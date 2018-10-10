It's been a long, hot summer, and temperatures continue to hover in the 80s, but it's October and football is on and we want to wear sweaters and eat chili. Chefs around town, perhaps hoping to persuade Mother Nature to give us some relief from the heat, have been debuting dishes and menus with distinctively fall flavors. And maybe by the time you read this, we'll be getting the promised 65 degree weather some of us would like from October.
Over at WildFlour Pastry, owner and pastry chef Lauren Mitterer said she's been dragging her feet about adding her fall lineup to the pastry case.
"Because it's so bloody hot," she said.
But she has debuted a pumpkin bundt cake, pumpkin spice latte and apple cider.
"At least we have that," she said. "I'm waiting on the rest until my car says it's not 90 degrees."
But when the temps do drop, she will be switching out the quiches and adding more fall flavors.
The Fat Hen has gone ahead and launched a new fall menu, bringing back fried chicken livers; lamb shank and a pork chop, heavier dishes that chef and owner Fred Neuville said are always part of their cooler weather lineup.
"It’s getting cooler even though it doesn't seem like it is," he said, pointing out that the local farms are bringing in the fall crop of lettuces and greens these days. He's serving the lamb shank over mashed potatoes with a mustard green chow chow.
Over at Minero, a pumpkin tamal recently popped up on Tamal Tuesday, and they tell us to expect to see more winter squashes incorporated in featured dishes in the coming weeks.
The Gin Joint revises its menu seasonally whether the seasons change on time or not. General manager Wells Faiella said cocktails will skew toward "rye, whiskey and flavors familiar to this time of year. It's kind of warm right now, so it’s a little heavy for 90-degree weather."
So true, but surely the heat will break soon, and we'll all be ready to tuck into some meaty stews, a hearty chili and something pumpkin-y, so I've compiled a list of some favorites already available.
Speck and Pumpkin Pizza
EVO Pizzeria, 1075 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
You won't find pumpkin and squash as a topping at your typical pizza place, but EVO has never been typical. The Speck and Pumpkin pie comes with small cubes of roasted pumpkin and crispy strips of speck nestled within a melted trio of taleggio, mozzarella and parmesan. Sweet and smoky, the pie is an autumnal treat. Another vegetarian option I have my eye on that speaks to fall is the garlic and jalapeno pizza made with trombocino squash grown in EVO's own garden.
Green Hatch Chile Stew
Zia Taqueria, 1956 Maybank Highway, Charleston
It's not the classic chili con carne I crave, but it's a worthy substitution made with flavorful green Hatch chiles. Add pork to the simmered collection of onions, carrots, potatoes, peppers and corn, and it's as hearty as it gets. Plus, you can scoop it up with a side of tortillas.
Money Maker cocktail
The Gin Joint, 182 E. Bay St., Charleston
This spicy little cocktail that just hit the menu at The Gin Joint sets the right autumnal tone with spiced pear, turmeric, cardamom, honey, pisco, velvet falernum and a frothy egg-white head. Another good option that conjures up a chocolate-covered cherry is The Little Darling, which has no cherry in it but does have cream sherry, Amaro Nonino and Guyanese rum, along with muscadine, honey and lemon.
Rotisserie chicken
Goulette, 210 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
Sure, chicken is an all-weather dish, but for some reason this perfectly cooked rotisserie chicken at Goulette conjures up a warm hearth with its simple comfort. The chicken is so perfect that I've been thinking about it since I ate there weeks ago and only got a couple bites from my friend's plate while I had to make do with my steak, which was really quite good but nothing like that chicken with the crispy skin. Goulette is like your favorite grandma, ready to warm you up when it's cold outside and feed you well.
Pumpkin Bundt Cake
WildFlour Pastry, 73 Spring St. and 1750 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Imagine sitting inside a cozy little coffee shop and watching a cold rain pelt the world outside the window while you are dry and warm inside nibbling on a dense, savory pumpkin cake with a sugary cream cheese frosting and a warm mug of spiced pumpkin latte. Sweet baked goods are the essence of fall, regardless of the actual temperature.