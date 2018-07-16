Local music blog Extra Chill has announced a local festival, which will take place on Sept. 8 at the Purple Buffalo. The lineup includes all South Carolina artists, who will take the mic on both indoor and outdoor stages.
Among artists performing are Human Resources, Whitehall, Niecy Blues, Daddy's Beemer, Tape Waves, Tom Angst, Sunny Malin, Dakota O, Alarm Drum, Abstract and Chris Wilcox. One additional headliner will be announced at a later date.
In addition to music, there will be on-site food options for vegans and meat-lovers alike. There will also be local arts vendors.
Partners of the event include Real South Records, Awendaw Green and PBR.
Tickets, which are $20, are available now at extrachill.com/p/festival.html. View the Facebook event at facebook.com/events521003648314671/.
Ten percent of proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Carolina Youth Action Project.