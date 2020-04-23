Fiona Apple and 'Stranger Things' influenced Charleston artist Grace Joyner's new album

Grace Joyner began working on her new album "Settle In" long before the coronavirus shook up the entertainment world and prompted the cancellation of live shows for the foreseeable future.
In fact, she began writing songs for her new album, which we're premiering today in Charleston Scene, three years ago. She was riding the wave of her 2016 disc "Maybe Sometimes — in C," which had a song that was featured in Netflix series "Riverdale."
"Looking back, I can see some Fiona Apple in the writing style a bit," Joyner shares in the wake of the pop artist releasing her first album in almost a decade, "Fetch the Boltcutters." "She is one of my all time favorites."
Apple's new disc received an extremely rare 10/10 rating on Pitchfork.
Netflix show "Stranger Things" might have played a role in shaping one track, Joyner adds. "Settle In" has a soft-synth '80s vibe, blended with Joyner's effervescent vocals, often arranged into reverb-laced harmonies.
An overarching theme of the album is the same one as Robert Frost's "The Road Not Taken." Two roads diverge, and we must choose which to travel, perhaps changing the course of our lives in the process.
"In our life, when we make big choices to pursue a certain path, we have to inevitably let go of the other options out there or, at the very least, put them on pause," Joyner says. "As I am growing older, I find myself faced with these forks in the road more and more."
"Settle In" was recorded with Wolfgang Zimmerman at Charleston studios Rialto Row and its predecessor The Space. Joyner and Zimmerman have been working together since the beginning of Joyner's music career. He pushed her to let loose and take more songwriting risks this time around, Joyner shares.
"My hope is that it is true to the Grace Joyner vibe, but goes a little further out of my previous comfort zone," she says.
While Joyner's release shows and subsequent tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus, she decided to continue with the album release to assert a sense of normalcy and provide one of the few current forms of entertainment still available. "Settle In" is on all streaming platforms and can be purchased on Bandcamp or iTunes.
"We would have been selling physical copies and merch at the release shows to help make back some of what we spent, so obviously anything that can be contributed digitally is great," Joyner says.