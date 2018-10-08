The Gaillard Center will present iconic '60s and '70s pop outfit Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons for a performance next summer. Mark your calendars for June 29, 2019, when the "Jersey Boys" arrive in the Holy City.
Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the Four Seasons, got a spike of success from the Tony-winning musical "Jersey Boys," which chronicles the life and times of Valli and his legendary group known for classic songs such as "Big Girls Don’t Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Rag Doll" and "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You."
Since that early success, Valli has toured almost continuously, and his songs have made it into the soundtracks of movie blockbusters like "Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Conspiracy Theory."
Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct.19 and are available by calling 843-242-3099, in person at the ticket office at 95 Calhoun St. or online at www.gaillardcenter.org. Prices range from $48-$150, plus applicable fees.
Ticket office hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.