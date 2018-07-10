The North Charleston Performing Arts Center has teamed up with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra for a "Harry Potter" concert series that kicked off locally last year.
The third installment, "Harry Potter and the Prizoner of Azkaban," will take place on Feb. 23 and 24, 2019 as the magical journey continues. The symphony will perform John Williams' Oscar-nominated score while the movie plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.
Tickets to the spellbinding performance, which have sold out for past events, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20. They will be available at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office, online at ticketmaster.com or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.
CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products originated the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the "Harry Potter" films. The magical initiative is scheduled to include over 600 performances across more than 38 countries worldwide through 2018.
For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, visit harrypotterinconcert.com.