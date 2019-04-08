The official trailer for "Emanuel," the documentary featuring and honoring the nine Emanuel AME Church shooting victims, has been released.

The film, executive produced by Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media and Viola Davis, will be in theaters nationwide on June 17 and 19 only for a special release. It marks four years since white supremacist Dylan Roof killed nine churchgoers in Charleston during Bible study.

The documentary examines how faith, hope and forgiveness healed the community after the tragic event. It's woven together by the history of race relations, the significance of Emanuel, and the hope that emerged in the aftermath. The film features intimate interviews with survivors and family members.

The Post and Courier interviewed the director in November about the documentary when the film was still looking for a distributor.

"The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together, and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness," says Curry. "Stories like this are the reason we created Unanimous and entered the entertainment space. I hope the film inspires others like it does me."

The film was made in direct partnership with the city of Charleston and the families affected by the tragedy. The producers of "Emanuel" are donating their share of profits from the film to the survivors of the shooting and the families of the victims.

Other executive producers include Julius Tennons of JuVee Productions and Mariska Hargitay. The documentary was directed by Brian Ivie of The Drop Box.

For more information, visit emanuelmovie.com.

Post and Courier Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Berry Hawes also features the church shooting and the remarkable reaction of hope and love in her book "Grace Will Lead Us Home."