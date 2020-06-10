'Emanuel' documentary about Charleston church shooting now free to stream

A documentary produced by Stephen Curry and Viola Davis about the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston is now free to stream.

"Emanuel" focuses on the nine victims, family members left behind and the community's response to the tragedy. It tells the story of the horrific night in Charleston through the eyes of surviving relatives, local officials, journalists and other community members. Conversations are had about the history of the city's race relations, significance of the Mother Emanuel Church and the healing power of forgiveness that arises in the aftermath.

The documentary is available to stream on Starz through June 16, the day before the massacre's fifth anniversary.

The film was directed by Brian Ivie, produced by John Shepherd, Mike Wildt, and Dimas Salaberrios, and co-produced by Mariska Hargitay.

"I still don’t fully understand why God chose me to tell this story," Ivie said in a 2018 interview with The Post and Courier. "But I’m humbled. I have seen more beauty come from this tragedy than I ever thought possible."