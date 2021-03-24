Easter eggs, beers on piers, cool jazz and more for your Charleston weekend

Easter egg hunts

The city of Goose Creek will host its free annual Easter Egg Hunt at Dogwood Park (4610 Liberty Hall Road), 10 a.m.-noon March 27, followed by crafts, games and photos with the Easter Bunny. Designed for ages 8 and younger, hunting groups will be separated by age. There also will be some "special gold eggs" with prizes. 843-569-4242, ext. 5290; cityofgoosecreek.com/event/easter-egg-hunt

Additional Goose Creek Easter egg nugget: If you live within 5 miles of Creekside Church, the folks over there are presenting the COVID-safe Eggstravaganza Ding-Dong Ditch for 150 area families. They will bring the Easter egg hunt kit to you — or they will hide them for you! For more information, call 843-405-2910, email info@creeksidechurch.org or visit bit.ly/31c1ixV

The Charleston Museum wants you and the family to get "egg-cited" for its Easter Eggstravaganza, with arts and crafts (outside), followed by an egg hunt in the garden of the Joseph Manigault House (350 Meeting St.) in downtown Charleston, 10 a.m.-noon March 27, which is free for museum members. Nonmember pricing is $12 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 3 and younger. Masks required. 843-722-2996, info@charlestonmuseum.org, charlestonmuseum.org/news-events/events

'You're killing me, Smalls!'

Calling all "L-7 weenies" — March 26 is your time to shine, so grab the kids and head out to The Post and Courier's Night at the Movies for a screening of "The Sandlot" (1993) in the newspaper's parking lot on King Street.

Go back to the summer of 1962 — the summer of music from Ray Charles and art from Andy Warhol. A summer when acceptable nicknames for kids were "Ham" and "Squints," but the insults amongst children were just as bad as they are now. The summer where a group of rag-tag neighborhood baseball-loving kids learned that "legends never die."

While I can't confirm or deny that the presence of the Delights Dessert & Coffee food truck is homage to the movie's scene with Ham and his s'mores, I'm sure there will be some chocolate available for purchase. The Semilla CHS food truck also will be on-site.

Important note: This event is dog-friendly, so bring "The Beast" if you have one!

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. film March 26

WHERE: The Post and Courier, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $25 per car (up to six passengers)

MORE INFO: 843-937-4831, bit.ly/2PpKLnh, tickets.postandcourier.com/e/night-at-the-movies-the-sandlot/tickets

Cheers on the Pier returns

Celebrate the arrival of spring with the return of Cheers on the Pier to Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park on March 25, featuring "beach-driven bluegrass," Americana and more from local musician Dallas Baker. Bring blankets and chairs for all that room to spread out on the lawn, but leave your coolers at home, as the Riverwatch Cafe can meet your food and beverage needs. Admission is free, so roll on up at your socially distanced leisure.

Later in the series, Chris Boone is scheduled for April 8 and Jamie Coan (of the Red Top Ramblers) for April 22.

WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 25

WHERE: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Jr. Blvd.

MORE INFO: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3286/Cheers-on-the-Pier

Charleston Jazz goes Live at Firefly

The spring lineup for the Charleston Jazz Orchestra features its Live at Firefly series, with a live outdoor event at Firefly Distillery (hence the name), a live indoor event at the Charleston Music Hall and a virtual ticket option so you can watch at home. The professionally produced On Demand option will be available two weeks after each performance. The series will begin March 26 with "Big Band Legacy: Evolution of the Jazz Orchestra," focusing on the early jazz innovators in the 1920s and the swing era of the 1930s through the innovation and popularization of orchestral jazz, featuring special guest vocalist Robbie Madison. Attendees will need to bring their own chairs (and masks), and food and beverages will be available for purchase from Madrigal's Tacos and Latin Cuisine (no coolers permitted).

Later in the series: "A Global Experience: A World of Jazz" (April 16-17) and "Symphonic Swing: Jazz Meets the Classics" (May 21-22).

WHEN: 5 p.m. gates, 6 p.m. show March 26 (Firefly); 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 27 (Music Hall)

WHERE: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston; Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

PRICE: $25-$30 (Firefly);$10-$62 (Music Hall)

MORE INFO: 843-641-0011, charlestonjazz.com/cjo-season-13; 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Stroll the gardens (with wine!) at Middleton

Middleton Place has centuries-old camellias in its gardens, which were designed in 1741 with a specific symmetrical plan, following the principles of Andre Le Notre, the master landscape designer of the Palace of Versailles in France. There also are the "new" gardens of the 1950s. I must say, visiting the historic estate is a beautiful experience: ancient oaks drape moss over the dirt roadways, sheep graze on the grass on the front lawn of the house, and the reeds of the Ashley River blow in the wind on the back of the property.

Dramatic verbiage aside, the springtime's weekly Garden Strolls & Wine Tastings have returned — old world and new world wines to go with the old gardens and new gardens, if you will. A different landscape location will be paired with a different wine selection each week, along with some light snacks and sensational views.

WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 26

WHERE: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

PRICE: $25 advance; $30 at event

MORE INFO: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org