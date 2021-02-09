Firefly Distillery brings back outdoor concert series this spring in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON— Though North Charleston's High Water Festival was canceled for the second year in a row, socially distanced outdoor concerts will return to the Lowcountry this spring.

Firefly Distillery in Park Circle is bringing back its "Safe Sounds" series, which was designed in the pandemic era for a limited number of patrons to enjoy live music outdoors in separated 10-by-10-foot pods within a four-acre field.

The outdoor shows that were popular last summer and fall will return in March, and the lineup extends through June.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back for the spring 'Safe Sounds' concert series, which offers a great way to get outside in the most beautiful time of the year and safely enjoy something we’ve all been missing: live concerts,” said Scott Newitt, co-owner of Firefly Distillery.

National acts, cover bands and homegrown favorites make the list, with Kentucky mandolinist and bluegrass picker Sam Bush kicking things off March 19.

He's followed by:

Venue capacity is limited to 10 percent, with 200 VIP “Safe Sounds Squares” available for purchase. These squares secure four guests in a 10-by-10 space on Firefly's field, separated on all sides by eight feet. Single back lawn tickets are also available for select concerts.

As for COVID-19 guidelines, all staff and vendors are required to wear masks, social distancing will be enforced by security, hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the grounds and a sanitation attendant will be present at restrooms.

As for the other rules, audience members must be 21 years or older and blankets and chairs are allowed, but dogs are not.

Refreshments and food truck fare will be on-site for purchase, and each concert will run from 7-10 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Charleston's DJ Natty Heavy will emcee the series and spin during set breaks.

Tickets are available for purchase with presale code SAFESOUNDS2021 and will open up for general sale Feb. 10 at citypapertickets.com.

This will be the third installment of the concert series created in partnership with Ear for Music, a local entertainment agency and production company. Ear for Music's Rob Lamble first brainstormed the socially distanced concert setup locally, which has been duplicated by other projects like the Charleston Music Hall's "Around the Bend" series.

The "Safe Sounds" series at Firefly sold out its fall lineup and expects to do the same this spring.

For more information, go to fireflydistillery.com.