Music Events
Sept. 9
Jazz Brunch
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a special brunch with food truck fare options from The Waffle Connection and Kay’s Southern Gourmet available for purchase along with beer, wine and mimosas. The event will feature jazz music from guitarist Duda Lucena.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Organ Recital
What: St. John the Beloved kicks off its 11th annual concert series with a special performance from the church’s music director and organist, Rodney Ward, with music spanning six centuries.
When: 4-5:10 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Sept. 10
2nd Monday Series
What: CofC Concerts presents the 2nd Monday series, a monthly program featuring College of Charleston Faculty and Guests. This season opener will feature Paul Sanchez (piano), Kayleen Sanchez (soprano) and Eka Gogichashvili (violin) as they explore the music of David Gordon.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts
Sept. 12
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 14
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6400, bit.ly/2woPk5a
Jake Shimabukuro
What: Jake Shimabukuro combines the qualities of a long line of virtuoso ukulele players with modern rock musicians to create a sound that’s uniquely his own, but still firmly grounded in Hawaiian tradition.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29.50-$49.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sept. 14
Wine Tasting & Season Preview
What: The Taylor Music Group kicks off its 2018-19 season with a wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres and silent auction. Special performances of the evening will be by Natalia Khoma, Volodymyr Vynnytsky, and Sandra Deathos from the College of Charleston music faculty; Jessica Hull-Dambaugh from the Charleston Symphony; a folk trio comprised of Mary Taylor, Bart Taylor and Jim Carrier; and Kori Miller and Emmalee Hinson from the Taylor Festival Choir.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$50
More Info: 866-811-4111, tmgcharleston.com
‘A Night of Blues’
What: “A Night of Blues,” featuring Ross Bon and The S.C. Blues Alliance, with proceeds to benefit the Bummerville Amphitheater.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: James F. Dean Community Theater, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $20
More Info: 843-875-9251, bit.ly/2NQTSYR
Alan Jackson
What: Country singer-songwriter Alan Jackson on his "Honky Tonk Highway Tour," with special guest Randy Houser.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $38-$99; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir
What: Country-rock singer-songwriter Patrick Davis, originally from Camden and a University of South Carolina graduate, with his 11-piece "Midnight Choir" band.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sept. 15
René Marie
What: “BLESSINGS: An Evening with René Marie” will feature Grammy-nominated René Marie & Experiment In Truth (featuring pianist John Chin, bassist Elias Bailey and drummer Quentin E. Baxter) with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$60
More Info: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com
‘Prints in Clay’ Spirituals
What: “Prints in Clay: Still, We Rise! A Spirituals Celebration” will honor music spanning the 18th and most of the 19th centuries, inspired by African-American spirituals, with mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and Lowcountry Voices.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$75
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Sept. 16
Portugal the Man
What: Rock band out of Wasilla, Alaska, Portugal the Man.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel
Price: $26-$62
More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Sept. 18
Django Reinhardt Review
What: The Django Reinhardt Review with Stephane Wrembel will pay tribute to Django Reinhardt, a Belgian-born Romani French jazz guitarist, musician and composer, regarded as one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$19
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sept. 19
Music Chats with Wojciech
What: Musical education series with Wojciech Milewski, music director with the Summerville Orchestra.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3087
Kiawah House Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston opens the 2018-19 Kiawah Island House Concert Series with a performance from violinist Frances Hsieh, cellist Timothy O’Malley and pianist Irina Pevzner. A light reception will follow the concert. Advance registration required.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: The Rush-Baumgarten Residence, 143 Flyway Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: $50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.com/kiawah-island-house-concerts
Taj Mahal Trio
What: Blues-fusion legend Taj Mahal (guitar, harmonica, piano) with his band and young new bluesman Jontavious Willis out of Greenville, Ga.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$59.50
More Info: More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sept. 20
JazzGuitar Explosion
What: Amos Hoffman and Tim Fischer with Brett Belanger (bass) and Ron Wiltrout (drums). Ticket price includes a three-course prix fixe menu. Reservations required.
When: 5-6:45 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. show Sept. 20
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $65
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2M2relM
Sept. 21
‘Greatest Love of All’
What: “The Greatest Love of All: A Whitney Houston Tribute,” featuring Quiana Parler, Charlton Singleton and friends.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $17-$22
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sept. 22
Benjamin Starr
What: Benjamin Starr presents “A Water Album,” a live concert recording with Four20s, Matt Monday, Niecy Blues, Terraphonics, Shaniqua McCants, Contour, Poppy Native and collaborations with Fletcher Williams, Very Hypnotic Soul Band, Ill Vibe the Tribe, Sista Misses and John Gaulden.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sept. 23
Lomazov/Rackers Piano Duo
What: “Diva of the piano” Marina Lomazov and her husband Joseph Rackers have a broad repertoire that ranges from works by Bach, Brahms, Mozart, Schubert and Stravinsky.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Church of our Savior, 4416 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island
Price: Complimentary tickets must be registered for online
More Info: 843-768-9166, kiawahisland.org/events
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Sept. 23 and Oct. 28
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2wGYqcK
Luther Vandross Tribute
What: Luther Vandross tribute concert with Danny Clay and special guest Seven (Isaac Lee).
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $30 general; VIP options available
More Info: bit.ly/BPXVsZ
David Byrne
What: Founding member, lead singer-songwriter for rock band Talking Heads, David Byrne on his “American Utopia Tour.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $74-$248; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sept. 24
Sarah McLachlan
What: Grammy award-winning Canadian pop singer-songwriter.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $49-$89; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sept. 27
Faculty Recital
What: Various performance faculty from the Horton School of Music of Charleston Southern University will present a recital of masterworks of classical music.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7000, charlestonsouthern.edu/music
Chris Young
What: Country artist Chris Young on his “Losing Sleep World Tour 2018,” with special guests Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $35-$80
More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Sept. 28
Wind Ensemble Concert
What: The Charleston Southern University Wind Ensemble will perform a concert of wind band masterworks.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7000, charlestonsouthern.edu/music
Sept. 29
Moon Taxi
What: Indie rock band Moon Taxi with special guest Ripe, presented by Ear for Music.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$30
More Info: facebook.com/events/690876781257040
Squirrel Nut Zippers
What: Old-time jazz band out of Chapel Hill, N.C.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sept. 30
‘Across The Pyrenees’
What: The Bach Society of Charleston will present “Across the Pyrenees” from the Charleston Baroque Voices and Players.
When: 3-4 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: bachsocietyofcharleston.org
MOJA: Gospel Sounds of the Millennials
What: The genre of gospel music will be represented from “down home to contemporary,” featuring Mike Brown & F.O.C.U.S., Mario Desaussure, Brandon Robinson and NGOP.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Trinity Methodist Church, 273 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $11
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Oct. 2
International Piano Series
What: The International Piano Series, Charleston's longest running program with a pure focus on piano, presents Clara Yang in recital.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 general; free for CofC students, employees and ages 18 years and younger
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2NTMonJ
Oct. 3
Garden Concert Series
What: Bring a picnic (adult beverages permitted) and a lawn chair for a plein-air performance under the setting sun, featuring Southern Gothic, alt-country blues singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah and local from traditional bluegrass and Appalachian old-time band The Marshgrass Mamas.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Lenhardt Garden at the Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Oct. 4
The Black Jacket Symphony
What: The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience through recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. This presentation will feature AC/DC’s “Back in Black” album and additional greatest hits.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 5
Steven Curtis Chapman
What: Grammy award-winning contemporary Christian singer-songwriter.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $34.75-$69.75
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 6
Swanky Southern Soirée
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) will celebrate the Charleston Symphony at the Swanky Southern Soirée fundraiser, featuring live music, cocktails, a Southern-inspired gourmet dinner and exclusive curated shopping opportunities.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Country Club of Charleston, 1 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $225.00
More Info: 843-577-7983, csolinc.org/swanky-southern-soiree
Jake Owen
What: Country crooner Jake Owen on is “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour,” with special guests David Lee Murphy and Morgan Wallen.
When: 7:05 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $25-$60; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Legends of Soul
What: Legends of Soul featuring Maze and Frankie Beverly.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $68-$124; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Jump, Little Children
What: Local “eclectic” band Jump, Little Children reunites for an album release party with special guest SondorBlue.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$40
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 7
Micah McLaurin
What: Winner of the 2016 Gilmore Young Artist Award, pianist Micah McLaurin.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Church of Our Saviour, 4416 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Kiawah Island
Price: Complimentary tickets must be registered for online
More Info: 843-768-9976, kiawahisland.org/socialevents/micah-mclaurin
The In-Between
What: Jazz saxophonist Robert Lewis, classical soprano Jill Terhaar Lewis, and pianist Gerald Gregory explore a repertoire that lies both in and in-between classical and jazz genres.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0631
Needtobreathe
What: Pop/rock band Needtobreathe on the “Forever On Your Side Tour,” with special guest Johnnyswim.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $26.50-$128
More Info: volvocarstadiumconcerts.com
Idlewild Revival
What: A tribute to the Allman Brothers Band.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 8
2nd Monday Series
What: This College of Charleston Department of Music's monthly series event will feature Bedlam and College of Charleston faculty and guests, including Kayleen Sanchez (soprano) and Laudon Schuett (lute).
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts
Oct. 9
Jonny Lang
What: Blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Jonny Lang.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$59.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 12
Magnetic South
What: In collaboration with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, the College of Charleston Department of Music presents this season's first installment of the contemporary music series Magnetic South, conducted by Ken Lam and Yiorgos Vassilandonakis.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct.12
Where: Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts
Oct. 13
CJO: Quincy Jones Tribute
What: “The Great Wide World of Quincy Jones” with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra will feature music from artists Jones produced, including Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and more, with guest vocalist Quiana Parler.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$60
More Info: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com/event/the-great-wide-world-of-quincy-jones
Oct. 15
College of Charleston Concert Choir
What: One of the most decorated collegiate choirs in the nation performs their annual Fall Concert, conducted by Robert Taylor.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 general; free for CofC students
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2M5Hi6i
Oct. 16
Seabrook Island House Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston opens the 2018-19 Seabrook Island House Concert Series with a performance from Regina Helcher Yost (flute), Zac Hammond (oboe), Regina Helcher Yost (flute), Charles Messersmith (clarinet), Sandra Nikolajevs (bassoon) and Debra Sherrill Ward (horn), playing the music of Mozart and Bach. A light reception will follow the concert. Advance registration required.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: The Calcagno Residence, 2871 Hidden Oak Drive, Seabrook Island
Price: $50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Oct. 17
CSO: Chamber Music at the Gibbes
What: The Charleston String Orchestra Quartet, featuring Yuriy Bekker, Micah Gangwer, Jan Marie Joyce and Norbert Lewandowski, will perform a repertoire inspired by the exhibition, “A Dark Place of Dreams.”
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Blues Traveler
What: Grammy award-winning multi-genre rock band Blues Traveler on its “Accelerated Nation Tour,” with special guest Animal Years.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $42.50-$62.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 18
Student Recital
What: Select music students from the Horton School of Music at Charleston Southern University perform a recital of classical music.
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7000, charlestonsouthern.edu/music
Oct. 19
Music at the Library
What: Celebrate the music of American composer Leonard Bernstein to honor his 100th birthday. The Eclipse Ensemble made up of teachers from the Charleston Academy of Music will perform a collection of his most famous works. The ensemble will be joined by opera singer Stephanie Chevalier, who will discuss the significance of Bernstein’s legacy.
When: 7-8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2NpC8Xl
Oct. 20
Sights + Sounds
What: Sights + Sounds is a festival-themed event with full lighting production, extravagant interior decorations and live performances from 87 Nights, DJ Wasp and headliner City on Down.
When: 9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$22
More Info: bit.ly/2MQj6dg
Oct. 21
Festival of Mountain Music
What: Festival of Mountain Music with Grammy award winner David Holt, with the Snyder Family Band, The American Songster Dom Flemons and top bluegrass group Balsam Range.
When: 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: East Beach Conference Center, 5480 Sea Forest Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Complimentary tickets must be registered for online
More Info: 843-768-9166, bit.ly/2NpGGgi
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
What: Blues-rock folk band featuring Chris Robinson, former lead singer with The Black Crowes.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $26.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 23
Emanuel Ax
What: As part of the Gaillard’s Director Series, Emanual Ax, winner of the Young Concert Artist Award, Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition, Michaels Award and the Avery Fisher Prize.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$85
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Oct. 24
Colour of Music Festival
What: The Colour of Music is a five-day festival featuring black classical artists and scholars from France, Britain, Colombia, the Caribbean and the United States performing organ, piano, vocal, chamber and orchestral works showcasing the impact and historical significance of black classical composers and performers on American and world culture.
When: Oct. 24-28
Where: Various venues, Charleston area
Price: Various
More Info: 866-811-4111, colourofmusic.org
Andy Grammer
What: Pop artist Andy Grammer on his “The Good Parts Tour.”
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29.50; VIP options available
More Info: musicfarm.com
Oct. 25
Mother's Finest
What: Funk rock band Mother’s Finest.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: musicfarm.com
Oct. 26
Town Mountain
What: “Hard-drivin’ Carolina string band” Town Mountain with its album release concert, with special guests Sideshow Americans.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $17-$19
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Opera/Vocal Program Revue
What: The department of Opera/Vocal Performance at The College of Charleston presents its annual Fall opera/musical revue.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2NlUwjL
Oct. 27
The Tenors
What: The Tenors, out of Canada, on the “Fan Favorites Tour,” featuring Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, and Fraser Walters.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$76
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
October 28
Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen
What: Texas gentlemen, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, are joining forces for an up-close-and-personal concert. Just two old friends swapping songs on acoustic guitars like they used to do on Keen’s front porch in College Station, Texas.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $48-$102
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Collective Soul
What: Alternative rock band Collective Soul.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50-$49.50; VIP options available
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 30
Music at the Library
What: A Spooky Halloween with a capella group The Charlestones.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 Main St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2wQhg0X
Nov. 1
Toto
What: The band Toto is on tour with its brand new greatest Hits package, 40 Trips Around The Sun,” celebrating over 40 years together.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59-$95
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Nov. 2
TobyMac
What: Contemporary Christian pop-rock/hip-hop artist TobyMac and the DiverseCity Band on “The Theater Tour.”
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $22-$102
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Take Me to the River’
What: Some of the most influential figures of modern New Orleans funk, R&B, soul and jazz, together on the same stage, packed with three generations of legendary talent, including The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, George Porter Jr., Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and progressive Cajun masters Los Bayou Ramblers.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$65
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Nov. 3
‘Take Ten – A Decade of Jazz’
What: “Take Ten – A Decade of Jazz” is the 10th anniversary gala and concert event with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, performing the Top 10 hits from the last 10 years. Proceeds will support the Charleston Jazz Academy and the Jazz Performance Fund.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150-$2,000
More Info: 843-641-0011, bit.ly/2CpjOcM
Country Legends
What: “North Charleston Pops! Country Legends” tribute concert, including songs of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $17-$37; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Brett Dennen
What: Folk/pop singer-songwriter Brett Dennen on his “Here’s Looking at You Kid Tour” with special guest Nick Mulvey.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Nov. 4
Edisto Island Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston opens the 2018-19 Edisto Island Concert Series with a program of music for flute, strings and harp, with Regina Helcher Yost, Jenny Weiss, Ben Weiss and Holly Aveisan, performing works of Handel, Saint-Saens, Reger and Del Aguila.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: The Presbyterian Church on Edisto, 2164 Highway174, Edisto Island
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org/edisto-concerts
Musical Tribute
What: A 100th anniversary commemoration of the Armistice of The Great War featuring period music from the Charleston Barbershop Chorus and special guest Noodle of the V-Tones of Charleston. An honor guard from the Washington Light Infantry will present the colors.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2Noj1wH
Duda Lucena
What: The SJB Concert Series will present Charleston-based singer, guitarist and Brazilian jazz artist Duda Lucena.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Guys & Gillian et al.
What: “Guys & Gillian: A Tribute to Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris and Alison Krauss,” featuring John Holenko, Bon Culver, Derrick Deakins, Mark Yampolsky and Brad Edwardson.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$17
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Bob Dylan
What: Legendary folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and his band.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $58-$118; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Nov. 6
Music at the Library
What: V&K PLUS is Volodymyr Vynnytsky, Natalia Khoma and Zoya Rozhok, soloist in the National Opera of Ukraine.
When: 7-8 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King Street, Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2oP2Nid
International Piano Series
What: The International Piano Series, Charleston's longest running program with a pure focus on piano, presents presents Jeff LaDeur.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 general; free for CofC students, employees and ages 18 years and younger
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2NTMonJ
Chamber Music
What: Chamber Music Charleston opens the 2018-19 Ovation Concert Series with a program of music for piano and winds with Andy Armstrong, Regina Helcher Yost, Zac Hammond, Charles Messersmith, Regina Helcher Yost, Sandra Nikolajevs and Debra Sherrill Ward, performing Mozart, Gershwin and Strauss.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org/dock-street-theatre
Nov. 8
Vince Gill
What: Country superstar Vince Gill.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $54-$64; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Charleston Music Fest
What: Intimate chamber music featuring guests and College of Charleston faculty. This concert features Zoyo Rozhok (soprano), Natalia Khoma (cello) and Volodymyr Vynnytsky (piano).
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts
The Psychedelic Furs
What: English alternative/rock band The Psychedelic Furs, founded in London in 1977.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: musicfarm.com
Nov. 9
Keb' Mo'
What: Grammy award-winning blues artist Keb’ Mo’.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $23-$69
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Nov. 11
‘Charleston to Broadway’
What: Charleston native Matt Shingledecker in a gala concert fundraiser for South of Broadway Theatre Company, sharing the stage with Broadway friends and local group The Charlestones in a diverse program ranging from Broadway to barber shop and pop tunes.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$55
More Info: 843 745-0317, southofbroadway.com
Kris Kristofferson
What: Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49.50-$75
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Nov. 12
Chamber Ensemble Concert
What: The Instrumental Chamber Ensembles of the Horton School of Music of Charleston Southern University will perform a concert of classical music.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Lightsey Chapel Auditorium at Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-863-7000, charlestonsouthern.edu/music
2nd Monday Series
What: This College of Charleston Department of Music's monthly series event will features guests and College of Charleston faculty along with David Heywood and The Charleston Latin Jazz Collective.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2NTMonJ
Nov. 13
Daughtry
What: Rock band Daughtry, formed and fronted by Chris Daughtry, who was a finalist on the fifth season of “American Idol,” on the “Cage to Rattle Tour.”
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $59.50-$99.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Nov. 14
House Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston presents a program of music for flute, strings and harp with Regina Helcher Yost, Jenny Weiss, Ben Weiss and harpist Holly Aveisan, performing works of Handel, Saint-Saens, Reger and Del Aguila. The hour-long concert is followed by a light reception, providing the opportunity to meet the musicians and fellow concert attendees.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: The Van De Graaf Residence, 2398 Cat Tail Pond Road, Seabrook Island
Price: $50
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
What: Rock band Big Head Todd & The Monsters, formed in 1984 in Colorado, with special guests Los Colognes.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Nov. 15
Music at the Library
What: Experience the exhilarating art of American pianist Joel Fan, who uses his talents to cross musical boundaries and has previously collaborated with cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
When: 7-8 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$45
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2CpR0AT
Nov. 16
Ray LaMontagne
What: Folk-rock/blues singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne acoustic on his “Just Passing Through Tour.”
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $35-$89; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Nov. 17
An Afternoon of Music
What: Local singer and musician Bobbie Whittington performing songs from the 60s, 70s and her own original music.
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/2oNC0Di
Nov. 18
Colter Wall
What: Folk/Americana and outlaw country artist Colter Wall.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Stage & Screen Events
Sept. 9
‘Mamma Mia!’
What: Charleston Stage brings the international, feel-good, smash hit musical “Mamma Mia!” to the Dock Street Theatre. The story opens on a Greek Island when a young girl, on the eve of her wedding, seeks to discover the identity of her father among three men from her mother’s past. The musical will feature the hit songs of ABBA.
When: Multiple 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows through Sept. 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Ocean Films
What: The Charleston Music Hall will team up with the South Carolina Aquarium to present the International Ocean Film Tour featuring six documentary films including “The Big Wave Project,” “Vamizi,” “Ocean Rider” and more to promote a better focus on environmental policy and to protect natural resources.
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'Inspector NoClue'
What: A murder mystery featuring a redneck butler, a gold-digging French maid and a hapless hippie where it’s up to the audience to deduce the murderer, motive and weapon. Various showtimes will run through Dec. 1.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Sept. 11
'Murder Aboard Starship Fed Ora'
What: A murder mystery aboard a starship in outer space where it’s up to the audience to deduce the murderer, motive and weapon. Various showtimes will run through Dec. 30.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Sept. 13
'Garden, Gun & Gin'
What: A murder mystery with manners entitled “The Church Street Daughters of the Late Unpleasantness Garden, Gun & Gin Club” where it’s up to the audience to deduce the murderer, motive and weapon. Various showtimes will run through Dec. 29.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
Sept. 14
Movie in the Park
What: The Town of Summerville invites the community to its outdoor screening of “Peter Rabbit” (2018). The event will feature live music, children's activities, food vendors and more. The movie will start at sunset. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Gahagan Park, 515 West Boundary St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-873-8535, visitsummerville.com
‘Gutenberg!’ Musical
What: Two-man musical spoof featuring a pair of aspiring playwrights performing a backers’ audition for their new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg, presented by What If? Productions.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Threshold Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$22
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/gutenberg
Sept. 15
'Sherlock’s Other Brother'
What: A murder mystery about an additional brother of detective Sherlock Holmes, one born from a southern mother, where it’s up to the audience to deduce the murderer, motive and weapon. Various showtimes will run through Dec. 28.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
'Uptown Girl'
What: 34 West Theater Company’s production of “Uptown Girl,” a play about a Jersey girl who must choose between her hometown sweetheart and a rich but sensitive executive.
When: 8 p.m. Sept .15
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Sept. 16
Bill Burr
What: Comedian, podcaster and creator of Netflix original show “F is For Family,” Bill Burr will take the Gaillard stage after his 7 p.m. sold out show.
When: 10 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $51-$62
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Sept. 17
'Shakespeare for All'
What: Join playwright Clarence Felder and the Actor’s Theater of South Carolina for a performance of adapted scenes from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" as part of the "Shakespeare For All" project, followed by a discussion with scholars Alexia Helsley and Dr. Amy McCandless.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Auditorium, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Sept. 20
LGBTLOL
What: An evening of comedy presented by The Alliance For Full Acceptance and Charleston Pride with acts Jenn Snyder, Shawna Jarrett, Kevin Delgado, Robyn Scott and Sam Reisman, hosted by Curt Mariah.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Sept. 21
‘The Tempest’
What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at The College of Charleston presents William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” directed by Paul Rolfes. Various showtimes will run through Sept. 30.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
Sept. 22
Outdoor Movie
What: Outdoor screening of “The Little Mermaid.” Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com
‘Rough Magic’
What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at The College of Charleston presents Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s “Rough Magic,” a modernization of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” as directed by Evan Parry. Various showtimes will run through Sept. 29.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$20
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
Sept. 23
‘Julie’
What: Join the 34 West Theater Company for an intimate screening of the ground-breaking National Theatre of London production of August Strinberg’s “Julie,” played by Vanessa Kirby of “The Crown.” A menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks will be available.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 23
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Sept. 27
MOJA: ‘When I First Remember’
What: Queen Atterberry of Lady in White Production Company and an ensemble of performers will blend music, dance and dialogue to tell the story of the inception of the Lowcountry’s unique Gullah-Geechee culture, as part of the MOJA Arts Festival.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., Ste. 3800, downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$21
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
'Second City'
What: As part of their national tour, the certified American comedy institution "Second City" brings its satirical revue for a stop in Charleston.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
MOJA: ‘Debutante of the Season’
What: As part of the MOJA Arts Festival, Art Forms and Theatre Concepts presents “Debutante of the Season,” a dramatic comedy that tells the love story between Samson Green and his wife Celestine as she embarks on a quest to be a respectable member of society, written and directed by Founding Artistic Director Art Gilliard.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30- $35
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Sept. 28
'Welcome To Night Vale'
What: One of the most downloaded podcasts in the world, "Welcome to Night Vale" will stop by the Music Hall with special guest Mal Blum as part of their 2018-2019 world tour.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
'The Gullah Lady'
What: Extending the Old Bethel Series, "The Gullah Lady" will be performed by Sharon Cooper Murray as she shares stories and songs in the Gullah-Geechee language.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 222 Calhoun St., Ste. 3800, downtown Charleston
Price: $11-$21
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Sept. 29
'PAW Patrol Live!'
What: Nickelodeon’s hit kid’s TV show "PAW Patrol" will perform a live show entitled “Race to the Rescue.”
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 29-30
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr.
Price: $20-$130
More Info: 763-324-7889, pawpatrollive.com
Sept. 30
'The FUN Show'
What: A Cat & Nat show that will take Girls’ Night Out to a new level with talks about all the things moms are thinking but never saying, featuring a behind-the-scenes look into how Cat & Nat came to be, games, impromptu dance parties and cocktails.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$100
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 5
Poe I: Play in the Dark
What: An original music and movement exploration of the mind of Edgar Allan Poe based on the composition of his masterwork “The Raven,” presented by the Charleston Arts Festival with a score composed and performed by Co-Founder and Director of Charleston Arts Festival Andrew Walker and original dance choreographed by Dance Lab Charleston owner Jenny Broe.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com/poe
'Myth of an Atom'
What: Brainchild of visual designer Christian Hannon and musician-producer Fallen Atom, Myth of an Atom is an audiovisual performance that fuses hip-hop, R&B, sound reactive imagery and more as well as explores the nature of light, sound and the cinematic experience with a live band.
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
Oct. 6
MOJA: ‘Unbroken Chains’
What: As part of the MOJA Arts Festival, The Gullah Geechee Angel Network, Wineglass Gullah/Geechee Productions and A Queen’s Dream Production presents, "Unbroken Chains," a depiction of the life of a young girl and her unconventional introduction to womanhood. The play will be spoken in English, Geechee and Gullah.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $21
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Kristin Chenoweth
What: Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will perform as part of the Gaillard Center’s Director and Broadway Series.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$125
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Oct. 7
Lowcountry Love
What: A pay-what-you-can showcase performance and fundraiser for "Shakespeare For All.”
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Charleston Visitors' Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-696-2761, actorstheatreofsc.org
Oct. 9
Eddie Izzard
What: Comedian Eddie Izzard brings his “Believe Me Tour” to Charleston. The show will not be suitable for children.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39-$79
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Oct. 14
Short Film Night
What: A pay-what-you-can screening of award-winning short film “Father’s Day,” “The App Wizards,” “Best Times” and “Hidden Treasure” as part of a fundraiser for “Shakespeare For All.”
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Charleston Visitors' Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-696-2761, actorstheatreofsc.org
Oct. 16
‘Les Miserables’
What: Presented directly from a two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway, the award-winning musical based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel will stop in Charleston as part of its national tour.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-21
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $48
More Info: 843-202-2787, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Tragedy of 'Macbeth'
What: A pay-what-you-can reading of Clarence Felder's new adaptation of the Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy with local professional actors.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Charleston Visitors' Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-696-276, actorstheatreofsc.org
Oct. 17
‘The Wolves’
What: The Department of Theatre and Dance at The College of Charleston presents Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves,” directed by Glenda Byars Johnson. Various showtimes will run through Oct. 28.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct 17
Where: Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6306, theatre.cofc.edu
‘Of Mice and Men’
What: A production of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning portrait of the American spirit and the bonds of friendship chronicling a few days in the lives of two migrant workers. The play is suitable for ages 13 years and up. Various showtimes will run through Nov. 4.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$67
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Oct. 18
Kathleen Madigan
What: Comedian Kathleen Madigan brings her “Boxed Wine and Bigfoot” tour to the Music Hall Stage.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $39.50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Oct. 19
Trixie Mattel
What: Musician, comedian, actor and drag queen as seen on "Rupaul’s Drag Race," Trixie Mattel presents her comedy show “Super Bowlcut.”
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘The Crucible’
What: The Flowertown Players will present a production of “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller, a play set in 1692 in the Puritan colony of Massachusetts where signs of witchcraft begin to surface and suspicion falls on a group of young girls. Various showtimes will run through Oct. 28.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: James F Dean Theatre, 133 S Main St., Summerville
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-875-9251, visitsummerville.com
Oct. 25
Italian Film Fest
What: Twelfth-annual Nuovo Cinema Italiano Film Festival presenting the finest in contemporary Italian cinema.
When: Oct. 25-28
Where: College of Charleston Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free-$15
More Info: 843-779-5589, nuovocinemaitaliano.com
Oct. 28
‘King Lear’
What: A national Theatre of London broadcast of acting legend Sir Ian McKellen as seen in “Lord of the Rings” and “X-Men,” as he takes to the West End stage in one of Shakespeare’s legendary roles at the Duke of York's Theatre. The event will feature a menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks available for purchase.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
Oct. 29
Adam Devine
What: Performance by comedian and actor Adam Devine as part of his “Weird Life” Tour.
When: 8 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Nov. 1
Disney On Ice
What: Enter the world of Disney magic live on ice in its “Worlds of Enchantment” show featuring favorite Disney stories "Cars," "The Little Mermaid," "Toy Story" and "Frozen."
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 1-3
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $15-$45
More Info: 843-202-2787, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘A Doll’s House: Part II’
What: Part two of the eight Tony award-nominated play “A Doll’s House” based on the final scene of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 masterwork.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: PURE Theatre, 134 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-723-4444, puretheatre.org
Nov. 3
Heather Land
What: Comedian, author and singer Heather Land brings her self-deprecating style of comedy to the Gaillard Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $33-$78
More Info: 843-242 -3099, gaillardcenter.org
Nov. 12
‘Something Rotten!’
What: Broadway play “Something Rotten!” stops in Charleston as part of its tour.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $35-$70
More Info: 843-202-2787, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Nov. 18
‘Monty Python's Spamalot’
What: Tony Award-winning musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot” brings its search for the Holy Grail to the Gaillard Center as it lovingly rips off from the film classic. The show is not recommended for young audiences.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$94
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Visual Arts Events
Today Sept. 9
Fine Arts Exhibit
What: Twenty-eighth annual Old Santee Canal Park Fine Arts Exhibition with artists from around the state who will be competing for several prizes.
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 P.M. Sept. 9
Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $2-$3 park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Voices on Fiber Cloth
What: Local quilt-maker Peggie Hartwell has worked with Stratford and Summerville High School students to create the Voices on Fiber Cloth group exhibition introducing viewers to the creative relationship between artists and their stories as told on cloth.
When: Business hours through Sept. 30
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Figure Drawing
What: Instructor Megan Collier-Bansil and Mia Loia facilitate a figure drawing class for artists of all mediums and experience levels to work from a nude model. Easels, chairs and drawing boards are provided. Artists must bring their own drawing and/or painting materials. Registration required.
When: 5 p.m. Sundays excluding holiday weekends
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2oEZPgb
Sept. 10
Dengke Chen & Valerie Powell
What: North Charleston City Gallery presents exhibitions Dengke Chen’s “Humanimal Kingdom,” exploring the worldwide construction and expansion that leads to drastic changes to our landscape and Valerie Powell’s new collection of drawings and illustrations created from Shrinky Dinks, the popular 1980s toy.
When: Business hours through Sept. 28
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5852, scartshub.com/arts_daily
Photo Exhibit
What: Local photographer Joanna Biondolillo embarked on a journey examining the state of homelessness in the United States for 13 months traveling from Miami to Seattle conducting interviews, sharing stories and taking portraits of those she befriended. The culmination of her experience is an exhibition titled “When I Was A Child,” a collection of portraits that share the hopes and dreams of her homeless subjects.
When: Business hours through Sept. 30
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
‘The Image Hunter’
What: Exhibition entitled “The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon,” a culmination of The Image Hunter project, in which Italian painter and muralist Hitnes retraced Audubon’s travels in the United States and created work during a residency in Charleston.
When: Business hours through Sept. 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
‘Interwoven’
What: An interdisciplinary showing of indigo and silver as they relate to contemporary craft, bringing together three Lowcountry artists, Silversmith Kaminer Haislip, textile designer Leigh Magar, and photographer Jack Alterman, who are all deeply influenced by Charleston's cultural heritage and the legacies associated with these materials
When: Business hours through Oct. 7
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, scartshub.com/arts_daily
Art Walk
What: Edisto Art Guild will present "Art Walk,” an exhibition of 18 artists displaying their work and talking with guests about their pieces. The event will also feature a cheese and wine reception.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, edistoartguild.com
Sept. 12
Gibbes Storage Tour
What: Tour of The Gibbes’ new storage facility with director of collections and operations Zinnia Willits to learn how the rest of the collection not on display in the galleries lives.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15 museum admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sept. 13
Garden Soirée
What: Watch visual artist demonstrations, shop the newest collection of art, jewelry and luxury gifts at the Grand Bohemian Gallery, join a Cellar 55 wine tasting and listen to local, live music.
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2Cl7wC4
Sept. 14
Exhibition Opening
What: "Moving Parts” features new works by Eames Armstrong and Riki Matsuda, both artists working with figurative forms.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Sept. 15
Robert Zakanitch
What: Dog & Horse Fine Art & Portraiture presents the work of Robert Zakanitch in his exhibition including illustrations from his children's book, ”Good Dog.”
When: Business hours through Oct. 27
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5500, scartshub.com/arts_daily
Pastel & Color
What: Pastel and color workshop using various types of soft pastel, papers and techniques with instructor Tammy Papa. A list of suggested supplies is available on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$150
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Woodcarver’s Class
What: A two-part carving event taught by Lowcountry Woodcarvers. The class curriculum will offer carving safety, sharpening techniques and carving proficiency. All tools and wood will be supplied for the class.
When: 12-4 p.m. Sept. 15 and 22
Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $2-$3 paid admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks will be available from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and The Workshop.
When: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. at The Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Sept. 18
Street Art Talk
What: A discussion on the nature of street art using Halsey’s current exhibiting artist Hitnes and his public murals around the country as a springboard to think about how street art functions both inside and outside the art world.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Goose Creek Artists Guild
What: Monthly meeting of artist coming together to promote art in the community and surrounding areas featuring special guests and art demonstrations.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: St. James Methodist Church, 512 St James Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: GooseCreekArtistsGuild@gmail.com, GooseCreekArtistsGuild.com
Sept. 19
Ancient Art
What: First of a 10-class series on Greek, Etruscan and Roman art from 450 B.C. to 100 A.D. with art historian, archaeologist and collector Dr. Steven Gavel.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 19-Dec. 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $200-$250
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Forum and Prize Party
What: Society 1858 will present the 1858 Prize to 2018 winner Leo Twiggs followed by remarks by the winner and a forum with founder of Artfields Darla Moore, artistic director at Lake City Creative Alliance Wim Roefs, executive director of South Arts Suzette Surkamer and executive director of the Gibbes Museum Angela Mack. The forum will focus on plans for collaboration and expansion of the three Southern art prizes followed by a cocktail reception.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$45
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sept. 20
Quilters Meeting
What: Patchwork Gals, a splinter group of the Cobblestone Quilters Guild, meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects. Meetings consist of show-and-tell followed by a brief presentation.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20
Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: lisa@CobblestoneQuilters.com, cobblestonequilters.com
Fiber Arts Guild
What: Join other fiber enthusiasts for their monthly Fiber Arts Guild meeting that takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Sept. 22
Sweetgrass Basket Weaving
What: Learn to make a traditional sweetgrass basket with basket maker Sarah Edwards-Hammond as she shares a brief history of the basket-making art form and guides a class through the making of a basket. All materials provided. Reservations required.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2CjYbub
Palette Knife Painting
What: Painters will use oil paints and work with a palette knife with instructor Paula McInery who will teach techniques on layering effects and texture. The workshop is suitable for those new to painting or painters looking for a new approach. All materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $135-$170
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Lino Cut Prints
What: The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department will offer a Lino Cut Prints workshop with instructor Christopher Dotson where students will learn to transfer an image to a linoleum block, techniques for carving, inking, and printing the block to paper using simple tools. No experience necessary. Materials provided. Registration required by Sept. 20.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon Sep. 22
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, scartshub.com/art-daily
Charles Williams Collab
What: Class designed for artists looking to learn about the concepts of negative space, perspective, proportion, color theory, color mixing and portfolio preparation.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100-$125
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sept. 26
Watercolor Magic
What: Two-part watercolor painting class by instructor Peggy Ellis. A list of suggest supplies are listed on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 26-27
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250- $300
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sept. 27
Full Moon Goddess Painting
What: Paint Your Full Moon Goddess with Ellie Alasantra of VibraSoul Art, a hands-on “playshop” where participants will apply their unique style and energy to embellish an art print of the Greek Full Moon Goddess, Selene. Participants are encouraged to bring an apron or old t-shirt to use as a smock. All other materials will be provided. Registration required by Sept. 25.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-740-5854, scartshub.com/arts_daily
Sept. 28
‘A Dark Place of Dreams’
What: Opening of “A Dark Place of Dreams,” an exhibition celebrating American sculptor Louise Nevelson’s impact on the next generation of acclaimed women sculptors represented by Chakaia Booker, Lauren Fensterstock and Kate Gilmore.
When: Business hours Sept. 28-Jan. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sept. 29
MOJA: Juried Art Exhibit
What: Annual juried art exhibition as part of the MOJA Festival featuring work from artists living in the Southeast in a range of styles and mediums including artworks in photography, painting, drawing, graphic arts, fiber arts, sculpture, ceramics, basketry and more. This year's juror is program manager for the International African American Museum, Victoria Smalls.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 29
Where: Dock Street Theatre Drawing Room, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com
Palette Knife Landscapes
What: Palette knife workshop where artists will have the chance to create a minimalist landscape with just a few strokes of color instructed by painter Alisa Koch. Artists will learn how to see and understand landscape in terms of shape and color, mix oil colors from a limited palette and apply and manipulated paint with a palette knife to blend and shape the landscape form. All supplies will be included. Students should bring a roll of paper towels and a lunch.
When: 10 a.m.-4 pm. Sept. 29
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$155
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Sept. 30
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market on the last Sunday of each month that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Oct. 1
‘Fishing Manners’
What: Artist reception for Robert Reed’s exhibition “Fishing Manners,” a collection of paintings dedicated to the age-old activity of fishing. The show will run through Oct. 31.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery, Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Oct. 2
Oil Techniques
What: Instructor Peggy Ellis will teach a class entitled “Tools and Techniques to Make Your Oil Paintings Glow,” where students can learn the importance of focal points in artwork and how to pull together a composition using complementary colors with a brush or palette knife. A list of suggested supplies is listed on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1-2
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250-$300
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Oct. 5
Sportsman's Anniversary
What: The Sportsman's Gallery will host its 20th anniversary show featuring art subjects ranging from upland bird hunting, fly fishing, fine bird dogs, landscapes, wildlife and more.
When: Business hours through Nov. 2
Where: The Sportsman's Gallery, 165 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-727-1224, sportsmansgallery.com
Oct. 6
Intro to Digital Photography
What: Learn the basics of taking a great photograph and how to utilize manual camera settings with Taylor Steward. Classes will meet Saturdays through Oct. 27. Supplies are listed on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6-27
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250- $300
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Poppy Painting
What: Instructor Julia Deckman will lead students through painting a floral landscape using acrylic paints on canvas. All supplies will be provided and no experience necessary. Ages 21 years and older are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage.
When: 4 p.m. Oc. 6
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$75
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Oct. 10
Unwined with Watercolor
What: Monthly workshop with watercolor artist and illustrator Mia Loia as she guides a class through watercolor tutorials that allow for creative expansion. All levels are welcome. Attendees must be 21 years or older and are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Calendar Launch
What: Launch of mellBella Photography's “She's My Hero” calendar to support women's empowerment. The event will include a silent auction and a drink reception. Guests are asked to consider coming ready to purchase a calendar, participate in the silent auction and/or make a donation. All proceeds will go to support the Center for Women's work in the Charleston area.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-767-6888, bit.ly/2NLRF0I
Oct. 13
Pressed Flower Workshop
What: Charleston native Lauren Whiteside Mann will host a flower workshop centered on making a piece of pressed hydrangea art to take home. Attendees will learn basic flower pressing techniques, therefore no previous knowledge of flower pressing is required to participate. All materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon Oct. 13
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$75
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Plastic Bag Crochet
What: Tamara of Knit Oasis will teach a class on how to turn trash into treasure using “yarn” from plastic grocery bags in order to make a tote bag. Attendees will need to bring as many plastic grocery store bags as possible for repurposing, a good pair of scissors and a size 6 mm crochet hook.
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$80
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Oct. 17
Paint your Pet
What: Join Charleston artist Julia Deckman for a 2-1/2 hour painting workshop where students will be assisted in painting their own pet portraits. Students are asked to email pictures of pets at sign up. No experience necessary and all materials will be provided. Registration is required by Oct. 14.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$90
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn/, megan@reduxstudios.org
‘The Magic Behind Shadows’
What: Drawing class with local artist Lese Corrigan using sketches to see lines and record shadow in personal work. Suggested supplies are listed on the website.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80-$90
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Oct. 19
Paint Class
What: Learn how to mix colors and paint an array of items from scenery to still objects. Participants do not have to have prior painting experience. Contact the recreation complex for supply list.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 19
Where: James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive
Price: $15- $75
More Info: 843-795-5678, charleston-sc.gov
‘Southbound’
What: Opening reception for “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South,” a photography exhibition co-curated by director and chief curator of the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art Mark Sloan and CofC political science professor Mark Long. The exhibit will feature 56 photographers and their visions of the South over the first decades of the 21st century.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Oct. 20
Brunch Reception
What: Brunch reception for “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South.”
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 20
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Artist Talk
What: Artist talk with Titus Brooks Heagins, Susan Worsham, Stacy Kranitz and Thomas Rankin in conjunction with “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South.”
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Oct. 25
Pumpkin Painting
What: Decorating party to create a Halloween pumpkin. Participants must supply their own pumpkin but all decorating supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Hazel Parker Playground, 70 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6485, charleston-sc.gov
Oct. 26
Paul Cristina
What: Second annual collaboration with Charleston Arts Festival and Beresford Studios as they present new work by Paul Cristina, one of the region’s most talented and visionary contemporary artists, in a solo show entitled “Love Yourself.”
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Beresford Studios, 20 Fulton St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 615-739-4442, charlestonartsfestival.com
Nov. 1
'Watershed'
What: Lecture by “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” artist Jeff Rich, a South Carolina-based photographer and educator who explores water-related issues via long-term documentary projects about specific regions of the United States. “Watershed” takes as its subject the French Broad River basin and the Tennessee River basin, two waterways that play important roles in the economic vitality, recreation and quality of life of their regions.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Room 309, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Nov. 2
Daphne vom Baur
What: Opening reception for Daphne vom Baur's new works continuing her exploration of “The Odyssey” through oil paintings.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, corrigangallery.com
Nov. 4
Morton B. Paine
What: Last day to catch “A Photographic Artist: Morton B. Paine's Shots of Charleston,” an exhibit of his photographs of Charleston from 1900-1940 and recording the history of the buildings, beaches and people.
When: Business hours Nov. 4
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2996, scartshub.com/arts_daily
Nov. 11
Birds of Prey Photo Day
What: Both amateur and professional photographers alike will have the unique opportunity to take close-up photos of live birds-of-prey in a natural setting and take a self-guided tour of the Center.
When: Business hours Nov. 11
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Nov. 12
PechaKucha Portraits
What: Local photographer Jonathan Boncek will curate his selection of 28 portraits of PechaKucha presenters taken during his 2011-2018 tenure as staff photographer for Charleston City Paper, as a collaborative project between the Charleston Music Hall and the Charleston Arts Festival.
When: 12 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
Nov. 14
‘Sit a Spell’
What: The first of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aiming to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South. Participants who represent the diverse facets of the Lowcountry community and the South will be available in the “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” exhibition space and hold free-form conversations.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 8439534422, halsey.cofc.edu
Literary Arts Events
Sept. 9
Book Sale
What: An extensive selection of gently used books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks will be for sale for the Friends of the Summerville Library’s charity book sale to benefit the George H. Seago Public Library.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-371-9293, friendsofthesummervillelibrary.weebly.com
Exploring Race in America
What: As part of an ongoing “Poetry at McLeod” poetry series, fellows of the Cave Canem Poetry Foundation will share work that explores themes associated with the black experience in America.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Sept. 12
Meet the Author
What: Book discussion about "Raceology 101" with author Cleo Scott Brown.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us
Sept. 13
Gullah Storytelling
What: Family friendly event with Theresa "Mama Doonk" Hilliard who will share stories about Gullah culture.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-744-2489, ccpl.org
Sept. 14
Poetry Reading
What: South Carolina native and author of “Indecency” Justin Phillip Reed alongside poet and translator Carol Peters will read followed by a reception and book signing.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Sept. 15
Poetry Seminar
What: Justin Phillip Reed will lead a poetry seminar entitled “In My Defense, Monsters,” engaging multiple works across the media of literature, music and film as a survey of monstrosity.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon Sept. 15
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Pinckney Letter
What: Special exhibition featuring excerpts of a letter written by South Carolina 18th-century icon Eliza Lucas Pinckney. Portions of her letter, along with additional articles of intrigue, will be on display during regular museum hours. The exhibit will feature an indigo demonstration, Sept. 15 from 2-4 p.m. and a signing for Natasha Boy’s novel “The Indigo Girl” Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15-16
Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: $3-$15 admission
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org
Book Signing
What: Book signing and talk with author of "I Am with You Always," Jean Capicotto.
When: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us
Sept. 18
Speaker Series
What: Lisa Patton will discuss her contemporary novel “Rush,” which offers a provocative peek at a centuries-old tradition and is inspired by her real-life experiences.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: The Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Sept. 21
Remembering Pat Conroy
What: A special luncheon for “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy,” edited by Nicole Seitz and Jonathan Haupt, featuring a three course meal by Halls’ executive chef Matt Greene and a cash bar for specialty cocktails and wines.
When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $64
More Info: 843-242-3185, bit.ly/2oIynOX
Sept. 22
Writer’s Workshop
What: Day of writer’s workshops about forming creative habits, publishing, revising and more from local writers Derek Berry, Matthew Foley and J. C. Sasser.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Charleston Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
‘Novel Idea’
What: Part two of a three part workshop series about "avoiding the saggy middle," facilitated by local author Olivia Gaines. Part three, “Closing Strong,” will be held Oct. 20. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 22
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Rough Writers
What: Join the Lowcountry Creative Writing Forum to write and network with fellow writers. All ages are welcome. Additional meetings will be held Oct. 27 and Nov. 24.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, ccpl.org
Sept. 24
Book Talk
What: Award-winning architect Ahearn will provide an exclusive tour through his book “Timeless,” depicting classical homes he’s created in some of New England’s most affluent communities.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Sept. 25
Tyrants in Shakespeare
What: Discover and read Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies dramatizing ambition and those who stop at nothing for personal gain, “Macbeth” and “Richard III,” with professor emeritus of English at the College of Charleston, Nan Morrison. The class will look at these dramas each successive Tuesday night for five weeks.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150-$200
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Sept. 28
Speak Easy
What: Open mic series on every fourth Friday in Itinerant Literate’s backyard for verse, storytelling, music and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and libations.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Oct. 2
‘Rooms of Their Own’
What: The Royal Oak Foundation presents “Behind Closed Doors: Stepping into Bloomsbury Rooms” with head of research and specialist advice with the National Trust Nino Strachey as she talks about her new book, “Rooms of Their Own," in which she explores the complicated, interlocking lives of Virginia Woolf and Vita & Edward Sackville-Wes. Descended from a family at the heart of Bloomsbury, Nino Strachey will offer a personal perspective on the stories revealed in her new book.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Oct. 5
Overdrive Digital Bookmobile
What: The Overdrive Digital Bookmobile will set up shop at the library.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 5-6
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Meet the Author
What: Meet-and-greet with local author Sharon Penn who will read from her book of poetry, "Within, Through My Pen."
When: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Oct. 10
Lecture & Signing
What: Landscape designer and creator of the Gibbes Museum's Lenhardt Garden Jorge Sánchez will share his design approach and process for three private garden projects featured in his new book, “The Making of Three Gardens,” as well as insights about his work at the Gibbes. A reception and book signing will follow in the Lenhardt Garden.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Oct. 11
Author Talk
What: Local journalist and author Jason Ryan will discuss his book “Race to Hawaii,” in which he chronicles the 1927 Dole Air Derby and the first flights across the Pacific in the 1920s.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Oct. 12
High Tea Book Launch
What: Afternoon of literary conversations, traditional high tea canapés and champagne presented by The Charleston Library Society as they transform their main room into the setting of the launch of lifestyle icon Carolyne Roehms’ new book, “Design & Style: A Constant Thread,” that reminisces on her life and the constant creative thread that has remained unchanged throughout.
When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $95
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Poetry Reading
What: Winner of the A. Pulin Jr. Prize, GLCA New Writers Award and the Thom Gunn Award for Gay Poetry, Chen Chen and second year MFA student at the College of Charleston John Byrne will read followed by a reception and book signing.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Oct. 13
Poetry Seminar
What: Chen Chen will lead a poetry seminar entitled “The Art of Telling,” exploring the different moods and modes of telling.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon Oct. 13
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Jung Society Literary Talk
What: Exploring horizons of the self through the journeys of women of color, retired professor of socio-culture studies with Wesleyan College and founding executive director with the Lane Center for Community Engagement and Service, Dr. Catherine Meeks will explore the individuation process of characters from Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” and Zora Neal Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, charlestonjungsociety.org
Oct. 17
CLS Book Club
What: The Library Society's Book Club selection for October is “The Line Becomes the River” by Francisco Cantú, a novel that goes behind headlines to make urgent and personal the violence the border wreaks on both sides. All are welcome at book club meetings and participants do not have to read the book ahead of time.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 17
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Free Verse Poetry Fest
What: Second annual poetry festival to uplift the community by providing eclectic poetry events and workshops across multiple days and venues in the Downtown and West Ashley area. The festival will include spoken word nights, student poetry slams and shows incorporating poetry across mediums from dance, music and more. Throughout the month of October, Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker will work with the Charleston County School District to put poets in schools and will promote the power of the written word through public art projects.
When: Oct. 17-24
Price: Free-$10
More Info: 843-793-9387, freeversefestival.com
Oct. 18
Speaker Series: Adam Parker
What: Join Adam Parker and Cleveland Sellers, Jr. for the launch of Parker's biography on Sellers, “Outside Agitator.” Additional guests will discuss the history of the freedom movement, the seminal 1968 Orangeburg Massacre and current challenges facing activists today. Parker's incisive biography details a proud black man who refuses to be defeated, and whose tumultuous life story exemplifies America's ongoing fight for civil rights. Patrons will also get the chance to view Mark Stetler’s photographic portraits of Sellers, meet the staff of Hub City Press and hear from the civil rights activist himself.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Book Talk
What: Join local author Savannah J. Frierson for a discussion of her novel, "Being Plumville," where she will share details about her writing life and talk about other projects. Light refreshments will be served.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7550, ccpl.org
Oct. 25
Mary Biddinger
What: Poet Mary Biddinger will read a selection of her poetry from several collections including “Small Enterprise”, “The Czar” and “Partial Genius,” to be released in 2019. Books will be available for purchase after the event and refreshments will be served.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Randolph Hall, Alumni Hall, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4470, crazyhorse.cofc.edu/events
Oct. 27
Library Harvest Party
What: Celebrate the joy of reading at Dorchester County Library’s block party including a sidewalk book sale, chalk art, games, crafts and informational booths.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., Saint George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Ekphrastic Poetry Reading
What: Join the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art for a reading by graduate level poetry students studying with Nikky Finney at the University of South Carolina. The group will read ekphrastic poems inspired by photographs included in the exhibition “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South.”
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Nov. 8
Charleston to Charleston Fest
What: Festival of literature, memoir, art and history as an attempt to address the burning issues of the time through lectures, receptions and more. The event will include guests such as Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, world news editor with The Daily Beast Christopher Dickey, CNN commentator John Avlon, memoirist Margo Jefferson, novelist Madeline Miller and more.
When: Nov. 8-11
Where: Beaux Arts Building, Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston; Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25- $175
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestontocharleston.com
Nov. 9
YALL Fest
What: Young adult literature festival featuring panels, book signings, book sales and more spanning across two days and multiple venues on upper King Street. All events will be free and open to the public except for the Author Keynote and YA Smackdown.
When: Nov. 9-10
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2666, yallfest.org
Poetry Reading
What: Veteran and author of “The Stick Soldiers,” Hugh Martin and recipient of the Gulf Coast Prize and College of Charleston poetry professor Brandon Rushton will read their work followed by a reception and book signing.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Nov. 10
Poetry Seminar
What: Hugh Martin will lead a poetry seminar entitled “Fumbling Toward Elegy: Poetic Approaches to Post-9/11 and War,” exploring how some poets have responded to the last 17-plus years of ongoing conflict and wars.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 10
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Nov. 15
Venita Blackburn
What: Author Venita Blackburn will read from “Black Jesus and Other Superheroes,” her debut collection of short stories, which received the Prairie Schooner Book Prize for fiction in 2017. Books will be available for purchase after the event and refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: Alumni Center, 86 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4470, crazyhorse.cofc.edu/events
Miscellaneous Events
Sept. 14
‘More Together Than Alone’
What: Weekend retreat based on the publication of presenting faculty Mark Nepo’s new book, “More Together Than Alone.” Nepo will explore the heartwork required to inhabit our lives by engaging our ongoing relationships to self, other, work, community and source.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: Lance Hall at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Main St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$295
More Info: 843-720-8528, thesophiainstitute.org/events
Sept. 15
Robert Ivey Ballet
What: See a short performance and learn a little about ballet by Robert Ivey with a chance to try out some moves. The event is for children 11 years and younger.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15
Where: Hurd/St Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, ccpl.org
Beyond the Big House Tour
What: Step inside the back buildings and former work lots of Charleston’s private houses during the second annual Beyond the Big House Tour presented by The Slave Dwelling Project, the Charleston Gaillard Center and Historic Charleston Foundation to look beyond the big house and into the private, historic buildings where enslaved people lived and worked.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40.
More Info: 8432423099, gaillardcenter.org
Food of the African Diaspora
What: Unique culinary event celebrating the contributions of African-American culture to Lowcountry cuisine, curated by Dr. Jessica B. Harris. The event features a three-course meal, designed by Dr. Harris, highlighting the cuisine of the African Diaspora. The meal will blend context with cuisine. Commentary by Dr. Harris will present some of the ingredients used by cooks of the mid-18th and 19th centuries. The meal will also include beer, wine and a specially curated signature cocktail.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $89
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Evening in the French Quarter
What: Join the Alex's Journey Foundation for an evening in the French Quarter to benefit Camp Journey, a new, three-day family camp for Charleston area transgender children and their families. The event will feature music, art, heavy hors d'oeuvres and drinks.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Marion's in the French Quarter, 159 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $0.00
More Info: bit.ly/2Nnxd9u
Sept. 25
Charleston & the Civil War
What: Join the Daniel Island Historical Society as it kicks off its fall program schedule. Dr Kyle Sinisi, an award-winning historian at The Citadel will talk about Charleston and the Civil War as seen through the perspective of Magnolia Cemetery.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: dihistoricalsociety.com/calendar-of-events
Sept. 27
MOJA: Opening Day Street Parade
What: Join youth ensembles, community groups and entertainers to welcome in another MOJA Festival season, featuring energetic performances, colorful costumes and bands. The parade will begin at Marion Square, head down King Street, turn onto Market Street and end at the U.S. Custom House at East Bay and Market streets.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Downtown Charleston
More Info: mojafestival.com
Sept. 28
MOJA: Reggae Block Dance
What: One of MOJA’s favorite traditions, featuring local reggae artists. Bring folding chairs and blankets to set up a picnic or enjoy fare from a variety of ethnic and international food vendors. Coolers are not permitted.
When: 4 p.m.-dark Sept. 28
Where: Brittlebank Park, Lockwood and Fishburne streets, downtown Charleston
More Info: mojafestival.com
Sept. 29
Italian Feast
What: The sixth annual Summerville Italian Feast with over 40 food, arts and craft vendors, kids’ activities and more, in recognition of October as Italian-American Heritage Month.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Hutchinson Square, 100 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: summervilleitalianfeast.com
Sept. 30
‘Art of the Vintage Motorcycle’
What: In partnership with the Charleston Arts Festival, “The Art of the Vintage Motorcycle: The Distinguished Gentleman’s Race” is an inaugural event for Charleston, part of an international initiative to raise funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health issues. Participants will ride their classic and vintage motorcycles over a 10-mile circuit with designated stops at “Charleston’s finest watering holes,” wrapping up at The Royal American, which will feature award-winning vintage bike-related photography, entertainment, awards for bikes, beards and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonartsfestival.com/the-art-of-the-vintage-motorcycle
Oct. 2
Native American Spirituality
What: Professor Lee Irwin, with the department of religious studies at the College of Charleston, will discuss the religious beliefs and practices of Native Americans, which for generations has been the subject of public fascination and also superficial generalizations. Register in advance online.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 general
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Mxo3Ue
Preserving Black History & Culture
What: This presentation addresses the need and efforts to preserve historical records, photos and documents, and also includes the practice of proper storage and care of these archival materials, led by Donald West, instructor in the department of history, humanities and languages with Trident Technical College.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 2
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2NWqxMB
Oct. 04
Preservation Society of Charleston Fall Tours
What: In its 42nd year, the Fall Tours invite guests to experience Charleston’s architecturally significant private houses, intimate gardens, churches and public buildings.
When: Oct. 4-28
Where: Downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$100
More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours
Oct. 13
Pirate Festival
What: The second annual Pirate Festival, hosted by the Berkeley County Museum and Heritage Center and Old Santee Canal Park, will include a pirate-themed jump castle, food trucks, music, theater, lectures and more.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13-14
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $5
More Info: 843-899-5101, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Oct. 14
‘Holocaust Before Hitler’
What: “The Holocaust Before Hitler: The Pogroms of 1918-1921.” Historian Jeffrey Veidlinger will examine how the pogroms of 1918-1921, in which approximately 100,000 Jews were killed in ethnic violence in Ukraine as World War I came to an end, helped pave the way for the Holocaust a generation later.
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 14
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930 jewish.cofc.edu
Latin American Festival
What: Celebrate the sights and sounds of the Latin world with live salsa and merengue music, authentic food and crafts, family activities and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1699/Latin-American-Festival
Music, Art & Healing
What: Chamber Music Charleston and the Governor Thomas Bennett House join forces to celebrate the connection between music, art and healing. Enjoy an afternoon in the garden with local artists sipping wine, nibbling on tastes of the South, ending with a Chamber Music Charleston concert. Proceeds benefit CMC’s educational programs and Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s Art of Healing program.
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: The Governor Thomas Bennett House, 69 Barre St., downtown Charleston
Price: $70
More Info: 843-763-4941, bit.ly/2M9OKwX
Oct. 21
‘Music & Mindfulness’
What: The Taylor Festival Choir, in partnership with the Sophia Institute, Circular Church and the Circular Church Chancel Choir, will present “Music and Mindfulness,” a concert featuring choral and instrumental music, along with inspirational readings and meditations.
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: tmgcharleston.com/buy-tickets
Nov. 3
Harvest Festival
What: Foot-stompin’ live music from five local bluegrass bands, hay rides, a stick pony corral, pumpkin decorating, penny diving, archery, crafts, food and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: $8
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/138/Harvest-Festival
Nov. 8
‘Art Is My Weapon: The Radical Musical Life of Lin Jaldati’
What: In 1934, at 22 years of age and one year after Hitler came to power in Nazi Germany, Lin Jaldati, the stage name for Rebekka Brilleslijper, gave her first performance of Yiddish song and dance for the immigrant Jewish community of her native Amsterdam. After surviving the Holocaust and informing Otto Frank of the fate of his daughters Anne and Margot, she and her husband moved to East Germany where she spent the rest of her life performing as the Yiddish diva of the communist world.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, jewish.cofc.edu/events
Nov. 12
PechaKucha 32
What: Celebration of 10 years of PechaKucha events, with presenters in the areas of visual and literary art, architecture, music and more.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$12
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com