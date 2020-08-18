Former Charleston artist Shepard Fairey designer for 'Make Your Vote Count' campaign

Shepard Fairey, who got his start as a street artist in Charleston, is the designer for a new campaign organized by the Americans for the Arts Actions Fund.
The "Make Your Vote Count" pledge by the nonprofit organization seeks to spread information about how to vote in the upcoming presidential election, in which rules have changed due to COVID-19. This includes details and deadlines about vote-by-mail, early voting and in-person voting.
Fairey designed artwork exclusively for the campaign, which features customized voter fact sheets for every state and U.S. territory. His iconic red, tan and varied shades of blue artwork can be found on the website, pamphlets, event fliers and other handouts and fact sheets.
Fairey, a longtime member of Americans for the Arts and creative mind behind the OBEY brand, is no stranger to creating voting and political-themed artwork. He designed election campaign prints in support of former president Barack Obama, including his take on the widely recognized "Hope" poster, back in 2008.
He's also created anti-President Trump artwork, including posters that read, "Enough noise and lies, give me some truth" and "Enough monarchy, give me democracy."
"Creative freedom, creative community, creative jobs and creative economy are key themes in our ArtsVote 2020 platform and are very present throughout Shepard Fairey’s artwork," shared Americans for the Arts President and CEO Robert L. Lynch.
The organization is pushing artists and arts advocates to complete the voting process as early as possible to ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming election.
Fairey's digital artwork is being made available for free to download, in English and in Spanish, for those who take the pledge to “Make Your Vote Count." These resources can be found at ArtsActionFund.org/ArtsVote.