Chris Daughtry, on his Cage to Rattle Tour for his rock and roll outfit Daughtry, will perform at 8 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Charleston Music Hall.
The modern rock frontman, who rose to prominence during the fifth season of "American Idol," has since released four albums, all reaching the Billboard Top 10. Now, a decade into playing with his band, Daughtry has collaborated with artists from Timbaland to Carlos Santana to Vince Gill, who is also coming to Charleston this year.
"It takes a lot of time to accept who you are,” says Daughtry in a press release. 'You shave off the persona that you thought people expected, stop worrying about what anyone is going to think. You start to be comfortable with who you are onstage and off, and that all blends together. I think I finally know who I am as a person."
Tickets for the show range from $59.50 to $99.50 with a dinner and show add-on available for an extra $32.
They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available by calling 843-853-2252, by visiting charlestonmusichall.com or by visiting the Music Hall box office at 37 John Street between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The TicketFly hotline is 877-987-6487.