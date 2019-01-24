"The Righteous Gemstones," a new HBO series starring Danny McBride, John Goodman and Adam Devine, is being filmed in Charleston, and a local casting company is looking for extras.
McBride not only stars in the comedy show, which features a greedy televangelist family, but also serves as writer, director and executive producer. The pilot was filmed in Charleston last August, and the series will continue with its Lowcountry locale.
The Tona B. Dahlquist Casting company, which also sought out actors and extras for "Halloween," lists the specifics for extras and potential stand-ins via a Facebook post. Those interested must submit their name, phone number, age, location, height, weight and two recent photos (a body and head shot taken within the last six weeks) attached to an email.
Photo requirements also include: no hats, sunglasses or other people included, no filters or photo editing and updated facial hair for males.
In addition, applicants should include their clothing sizes, including shoe size, pant size, jacket size, button-up shirt neck and sleeve sizes and casual shirt sizes for males and chest, waist and hip measurements for women, along with dress, pants, shirt, skirt and shoe size.
Tattoo and piercing descriptions, along with the color, make, model and year of your vehicle (with a preferable photo) should also be included.
Professional experience (not acting experience) in the following fields should also be noted: police officer, detective, fireman, military, EMT, physician, nurse, professional photographer, singer, dancer, musician, bartender, waitress.
Filming will start in March, and submissions can be sent to TRGextras@gmail.com, with the heading as your race, gender, age and city and state you reside in.
To stay up-to-date on the show's future casting needs, visit facebook.com/Tona-B-Dahlquist-Casting-354971765249.