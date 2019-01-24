Looking for things to do in Charleston? We've got you covered, from oysters and jazz to pirates and puppies.
Charleston Jazz Festival
This is the fifth year for the Charleston Jazz Festival and in searching for the importance of the number “five” in jazz, I came across the story of Dave Brubeck, Paul Desmond and their song “Take Five” from 1959. According to a 2000 NPR story, Brubeck said in a 1961 interview with Donald Gleason (“Jazz Casual”) that jazz was losing its adventure and wasn’t challenging audiences enough. Brubeck said it was “a good idea to shake things up a bit” — it was time to break out of the mold of the standard rhythm of four-four time. As such, the five-four time was introduced and it has been said that “Time Out,” the album on which the single “Take Five” was on, became the first jazz album to sell one million copies. You may think you don’t know the song, but you do. It’s probably one of the most recognized crossover jazz numbers around (go ahead, Google it).
Beginning today, this year’s spectacular event will stretch over four days and four venues: Charleston Music Hall, Dockery’s on Daniel Island, the Gaillard Center and the Sottile Theatre. Performing will be jazz legends and emerging artists in the genre, as well as “Charleston’s most celebrated homegrown talent,” from swing to salsa, blues to Brazilian.
Latin jazz flautist Nestor Torres, originally from Puerto Rico, who has collaborated with superstars Gloria Estefan, Herbie Hancock, Tito Puente, Arturo Sandoval and others, will perform with his Miami-based band at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Music Hall.
Steve Simon & The Kings of Jazz, a regular Thursday night favorite at Barsa, will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Dockery’s, featuring local jazz masters Oscar Rivers Jr., Leroy Smalls, Jeremy Wolf and Markie Morant, with vocalists Chanel Chanel, Bobbie Storm and Bobbie Alvarez.
Performing at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Dockery’s will be the Simon Harding Sextet with “Hard Bop Homecoming.” Saxophonist Harding, formerly of Charleston, will be joined by Jon Thornton, Chris Connolly, Richard White II, Jeremy Wolf and Asa Holgate.
Ten-time Grammy Award-winner Bobby McFerrin will headline the festival, collaborating with local breakout quintet Ranky Tanky, featuring Charlton Singleton, Quiana Parler, Quentin Baxter, Kevin Hamilton and Clay Ross. This exciting grouping takes the stage at the Gaillard Center at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday’s offering is Family Jazz Day from 3-6 p.m. at the Sottile Theatre, a special showcase for youth musicians, featuring the Charleston Jazz High School All-Stars, Charleston School of the Arts Jazz Band, Wando High School Festival Jazz Band, South Carolina All-Star Jazz Combo and the Westside High School Jazz Combo.
Already sold out are the Robert Lewis Quartet (with North Charleston’s own Demetrius Doctor) and local duo Robbie Madison & Kanika Moore.
WHEN: January 24-27
WHERE: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston; Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island; Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston; Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Nestor Torres: $25-$50; Steve Simon, Simon Harding: $25; Bobby McFerrin with Ranky Tanky: $50-$125; Family Jazz Day: $5 adult, free for children and students
MORE INFO: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com/festival
Lowcountry Oyster Festival
Organizers for the 36th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival at Boone Hall Plantation on Sunday are calling it “a tribute to the mighty mollusk,” with over 80,000 pounds of oysters expected. Presented by the Charleston Restaurant Foundation, the event has been tagged “the world’s largest oyster festival” and “one of the most highly-anticipated culinary events of the year” by the foundation’s president, Jonathan Kish, in a press release.
For those with a competitive streak, there will be oyster-shucking and oyster-eating contests. There will be beer and wine vendors, as well as a food court with additional food options from local restaurants and food trucks. Live music will be provided by eight-piece party band The Distinguished Gentlemen and there also will be a Pluff-a-Pallooza Children’s area with so much stuff to keep the kiddos entertained.
Proceeds will benefit the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, Charleston County School District, Ronald McDonald House, Coastal Conservation Association and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Leave pets and coolers at home, and if you don’t have your own oyster knives and gloves, they will be available for purchase.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27
WHERE: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant; additional entrance off Highway 17
PRICE: $17 advance; $25 day-of-event; free for ages 10 and younger; VIP tickets sold out
MORE INFO: 843-853-8000, charlestonrestaurantassociation.com/oyster-fest
Pirates & Mermaids Day
Ahoy, mateys! Magnolia Plantation & Gardens will host a special Pirates & Mermaids Day for the first time on Saturday. Guests are encouraged to dress up (and parents, too, I say) and there will be a pirate-led scavenger hunt in the morning, character interaction, face painting and a costume contest. Even better, admission is free for residents of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton counties with a canned good donation (and valid ID, of course).
WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26
WHERE: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
PRICE: Free with canned good donation; not applicable to guided tours
MORE INFO: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html
Food Truck Festival
The Charleston Food Truck Festival returns for its eighth year this weekend in Park Circle; “two glorious days of Epic Eats” according to the event’s Facebook page. With about three dozen food trucks in one place, “epic” sounds about right. Local vendors, such as Dashi, Roti Rolls, Happy Thai and Braised in the South, will be there, as well as other food trucks from around the Southeast. In addition to Epic Eats, there will be “Tipsy Treats” (hand-crafted beer, wine and cocktails), “Bangin’ Beats” from local musicians and kids’ activities. Dogs are welcome and cash-only payments for food and beverages are encouraged.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26-27
WHERE: 4854 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
PRICE: Free admission and parking
MORE INFO: charlestonfoodtruckfestival.com
Dog Show
The Charleston Kennel Club’s Annual Dog Show this weekend is an all-breed show with 850 dogs entered for competition. It will be the perfect way to learn about different dog breeds, meet groomers and breeders and get some goodies for your own dog from local and out-of-state vendors featuring supplies and toys. There also will be four-to-six-month-old puppies learning how to compete for show, as well new breeds trying to qualify for inclusion into the American Kennel Club. Food trucks will be onsite so guests can get their own goodies; the good news is that you won’t have to perform any tricks to get them.
WHEN: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 26-27
WHERE: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9850 U.S. Highway 78, Ladson
PRICE: $3 admission; free parking
MORE INFO: charlestonkennelclub.org/events1.html