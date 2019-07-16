Everybody's got nipples. 

This is a fun fact highlighted by Charleston-based all-women music production company Beware of Dog. The group, with a mission to support and give a platform to local music, hosted the first Everybody's Got Nipples Festival last summer, featuring a variety of Lowcountry performers at a downtown house.

For the second annual shindig, there will be three full days of live DIY music from Aug. 16-18 by bands ranging from pop outfit Cry Baby to hip-hop artist Abstract That Rapper. Also gracing the lineup are a variety of artists who are popular among the state's college scene. These include Tom Angst, Apricot Blush, Late Nite Laundry, Nordista Freeze, Gardeners, John Bias, Wallpaper, Future Crib, Kelsey Abbott and Briston Maroney.

Poster

Beware of Dog is hosting their second annual Everybody's Got Nipples Festival featuring three days of live music at a location that will be revealed upon purchasing tickets online. Meghan Smith/Beware of Dog Productions 

A "secret band" is featured on the event poster as well. For the full lineup, head to facebook.com/bewareofdogpro or @everybodysgotnipples on Instagram.

Beware of Dog cofounder Mia Al-Taher describes the event as "a progression of middle school science project-like bonding through music an art." 

Tickets, which are $20 for Aug. 16, $22 for Aug. 17, $20 for Aug. 18 or $30 for a weekend pass, will be available on Beware of Dog's Facebook page starting July 22. Only after purchasing a ticket will the location of the event be revealed with details on when to arrive and what to expect. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

