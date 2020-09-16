Film screening to honor shrimp boat captain one of several events for your Charleston weekend

Go Exotic: Holy City Sloth

Charleston Sloth and Exotics has relocated to Johns Island and Henry and Heather, the husband and wife duo running the show, will reopen on Saturday for small guided tours that include personal feeding of several of their rescued and fostered animals. Tours are at a 10-person maximum, divided into two groups. Family groups aren’t restricted as much, in terms of size. This is primarily an outdoor experience and masks are required.

Curious as to what to expect? Keywords: sloth, anteaters, 85-lb. tortoise, baby possums, baby bunnies, kinkajou. No, a kinkajou is not a Pikachu. It is a smaller, tree-dwelling mammal with relatively bulbous eyeballs and ears like a baby bear. It is part of the raccoon family, but people often think it’s a monkey because of its prehensile (gripping) tail.

Sid the sloth (aka Sidney Jameson Copperpot) is the main attraction, of course, and a total ham for the camera, but if you’ve ever wanted to take an anteater on a walk, this is your chance.

I also recommend following @HolyCitySloth on Twitter, if not for the photos of the animals, at least for the jokes: “A sloth got robbed by two turtles. When the police questioned him about it he said, ‘I don’t know. It all happened so fast.’”

WHEN: Typically 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. advance registration options, Friday-Sunday and Tuesday-Wednesday (closed Mondays and Thursdays), grand reopening Sept. 19

WHERE: Charleston Sloth and Exotics, 3129 River Road, Johns Island

PRICE: $50 adult; $15 child (ages 3-15); annual memberships available, as well as discounts for military, medical or emergency personnel and teachers

MORE INFO: 843-544-9944, charlestonslothandexotics.com

Adopt a new dog for your global pandemic

The holidays will soon be upon us, so why not go ahead and shop early for your socially distant celebrations with no friends or family drop-ins. Southern Tails for Precious Paws will host its Firefly Adoption Event at Firefly Distillery near Park Circle on Saturday. Adoptable pups of all ages will be onsite for meet-and-greets, there will be K-9 demonstrations from ROCSteady and Fathom, and you can get some limited edition merch for yourself and some accessories and treats for your doggo from multiple vendors. The Lola’s Lumpia and Ben and Jerry’s food trucks will there and you can get craft beverages from the Firefly Airstream or take a tasting in the distillery. Local Americana artist Chris Boone will provide the musical entertainment, so bring a blanket or some chairs, as well as your own dog, to spread out and make a day of it.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 19

WHERE: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

MORE INFO: southerntailsforpreciouspaws.org

More movies …

On Friday, Moonlite Theater in Mount Pleasant will feature “Forrest Gump” (PG-13), starring Tom Hanks as the always-running king of life lessons, Forrest Gump, and Robin Wright as his best friend and childhood sweetheart, Jenny.

As Bubba Blue said, “shrimp is the fruit of the sea,” and in honor and memory of the late Shem Creek shrimp boat captain Wayne Magwood, a portion of the night’s admission fee will be donated to the S.C. Seafood Alliance, as selected by his family.

“The Italian Job” (PG-13), starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Jason Statham, Donald Sutherland, Seth Green, Mos Def and Franky G in an elaborate gold heist, will be screened on Saturday.

Food trucks will be onsite for concessions both evenings.

WHEN: 6 p.m. gates, 8 p.m./dusk film Sept. 18-19

WHERE: Corner lot at 512 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

PRICE: Online advanced orders only: Friday-Saturday: $25 per car, one or two passengers; $30 per car, two or more passengers; Saturday: $20 per car if Mini-Cooper

MORE INFO: moonlitetheaters.com

On Saturday night, Holy City Drive-In in Mount Pleasant will screen “The Blind Side” (PG-13), starring Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy, Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy and Quinton Aaron as Michael Oher, based on the true story of the homeless teenager’s adoption into the Tuohy family while in high school. Oher went on to become an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately winning a Super Bowl.

Films can be watched from your car or on the lawn. No coolers permitted, but food and beverages will be available for purchase.

WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 19

WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $8-$12

MORE INFO: 843-421-4408, holycitydrivein.com