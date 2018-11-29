Cafeterias are dying off across the region. These no-frills places, with their lunchroom trays, glasses of sweet tea and soft dinner rolls, have been reliable stops for classic Southern "vegetables" (mac-and-cheese, squash casserole, greens, slaw) along with hard-to-find dishes such as liver and onions.
The Post and Courier asked readers how they felt about S&S Cafeteria, or cafeterias in general, and they eagerly shared stories and family traditions. Plenty wanted to remember Robertson's Cafeteria, a beloved place for some locals that closed down in the early 1990s.
Visit bit.ly/2PBt4k2 for a nostalgic dive into cafeteria memories from fellow readers.