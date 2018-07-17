The flames of a Polynesian art form, popularized in the West by circus and festival culture, are being fanned here in the Holy City. Fire spinning has become the rage among a variety of locals who blend dance choreography with props that are set on fire and twirled through the air in mesmerizing motions.
Letting it 'Burn'
Some of those hoopers and fire spinners are part of a larger national movement following in the footsteps of Burning Man, a desert festival that has inspired a network of "dreamers and doers." "Burners" are earth-conscious hippies who believe in advancing goals by taking action. And several of them are flow artists.
"I need to go do a handstand right now," said Bryce Gaetano as he launched into the motion, walking on his calloused palms across the pavement outside the back of the Purple Buffalo.
Gaetano is a "Burner." He lived on a commune in Ohio for years with his "festival family," a group of like-minded individuals who sought peace among the world's constant chaos. They lived off the land, sleeping in hammocks and practicing yoga, flow and meditation daily. For money, they would cut grass, clean houses and perform odd jobs around town.
"This whole universe is meant to stress you out," said Gaetano. "You can't let it."
Gaetano had to get reacquainted with the society he abandoned when he moved home to Goose Creek just a few months ago. He's currently studying to be a massage therapist.
He met fellow Burner Jared Daniel Raynak at a "Weirdo Wednesday" event at the Purple Buffalo. The weekly meet-up includes hoopers, poi spinners, fire dancers and others who consider themselves Burners.
Raynak, who is also a guitarist for local punk/metal band Anergy, started going to Burning Man events about a year ago and fell in love with the culture.
"The principles of Burning Man are maybe some of the best principles to live by," said Raynak.
Among them are: leaving no trace, participation, gifting, civic responsibility, self-expression and radical inclusion. He had never come across a more inviting community.
The Burners of Charleston are trying to bring more events to the Lowcountry to help spread those principles. One main organizer is Renee Orth, a self-proclaimed "evangelical Burner," whose mission is to bring the Burn to the world.
She's heading up the plans for an unsanctioned Burning Man event later this year, where flow artists and guests will coalesce.
Raynak, who picked up the hobby of poi, which involves swinging tethered weights on ropes through a variety of geometric and and rhythmical patterns, just started the fire version two months ago. He's already excited to perform at the event.
"It’s kind of close to a blank space where you’re not thinking about anything other than what moves will be next," said Raynak of fire spinning. "You (enter) a state of being where your mind is silent and you can progress through movement and action."
Going with the flow
That state of being Raynak described is "flow."
The art of flow is different for everyone. To some, it's a deeply spiritual, meditative state. To others, it's an overwhelming calm or sensation of joy. And to yet others, it's a psychedelic rush.
Gaetano phrased it this way: "You were watching my body move, but my mind was in heaven."
It ultimately comes down to escaping reality in the moment through movement.
"Reality's just a story we tell," says Orth. "Can we just change the story already?"
Catching the spark
"Flow is a state of meditation where you're focused on something so intensely you forget everything else," explained Stephanie Stein of Charleston fire spinning organization Brushfire Collective.
She started out hooping without flames after one of her best friends died.
Stein wanted to lose herself in her grief, but found a nourishing meditative practice in the cyclical motion of hooping.
"That plastic circle saved my life," she said. "When I was hooping, everything else melted away."
From there, the local photographer progressed from LED hula hoops at music festivals to poi.
Stein then attended a training camp at which a spark was first lit, literally, after fire and safety orientation about four years ago.
A year after that, she met up with Nathan Hedlund in Charleston, the founder of Brushfire Collective, the main Charleston group combining theatrics, costumes and makeup with the art form. Founded in 2015, the group of fire spinners, hoopers and breathers share their trending talents with Lowcountry audiences at events throughout the year.
The team of fire dancers has performed at a variety of events around town, including Mex One's Cinco De Mayo fiesta, Mynt's Electric Circus Go-go party and the Charleston Food & Wine Festival.
As she's progressed, Stein has expanded from smaller props like fire fans and levy wands to fire whips.
"I wanted to feel fierce," said Stein about the upgrades. Her next goal is to master the rope dart, which is a fireball at the end of a long rope. Many of the devices are meant to create an illusion of magic when handled properly.
The art of fire spinning doesn't just happen overnight. It begins with perfecting hooping and poi without the fire element and then advances to the more exhilarating version.
While Stein has never been burned other than by "little fire kisses" and "hair singes," the danger of the dance is very real. Fire eating and fire breathing are particularly hazardous feats. Stein has attempted the first, but is a little wary of the second, though her Brushfire comrades have taken on the challenge.
She is open to spreading the practice to other locals, which is why she's participated in organizations like the Charleston Hula Hoopers, a group that gets together on occasion to flow. That's where Charlestonians can first get their start if interested.