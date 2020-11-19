Dunleavy's Pub cancels 26th annual New Year's Polar Bear Plunge on Sullivan's Island

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — On New Year's Day, some people eat Hoppin' John. Others dress up in funky costumes and run into the ocean.
The latter group will be disappointed this year, as Dunleavy's Pub has canceled its 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge, due to the pandemic.
"We waited as long as we could to make a decision, but in light of COVID-19, to have such a big event with all those people, it just wasn't a responsible thing to do," said Bill Dunleavy, who owns the island mainstay. "It could become a super-spreader event, which wouldn't be a good thing."
Normally, he said around 7,000 or more people gather on the beach, with family and friends, for the favorite local tradition. Some watch their loved ones field the dare from the shore. Others bound into the waves together for a moment of exhilarating camaraderie.
After emerging from the water, those thousands of brave souls to take the plunge then crowd into the restaurants and bars along the main Sullivan's Island strip for a day of revelry.
"It's become a cult thing, where everybody gets dressed up," Dunleavy said. "I've already got the disappointed texts from families who have been doing it for 15, 20 years now."
Dunleavy himself wears a white tuxedo for the holiday, which he will still be sporting inside the pub this year to keep things festive, despite the circumstances.
"I encourage people to go down and take a swim by themselves or with their families," Dunleavy said.
For those who looked forward to the charitable aspect of the event, donations to Special Olympics South Carolina will still be accepted online and in person by check during December.
Last year, the pub raised $30,000 for the organization that Dunleavy has partnered with for the past 15 years. All in all, almost half a million dollars has been fundraised, he said.
This is the second big event of the year not to go as planned for Dunleavy's. The other was St. Patrick's Day, one of the pub's busiest days of the year. In March, that event was waylaid as the pandemic swept into South Carolina.
"To lose big events for a small business is huge," Dunleavy said. "It's tough, but it's the right thing to do."
Dunleavy said the whole year has been marked by mellow crowds, even during the traditionally jam-packed summer season. Still, he shrugged, he's trying to make the best of a bad situation. Hoppin' John and potato chowder will be on the pub's New Year's menu.