Do you have a pandemic love story? We want to talk to you for an article.

Did you fall in love during the pandemic? File/Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Do you have a pandemic love story? Did you start dating during COVID-19? Or got married in the middle of this madness? In a long-distance relationship that's still going steady? I want to talk to you for a story. Email koyer@postandcourier.com with your love story and photos of you and your special someone for the chance to be in an upcoming article. Deadline to submit is Thursday, Feb. 4. 

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts & entertainment and food & bev for The Post and Courier. She's a music festival & concert photographer and used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper, among other publications.