winner of the costume contest will get a Triple 8 NCY helmet autographed by Tony Hawk. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28; Free with general park admission $1-$3; 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2N1kbMp

Last weekend’s North Charleston Harvest Festival in the Olde Village was rescheduled for this Saturday, so you can still expect costume contests (dogs too!) and trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, kids’ activities and crafts, vendors and live music from The V-Tones. 4-7 p.m. Oct. 26; E. Montague Ave. near Park Circle, North Charleston; Free admission; 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2BdCnNn

The Market at Mill Creek will host a Fall Carnival on Saturday, featuring games, a hay maze, scavenger hunt, bounce house and additional activities. And guess what, kiddos? You can dunk your teachers in the dunk tank! 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26; The Market at Mill Creek, 2100-2118 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant; Free admission

“Legends and Lore” at Hampton Plantation in McClellanville is a history tour of the house and a storytelling session about the haunts of Hampton. The Friday and Saturday tours also include hayrides out to the colonial-era rice plantation’s cemetery. 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October; Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville; $10; 843-546-9361, bit.ly/350kfEu

Cannonborough and Elliotborough neighborhood folks can head to the Halloween in the Boo-Roughs Party on Sunday at Line Street Park downtown, featuring costume contests, games, face painting, music from DJ Pat Nasty, pizza and treats. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27; 134 Line St. Park, downtown Charleston; Free admission; 617-957-6737

The Halloween Spook-tacular, hosted by Hell Hole Inc. in Jamestown on Saturday, will feature a costume contest, games, arts and crafts, sweet treats and more. Hell Hole Inc. is the creator behind the annual Hell Hole Swamp Music Festival. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26; The Steel Shed, 129-101 Steelshed Lane, Jamestown; Free; bit.ly/2MBmsPm

Last weekend's Halloween Harvest Fest at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens was rescheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, with a pumpkin patch, costume contest, fun house, musical entertainment and more. 1-5 p.m. Oct. 26-27; Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston; Free with general admission: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12; $5 wristband ages 3-13 years; 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html

Be sure to check with your area libraries for some fun and creative Halloween events and activities, such as ghost stories and costume contests. Area churches have also planned fall festivals and bazaars with games, crafts and fun family-friendly activities.

Bar boos & brews

The Nightmare on Wentworth Halloween celebration at The Watch Rooftop at The Restoration on Saturday will include “the creepiest Krueger-inspired cocktails,” a costume contest, performances from Morpheus and Dollz Entertainment, and a pre-party with tarot card readers, magicians and live music. 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26; The Restoration Hotel, 79 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston; $85; 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2o5sFdb

The True School Hip-Hop Halloween at The Purple Buffalo on Wednesday includes a little bit of everything, a throwback to the early days of hip-hop in New York, “where art and expression were currency in the social spectrum,” featuring a dance-off with local b-boys and hip-hop dancers, surprise guest emcees, art exhibits and DJs Mosaic and Thematik. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 30; The Purple Buffalo, 2702 Azalea Drive, North Charleston; $5 general, free with costume/those “whose outfit passes the test;” 843-735-8843, bit.ly/2P8m0ds

The Music Farm will host the Nightmare Circus Halloween Rave on Friday, featuring PhaseOne, JayKode, Captain Malik and Neon Tiger, with magic acts, costume contests and laser light shows. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 25; Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston; $20-$40; 843-577-6969, music-farm.com

Barcrawlerz presents Trick or Drink: Charleston Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday, and again on Halloween night. Participating bars include Carolina Ale House, Burns Alley Tavern, Bay Street Biergarten, Trio, Bangkok Lounge and Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar. The special wristband gets you in the venues with no cover and access to drink specials. 4-10 p.m. registration Oct. 26, 6-11 p.m. registration Oct. 31; Check-in at Carolina Ale House, 145 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston; $15-$60; bit.ly/2W6M61J

Honorable mentions for a good cause

The eighth annual Rockers 4 Knockers returns to Red’s Ice House on Shem Creek on Sunday, “helping to cure breast cancer one concert at a time.” Performers include Lauren Hall, Randall Fowler and Journey tribute band The Departure. 2-7 p.m. Oct. 27; Red’s Ice House, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant; $20; bit.ly/2o4NFk9

As part of its grand opening on Saturday, The Break Room will donate 100 percent of the day’s proceeds to My Sister’s House, a local women’s center that assists victims of domestic violence. You can literally smash things to make yourself feel better, including a car with your choice of a bat or a crowbar. This celebration also will include live music and a local food truck. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26; The Break Room, 1947 Belgrade Ave., Charleston; 843-793-3174, tbrcharleston.com

The Great Catsby Fur Ball fundraiser on Saturday, presented by Pet Helpers, will be an evening spent in the Roaring ‘20s, so get all gussied up and enjoy the open bar with a signature cocktail, dining and dancing, and live and silent auctions, hosted by Tom Crawford. Adoptable pets will be on site. 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 26; Charleston Marriott Hotel, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown; $175 per person, additional VIP options per table size; 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

Yes, Mark Bryan is a member of Hootie & the Blowfish, but he’s also dedicated a lot of his time and energy into his non-profit for local youth, Carolina Studios. Dockery’s on Daniel Island will host a special all-acoustic music fundraiser on Sunday, featuring performances from Bryan and some friends, pop-turned-country artist Josh Kelley, Javier Colon (first season winner of “The Voice”), singer-songwriter and Camden native Patrick Davis and country artist Lauren Jenkins. There will be an open bar, food stations with a raw bar, carving station and more. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27; Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island; $200; 843-471-1130, dockerysdi.com/proamjam