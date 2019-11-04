Cher.jpg

"The Beat Goes On" as Cher has extended her current "Here We Go Again Tour" by announcing additional concert dates. 

One of those new dates happens to be March 20 at the North Charleston Coliseum. So for all you "Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves" thinking "If I Could Turn Back Time" and see the '60s queen of Sonny & Cher live, here's your chance. "I Got You Babe."

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at livenation.com, the North Charleston Coliseum box office and ticketmaster.com

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guest for the North American outing.

Cher will also be performing Nov. 25 on the season finale of "Dancing With the Stars." 

