An interview with Steve Martin and Martin Short before Columbia comedy show

COLUMBIA — Murder-mystery and true-crime lovers are likely raving over a new Hulu show created by and starring longtime acting and comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short.

"Only Murders in the Building" is witty, suspenseful, humorous and a hit — and its leading men are coming to South Carolina this month.

The dynamic duo will perform their "Funniest Show in Town at the Moment" comedy routine at the Township Auditorium in Columbia on Oct. 23.

If you go WHAT: The "Funniest Show in Town at the Moment" featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short WHEN: Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Oct. 23 WHERE: Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia PRICE: $75-$250 MORE INFO: thetownship.org

The show, which also includes musical numbers from North Carolina bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” keyboardist Jeff Babko, was initially slated for September 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

Now, Martin and Short are back on the road, bolstered by the duo's Netflix special "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life," which also has a South Carolina tie. The performance was filmed at Greenville's Peace Center.

In the special, Martin and Short poke fun at each other and at Hollywood.

"You look like Anderson Cooper froze to death on New Year’s Eve," Short jabs at Martin at one point.

In an interview with The Post and Courier, the duo declare that their latest rendition of the road show is "90 percent different" from the streaming special, as it naturally evolves.

"We started doing the show roughly around 2012," said Short. "We had already been friends for 30 years, so there was never a difficult period of adjustment, always just focus. We work the same way, we're very organized and have a similar sense of humor, so we're not throwing anyone a curve."

Martin said he enjoys adding a little improv into the live shows to keep things fun, though mostly it's rehearsed. And no matter how many times he's heard a joke, it's fresh to the crowd, which makes it energizing.

"Let’s say if you have a great, great joke, even if you’re getting tired of it, the audience hasn’t seen it, so it's still as great as when you created it," he said. "There's the joy of doing a great line the same as an actor doing a long run of 'Hamlet.' "

Martin and Short met on the set of "The Three Amigos!" in the mid-1980s and then became fast friends while filming "The Father of the Bride" in 1991.

"Chevy (Chase), Marty (Short) and I instantly had a kinetic sensibility we shared," Martin said.

When it comes to sharing the stage for comedy, the duo also clicks. There's a sense that the two are long friends. How else would they be able to jab at each other so relentlessly and still end up laughing?

"I think that, first of all, you don’t go to the real things you know would hurt someone," Short said. "Steve knows and I know if we ever went too far, it would be so unintentional you’d understand that."

"I think I would be really upset if he made fun of how pale I was," Martin joked, as that's a majority of Short's stings in the Netflix special.

Working together as dear friends on their own show has been another thrilling collaborative process. The two are joined in their Hulu program by another star in her own right: Selena Gomez.

Short didn't meet the "Only Murders in the Building" co-star until the first day of shooting. But Martin met her backstage at a performance of "Hamilton" on Broadway, where they exchanged a quick hello.

Once on set, Short and Martin agreed Gomez was a natural fit.

"Marty and I have worked together so much on film and stage, so we brought that familiarity with each other to the set, and then we were very fortunate to have Selena Gomez to be equally at ease, equally joyful and equally willing to work," Martin said.

The duo said the characters they play — has-been Hollywood stars Oliver Putnam and Charles Haden-Savage — share a few traits with their actual selves, though some key details diverge.

"There is us in each character," Short said. "But Oliver Putnam is a guy who isn’t close to his kids. And he's 100 percent narcissistic — well, that part is correct."

Martin said specifically the timing between their characters is "very us."

Martin's banjo and Short's vocal prowess will be making appearances at the Columbia show in addition to some fresh jokes. After spending several decades in show business, there's a lot to reminisce upon and a lot more to make fun of.