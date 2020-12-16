Festivals of trees and lights, a 'Snow Queen' and some holiday swing for your Charleston weekend

The countdown to Christmas will be coming to a close next week, but there's still plenty left on the calendar to put you in the holiday spirit, including lit holiday trees and LED light displays in and around town for your enjoyment, all at a safe distance from COVID-19.

Dragon Boat Charleston and Explore Charleston teamed up for the inaugural Festival of Trees at the Charleston Area Visitor and Reception Center downtown. DBC, which promotes the physical and mental wellness of cancer survivors, invited community groups and organizations to adopt a tree and decorate it in honor or memory of someone who has battled cancer.

“We are all inspired by the journeys of our survivors, and seeing the stories of so many strong people come to life through each tree is very moving,” said Amy Brennan, executive director with Dragon Boat Charleston. In celebration of Hanukkah, which began Dec. 10, there also is a menorah display on loan from the family of Jerry and Anita Zucker. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Jan. 5; 375 Meeting St.; free admission; 843-714-4131, dragonboatcharleston.org/events/festival-of-trees

Woodlands Nature Reserve in West Ashley continues its Illuminated Forest on Saturday nights through December. Guests can drive through a 1-mile loop of the campground and around the lake to view the lights (and lasers!), followed by live music at the campfire from Pierce Alexander and hot chocolate and s'mores available for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 19 and 26; $10 per car; 843-400-3003, woodlandsnaturereserve.com

Don't forget about the Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park through Dec. 31 (ccprc.com/1975/Holiday-Festival-of-Lights) and the Holiday Lights Driving Tour at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner through Dec. 30, though closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (bit.ly/37iH6hI).

A 'Snow Queen,' a King's Counterpoint and other holiday performances

Palmetto City Ballet, formerly Ballet Evolution, will continue the annual tradition of its presentation of "Snow Queen" at the Sottile Theatre downtown, Saturday and Sunday. Remaining tickets are limited for the company's adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale of the same name, also referred to as the "alt-Nutcracker." 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; 44 George St.; $20-$50; 843-864-4809, palmettocityballet.org/performances-tickets

The Charleston Symphony Orchestra has limited tickets remaining for its "Holiday Pops" matinee performance at the Gaillard Center on Saturday, featuring Christmas favorites and special guests. Noon Dec. 19; 95 Calhoun St.; $25-$114; 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org

King's Counterpoint will continue with its annual tradition of its "Christmas Through the Ages" performance Sunday, online only this year. 3 p.m. Dec. 20; Free streaming; thekingscounterpoint.com

"Holiday Swing" from the Charleston Jazz Orchestra and special guest Zandrina Dunning (performed live Dec. 4 at Firefly Distillery) can be streamed online Saturday. 7:30-9 p.m. premiere Dec. 19; $10; charlestonjazz.com

The Charleston Christmas Special from Brad and Jennifer Moranz (performed live Dec. 11-13 at Charleston Music Hall) can be viewed online beginning Saturday. Dec. 19-27; $25; bradandjennifermoranz.com

The Charleston Music Hall downtown is getting in on the holiday music action, with Gaslight Street's "Funky Christmas Jingle Ball" with special guests on Thursday and "A Very Country Christmas" featuring Solid Country Gold and "a surprise cast of Charleston musicians" on Sunday. 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20; 37 John St.; $20 admission for both shows; 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Holiday movies? Of course there are.

The Terrace Theater on James Island has got it going ON with its options, some inside, some for drive-in and some for both over various days: "A Christmas Story," "The Polar Express," "White Christmas," "The Muppets Christmas Carol" and "It's a Wonderful Life." 1956-D Maybank Highway; 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com

Charleston Music Hall downtown will offer "A Christmas Story" matinee and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" evening screening, Saturday. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 19; 37 John St.; $10-$12; 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Charleston Habitat for Humanity will offer “A Christmas Double Feature” at Tradesman Brewing, where it will screen “The Polar Express” and “Elf.” There will be a holiday market, food trucks and live music, Friday; Gates open 4 p.m., movies begin at 6 p.m.; 1647 King St. Extension; $60 a car with up to six people; bit.ly/HabitatMovies

Variation on a theme: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will host its Xmas Movie Themed Trivia and Ugly Sweater Party at its Sullivan's Island location Thursday (2205 Middle St.) and at its West Ashley location Tuesday (817 St. Andrews Blvd.). 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 8 p.m. Dec. 22; mex1coastalcantina.com

Still need holiday gifts? Of course you do.

The CODfather, Proper Fish & Chips in Park Circle will host its annual (outdoor) Christmas Market & Celebration on Saturday, which will double as a gift-raiser for Toys for Tots and home for the Miss Rockabillaque Pin-Up Contest, as this year's Rockabillaque Festival was canceled due to COVID. Expect more than 20 vendors, live rockabilly tunes, Santa, kids' activities and more. Noon-5 p.m.; 4254 Spruill Ave.; 843-789-4649, facebook.com/TheCODfatherchippy

Holy City Brewing in North Charleston will host its annual (outdoor) Holy City Holiday Market, Saturday, featuring more than 50 local vendors. Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 19; 1020 Aragon Ave; 843-459-2948, holycitybrewing.com

The Baker & Brewer Holiday Warm-Up Event downtown Sunday will include a vendor market, crafting activities for the kiddos, live bluegrass music and an Elf Contest. To be honest, they had me at "sausage cart" and "fry station." Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 20; 94 Stuart St.; 843-297-8233, facebook.com/evo.hcb

Be sure to check out the Virtual Holy City Vintage Market on Instagram @holycityvintagemarket Sunday, shopping "vintage galore and more" from a dozen vendors. Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 20; facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket