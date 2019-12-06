The founder and director of a popular Gullah gospel group that has been performing at weddings, private parties and charity events around the Lowcountry for 25 years has been in the hospital for three months.

Lynnette White was first hospitalized in August with necrotizing fasciitis, commonly known as flesh-eating disease. It's an infection that results in the death of parts of the body's soft tissue. The flesh-eating bacteria causes severe pain and requires surgery to remove the affected tissues.

White's first surgery happened immediately.

"I had just performed the day before but wasn't feeling well," White recalls. "I ended up in the emergency room and then in the operating room not too long after."

Nine more emergency surgeries followed during her three-month hospital visit. She couldn't move from bed. Eventually, she was transferred to a rehab hospital in Mount Pleasant where she began learning to walk again.

She finally went home in November, assisted by daily in-home nursing care to get her back on her feet. But since then, White has had two more emergency surgeries for which she had to be hospitalized Her wounds have to be treated, cleaned and bandaged every day.

White, who teaches piano lessons in addition to performing with The Plantation Singers, hasn't been able to work since she was first hospitalized. She's been wracking up hospital bills instead.

One of the parents of two of her piano students decided to start a GoFundMe for her.

Meaghann Jordan started the page on Dec. 4 with a goal of $10,000 to cover White's medical debts. So far, more than $5,000 has been raised.

"Lynnette has been faithful to bring joy to our community through her gifts of music," Jordan pens on the page. "Please help to bless their family during this urgent time of need."

White also cares for her elderly mother and daughter. She says, during her hospitalization, friends, family and community members poured in to help where they could. She says she's incredibly grateful.

"I love my community and I just want everybody to know I’m working really hard to get better and bring the group back out for singing," she says.

White's had to put performances with The Plantation Singer on hold, forgoing her livelihood and passion, during her health crisis. She says the group usually plays 150 to 200 shows a year.

White has high hopes she'll be back to playing, at least a few gigs, in January, as long as the hospital visits and surgeries stay at bay.

"I ain't letting it get me down," White says.

Donate to White's GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/hospital-billsplantation-singer-lynnette-white.