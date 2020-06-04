Find 50 of the answers to our Charleston trivia in this week's word search

In keeping with this week's Lowcountry trivia edition of Charleston Scene, I've done a little switcharoonie with the word search. Listed are 20 words that have to do with Charleston and are related to some of the questions in this issue, but they are not specifically the correct answers to any of the trivia questions. To find those, you'll need to search for 50 hidden words that I've scattered throughout the word search. Some of your weekly regulars are hidden in there, too, for a laugh. Remember that words can be found in all directions. Keep using your noodle and have fun!

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!