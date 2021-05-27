Folly Beach Songwriter's Soapbox builds confidence of acoustic performers

String lights, tropical plants and a mosaic mural dotted the bustling patio at Chico Feo on Folly Beach.

It was 5:45 p.m. on a Monday and the outdoor bar and picnic tables were packed with patrons enjoying Corona Lights with lime and fresh chicken tacos.

Most were there for something else, though.

The Soapbox, a weekly conflux of Charleston's acoustic songwriters, poets and stand-up comics, was on the agenda. A simple platform stage beside an old oak tree would be showcasing 11 creatives and their original work.

The performers, who sign up the day of the event, don't get paid, and the tip jar goes to maintaining the microphone stands, cables, sound board and other gear that host George Fox donates for the occasion.

But they don't care; they're there for the experience, for the atmosphere, for the community. For the chance to share a piece of themselves with people who will listen.

"You really get people being authentic," said May 24's opening performer Jeff Lowry. "It's a safe place to come and take a chance."

Lowry's first song of the night was about his former experiences attending the Songwriter's Soapbox.

"I opened the mic for that guy right there," he sang among other lyrics, pointing to Fox in his fedora.

His next song worked in some improv, incorporating my birth date into the lyrics. (He had asked me what my birthday was right before the performance and gave me a shout out, even though it was back in January.)

"January 5th, birthday magic," he hummed and strummed.

Lowry said he had stopped playing music for 15 years before he discovered the Soapbox on its opening night of Aug. 24. He's been playing most weeks since.

Back then, the pandemic had holed up artists for months on end, and host Fox, who had been working at Lowe's, quit his job. He was looking for a fresh start, and Chico Feo owner Hank Week pitched an open mic night.

Fox said he'd only oblige if it showcased mostly original music with just a few covers thrown in, the opposite of how those events typically work. Weed was in.

That was 35 weeks ago, and since then the Soapbox has grown into one of the restaurant and bar's most popular nights.

"I just feel like I got caught up in something magical, and there's something every week happens that’s just beautiful," said Fox.

Fox, who gets paid a flat rate from the bar, is a local singer-songwriter himself who plays with Appalachian-influenced rock band Big Stoner Creek. He runs sound checks for each performer between sets and hypes up the crowd.

Each artist gets 15 minutes to play a song, deliver a poem or induce some laughter.

The audience, also full of many amateur creatives, is an encouraging crowd. There were no hecklers over lyric stumbles and chord slips, merely cheers and applause to continue on and not give up. Networking happens between sets as creatives shake hands with creatives.

Fox said a few artists who were playing for their first time on the Chico Feo stage now are gigging at other Folly Beach bars. Grace Trice, who wrote her very first original song for the occasion, came back the following week with seven more.

Brandi Carlile's cellist, a Swedish tourist who played blues guitar and established songwriters like Danielle Howle and Hans Wenzel, have also graced the stage.

"I think everybody that takes part here walks away a stronger performer," said Fox. "It's exciting to me just seeing where this thing is leading."

And for the observers who have come back weekly, some inspiration has brewed, as well. Some weeks, visual artists come out and sketch drawings of the performers, said Fox.

"There's art happening alongside other art," he said.

Matt Brooks, a designer and surfer, said he was building up the courage to play his guitar on stage. He still had to work on getting some rhythms right, he said, but his goal was to perform later this year.

Heart Bernados, who has been coming out since the first week, said the same. She was taking notes and practicing at home.

Repeat performers, said Fox, have gained confidence since their first shaky trials and now are crowd favorites.

Passersby on flip-flopped feet and in golf carts stopped at the fence to listen. Greg Dunkle sang folk ballads reminiscent of Arlo Guthrie and Bob Dylan. Tommy Mahoney worked a "Time Warp" cover from the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" into his pop punk set. Wesley Moore read a poem about Ireland.

"If it’ll run for 10 years and it’s still fun, then I’m in for it," said Fox.

For now, it's definitely still fun.