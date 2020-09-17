Extras needed for new Hallmark movie 'USS Christmas' filming in Charleston

It's almost Hallmark holiday movie season, and an upcoming film that will be aired on the popular network is looking for extras in Charleston.

"USS Christmas," which will be filmed in the Lowcountry from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, is seeking out naval personnel. The casting call was placed by Jocabed Aragon, Extras Casting Associate at TW Cast and Recruit.

TW Cast and Recruit is the same company that has been searching for and booking extras for "Outer Banks," the hit Netflix adventure series that is currently filming a second season in the Charleston area.

"USS Christmas," created and written by "Dateline NBC" correspondent Andrea Canning, is a Christmas love story following the lives of Navy fighter pilot Billy Jenkins and news reporter Maddie Contino. Both have put their careers before their "lackluster love lives," but are searching for a spark during the holiday season.

The casting company is looking for male and female current or former Navy personnel of all ethnicities, ages 20 and older. Anyone applying for the role must have past or present Navy experience and should be able to provide their own formal blue naval uniform and an everyday uniform.

In addition, those submitting should have regulation hair, and any visible tattoos will be covered by makeup on set.

Extras will be paid $64 for an 8-hour day, with time-and-a-half guaranteed for every additional hour of work. They also will receive a $50 bump for bringing their own uniforms and an additional $20 for a required free COVID-19 test.

Applicants must create an account with Castifi.com and then submit for the role at https://app.catifi.com/#/roles/17014.

In June, a scam casting call was circulating for "Outer Banks." It has since been debunked by TW Cast and Recruit's Taylor Woodell.

"Signing up to be an extra will and should always be free and never cost a 'membership fee,' " Woodell shared of spotting a scam. "In addition, there should always be a casting director's name attached to any type of press release or casting call."