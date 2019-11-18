Diana Ross was a Motown star in the 1960s, rising to fame in the all-women soul group The Supremes and then shining on her own with a successful solo career as a musician and TV personality.
Now, she's bringing her recognizable R&B vocals that have shaped the musical genre of a quintessential era to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Ross is "coming out" (and she wants the world to know) for her Lowcountry show at 7:30 p.m. March 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 and will be available online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
Among her more popular songs, in addition to "I'm Coming Out," are "Stop! In the Name of Love," "Baby Love," "Come See About Me," "You Can't Hurry Love" and "When You Tell Me That You Love Me."
In her solo career, Ross has won a Grammy, a Golden Globe, a Tony, seven American Music Awards, a Cable Ace Award, an MTV Video Music Award, a People's Choice Award and a TV Land Award.
In 2012, she received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2017, she received the American Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and is in several halls of fame.