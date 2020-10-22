Drive-in bluegrass concert 'Pickin' in the Park' coming to Johns Island

The drive-in concert flood gates have opened.

First, '90s rock band Sister Hazel announced a drive-in concert at the Charleston Area Convention Center, slated for Nov. 14. Then, moments later, Johns Island County Park followed suit by announcing a drive-in bluegrass show.

The Johns Island concert, titled "Pickin' in the Park," will take place from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Local bands Gravel Road, Southern Flavor Bluegrass Band and Pluff Mud String Band will play. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to be used at their parking spaces, though tents are not permitted.

Food and craft vendors will be on-site, and alcohol will be available for purchase. Outside food, alcohol and coolers will not be allowed, and masks are required during the event unless eating or drinking.

Hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations will be available. While dogs are welcome, they must be leashed at all times.

Gates open at noon, and concertgoers must register in advance. Tickets are $40 per vehicle of up to four people. On-site tickets will not be available.

For more information, call 843-795-4386 or visit ccprc.com.