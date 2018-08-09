Elvis vs. Elvis vs. Beatles
This weekend is the best of both worlds for true Elvis fans. There's a chance to see your slender, sleek, snazzy Blue-Suede-Shoes-Elvis AND an opportunity to celebrate your sweaty, swollen, cape-covered Can’t-Help-Falling-in-Love-1977-concert-Elvis. It’s a win-win either way, as both events commemorate the anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977. Friday will usher in the third annual Elvis Ain’t Dead Fest at the Pour House on James Island, featuring an afternoon and evening chock-full of all things fit for The King. Happy Hour out on the deck will feature Elvis Trivia (with prizes), vintage market vendors set up out back and The Lot and Brown’s Court Bakery with samples of Elvis’ favorite recipes.
The night is definitely about the music, with local artists mixing things up a bit. Dante’s Camaro will get things started with “the alive-and-well modern-day Elvis and obvious imposter.” Next up is She Returns from Graceland, which is Hunter Park and She Returns from War with Elvis as a guest musician, followed by the winners of last year’s Battle of the Elvi, Comeback Special, which focuses on early Jailhouse-Rock-Don’t-Be-Cruel-Elvis. Lindsay Holler and her Elviettes perform a tribute to “the orchestral stylings of 1970s” Elvis, and wrapping the evening up is Mike Martin & The Beautiful Mess.
Costumes or “other wardrobe homages” are encouraged, but if you need a little help, tattoo artists from The Guilded Mermaid will paint some sideburns on and there’s also talk of a pompadour-styling station.
For a different kind of Elvis experience, the Charleston Music Hall is going to pit The King against The Fab Four on Sunday for Beatles vs. Elvis — A Musical Showdown. Don’t hide your love away; they are going to need a little help from their friends. The “Elvis” performing at the Music Hall, Scot Bruce, is indeed a doppelganger and the performance is fit with custom-made costumes, an “all-out encore” and more. Bruce recreates “the prime of The King’s career” and the gentlemen performing as John, Paul George and Ringo, known as Abbey Road, “accurately relate the magic, music, wit and charm” of the popular and influential group, including their “cheeky personalities” and onstage banter.
WHEN: Elvis Ain’t Dead: 4-8 p.m. market, 9 p.m. show Friday, Aug. 10; Beatles vs. Elvis: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12
WHERE: Elvis Ain’t Dead: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island; Beatles vs. Elvis: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Elvis Ain’t Dead: free market, $12-$15 show; Beatles vs. Elvis: $25-$35
MORE INFO: Elvis Ain’t Dead: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com; Beatles vs. Elvis: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
First Day Festival
We are pushing through August, which means that the first day of school is right around the corner for our wee and not-so-wee ones. It’s like you can almost smell the wax of the crayons and red rubber of the kickball. On Sunday, the City of Charleston and the Mayor’s Office for Children and Youth will host the annual First Day Festival at Liberty Square and Gadsdenboro Park, an unofficial kick-off to the upcoming school year. While students can receive pre-packed bags of school supplies (while they last), there’s much more to the festival, which also “serves as a celebration of the importance of education.” Exhibitors will include representatives from the fields of education, as well as community resources and health and wellness. The Lowcountry Food Bank will also offer no-cost food distribution. Amping things up will be two Kids’ Zones with face painting, jump castles, games, craft activities and additional interactive entertainment. Admission to the South Carolina Aquarium, the Fort Sumter Museum tours and limited boat rides will be free during the festival.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12
WHERE: Liberty Square, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-965-4190, bit.ly/1t6WRwg
Animal Shred, Part II
In 2015, local artist and surfer Kate Barattini presented a collection of paintings, “Animal Shred,” an examination into the “zoomorphic characteristics and soul that each surfer displays in their approach to riding waves.” Deep, yes, but Barattini’s art outlet, Rabbit Hole Mediums, is simple in its ideal: “animal heads, surfer bodies.” Animal Shred, Part II is a continuation of the 2015 series, my personal favorite being the surfer coming out of a barrel, with the head of a tiger. Partnering with Barattini for this exhibition is water photographer Justin Morris, also a surfer. While his outstanding Follyhood portfolio is categorized into Ocean Art, Surf, Babes and Travel, his works for this series are the literal and live-action photos of a surfer body with an animal head (mask) on it. This event will include a raffle, live music from See Water, PBR and some smoked hot dogs and vegan carrot dogs. A percentage of any artwork that’s sold during the party will benefit Charleston Waterkeeper and Y2O (Youth to Ocean).
WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10
WHERE: Hed Hi Media, 654 King St., downtown Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: rabbitholemediums.com
Pre-Hootie/Blue Dogs Jammer Jam
Both nights of the Homegrown Concert at Volvo Car Stadium are sold out, BUT... there’s still a little something for those who won’t be able to see Hootie & The Blowfish and the Blue Dogs this weekend. The Pre-Hootie/Blue Dogs Jammer Jam Homegrown Weekend Party at The Windjammer on Thursday will feature Occasional Milkshake, the fun side-project with Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish, Hank Futch of the Blue Dogs and Gary Greene of Cravin’ Melon. Opening for the band will be Passenger Pigeon, a funk-rock outfit out of Columbia, where the singer/bassist just-so-happens to call Mark Bryan “Dad.” When asked whether any “special guests” will be attending the show, Bryan said there are no commitments from anyone so it’s “up in the air.” Greene said he has no idea who might show up. “So many ingredients make up a good jam,” he added.
WHEN: 9 p.m. doors Thursday, Aug. 9
WHERE: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
PRICE: $10
MORE INFO: 843-886-8596, the-windjammer.com
Outdoor Movie Roundup
A lot of outdoor movie screenings have been rained out lately, but here’s another list before they end for the summer. Here’s to hoping it stays dry this time around.
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water and the thrills and chills of Shark Week had passed, Tides Folly Beach will screen “Jaws” (PG) on Wednesday as part of its Summer Movie Series. The general rules of the beach still apply: You can bring your own chairs and blankets, and whatever trash you make, that’s the trash you take. Food and beverages will be available at the hotel’s restaurant and Tiki Bar.
WHEN: Movie begins at sunset Wednesday, Aug. 15
WHERE: Tides Folly Beach, 1 Center St.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-588-6464, facebook.com/tidesfollybeachoceanfront
Saturday’s Wannamaker Movie Night event in North Charleston will feature a screening of “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG), starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine. No outside food or coolers permitted, but popcorn and additional refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
WHEN: Movie begins at sunset Saturday, Aug. 11
WHERE: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
PRICE: Free with $2 general park admission
MORE INFO: 843-795-4386
Summerville residents can head to Brown Family Park on Friday for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13) at Movie in the Park. The event will kick off with live music and activities and a fair share of food vendors will be onsite with dinner options and snacks. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. event kick-off, dark-thirty movie Friday, Aug. 10
WHERE: Brown Family Park at Nexton, 3000 Front St., Summerville
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-900-3200, bit.ly/2KwREuZ
I got chills, y’all, they’re multiplying, and I’m losing control because “Grease” (PG-13) will be screened at this week’s Waterfront Music & Movies event in Mount Pleasant on Friday. Things will get started with live music from the Shem Creek Boogie Band and some groceries from Damiano’s Wood Fired Pizza, Charleston Festival Foods, Oh So Gelato and others. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. music, sunset/8:30 p.m. movie Friday, Aug. 10
WHERE: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-884-2525, bit.ly/2AHqz8K
On Wednesday, everyone’s favorite amnesiac blue tang fish searches for her long-lost family in “Finding Dory” (PG) at Starlight Cinema at Freshfields Village. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15
WHERE: Freshfields Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2M4B22v