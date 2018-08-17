Major key alert. Famous record producer, label executive and social media sensation DJ Khaled was in the Holy City Wednesday night to perform at T-Mobile's keynote address in North Charleston.
In addition to his big stage performance, which was documented and posted on Twitter by some locals, the SnapChat aficianado took to the social media platform to share some of his moments downtown. This included a rickshaw ride that featured a geotag to confirm that the star was indeed in Charleston.
Thank you @djkhaled for the awesome performance in Charleston! #uncarrierNEXT #tmobileknowshowtoparty #tmobile #wedabest #ibleedmagenta #rockstarstatus pic.twitter.com/Ch6rhpiWlQ— Megan Knight (@MegaLeg86) August 16, 2018
DJ Khaled was in Charleston yesterday pic.twitter.com/phQ6DBQxVe— Holy City Sinner (@HolyCitySinner) August 17, 2018
DJ Khaled performed some of his big radio hits, like "All I Do is Win," for T-Mobile executives and team members at the after-party event in North Charleston.
T-Mobile's chief executive officer, John Legare, was in attendance for the celebration, which was used to unveil the next step in a marketing campaign for the company called "Un-carrier," a transparent contract-free plan. He posted a video of the events, including part of the performance by DJ Khaled.
#LIVE @TMobile #CEO: #Uncarrier has been announced & @DJKhaled is here to help us celebrate!! … https://t.co/xTuwhPkF5s— John Legere (@JohnLegere) August 15, 2018
In addition, photographs were posted online featuring T-Mobile's chief operating officer Mike Sievert, who traveled all the way from the West Coast for the special occasion.